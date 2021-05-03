Boys soccer blog: Key matchups highlight quarterfinal round of state tournament

In Class 6A, an unranked Tucker team will travel to top-ranked Dalton with hopes of upsetting the defending champions. One meeting between ranked programs highlights the 6A quarterfinals -- No. 10 Lakeside-Dekalb travels to No. 3 Central Gwinnett.

Whitewater, the No. 3 seed from Region 2, is the only unranked program left in Class 5A, and it will travel to No. 8 Blessed Trinity for its quarterfinal match. The other three matches involve the best programs 5A has to offer. Top-ranked Starr’s Mill will travel to No. 5 Johnson-Gainesville; No. 10 Cartersville will travel to No. 4 Woodward, and No. 2 McIntosh will play at home against No. 6 Clarke Central.