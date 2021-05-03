Boys soccer blog: Key matchups highlight quarterfinal round of state tournament

In the state’s highest class, two meetings among ranked teams will grab the spotlight when No. 6 South Forsyth travels to No. 5 Harrison and No. 2 South Gwinnett plays at home against No. 4 Forsyth Central Wednesday in the quarterfinal round of the state high school boys soccer tournament.
In Class 6A, an unranked Tucker team will travel to top-ranked Dalton with hopes of upsetting the defending champions. One meeting between ranked programs highlights the 6A quarterfinals -- No. 10 Lakeside-Dekalb travels to No. 3 Central Gwinnett.
Whitewater, the No. 3 seed from Region 2, is the only unranked program left in Class 5A, and it will travel to No. 8 Blessed Trinity for its quarterfinal match. The other three matches involve the best programs 5A has to offer. Top-ranked Starr’s Mill will travel to No. 5 Johnson-Gainesville; No. 10 Cartersville will travel to No. 4 Woodward, and No. 2 McIntosh will play at home against No. 6 Clarke Central.
In Class 4A, top-ranked Southeast Whitfield will face an unranked Benedictine team for a shot at the semis. Two meetings between ranked programs – Region 8 No. 2 Jefferson (ranked eighth) at Region 2 No. 2 Columbus (No. 9) and Region 2 No. 1 LaGrange (ranked seventh) at Region 8 No. 1East Hall (No. 4) – highlight the quarterfinals.
Three matches between ranked programs garner focus in Class 3A, but it’s hard to overlook top-ranked and three-time defending champion Westminster, which will travel to No. 7 Savannah Arts.
In Class 2A, top-ranked Bremen faces an unranked Lamar County team, but the other three matches -- Region 6 No. 2 Lovett (ranked fourth) at Region 2 No. 1 Bacon County (No. 8), Region 1 No. 1 Thomasville (No. 6) at Region 7 No. 1 Gordon Central (No. 5), Region 6 No. 1 Pace Academy (No. 3) at Region 4 No. 1Putnam County (No. 2) – all feature ranked teams facing off.
See the quarterfinal schedule below. To see the GHSA brackets go HERE. For the PREP SCOREBOARD powered by Score Atlanta, follow the LINK or visit EUROSPORTSCOREBOARD.
Boys soccer quarterfinals schedule
All games Wednesday (subject to change)
Class 7A
R6 #3 Lambert (No. 3) at R3 #1 Walton
R6 #2 Denmark (No. 10) at R2 #1 Campbell
R6 #4 South Forsyth (No. 6) at R3 #2 Harrison (No. 5)
R6 #1 Forsyth Central (No. 4) at R4 #1 South Gwinnett (No. 2)
Class 6A
R4 #3 Tucker at R5 #1 Dalton (No. 1)
R4 #2 Lakeside-DeKalb (No. 10) at R8 #1 Central Gwinnett (No. 3)
R1 #1 Valdosta at R7 #1 Johns Creek (No. 2)
R6 #1 Allatoona (No. 6) at R4 #1 North Atlanta
Class 5A
R7 #2 Cartersville (No. 10) at R3 #1 Woodward Academy (No. 4)
R2 #1 Starr’s Mill (No. 1) at R8 #1 Johnson-Gainesville (No. 5)
R2 #3 Whitewater at R7 #1 Blessed Trinity (No. 8)
R8 #2 Clarke Central (No. 6) at R2 #2 McIntosh (No. 2)
Class 4A
R8 #4 Flowery Branch (No. 5) at R3 #1 Islands
R2 #1 LaGrange (No. 7) at R8 #1 East Hall (No. 4)
R3 #2 Benedictine at R7 #1 Southeast Whitfield (No. 1)
R8 #2 Jefferson (No. 8) at R2 #2 Columbus (No. 9)
Class 3A
R5 #1 Westminster (No. 1) at R3 #1 Savannah Arts (No. 7)
R2 #1 Pike County (No. 3) at R8 #1 Oconee County (No. 2)
R5 #2 Greater Atlanta Christian at R1 #1 Pierce County
R6 #1 Coahulla Creek (No. 4) at R4 #1 Morgan County (No. 6)
Class 2A
R5 #1 Bremen (No. 1) at R3 #1 Lamar County
R6 #2 Lovett (No. 4) at R2 #1 Bacon County (No. 8)
R1 #1 Thomasville (No. 6) at R7 #1 Gordon Central (No. 5)
R6 #1 Pace Academy (No. 3) at R4 #1 Putnam County (No. 2)
Class A Public
R7 #2 Georgia Military (No. 2) at R3 #1 Claxton (No. 10)
R2 #1 Atkinson County (No. 6) at R8 #1 Towns County (No. 5)
R3 #2 Portal at R7 #1 ACE Charter (No. 1)
R8 #2 Lake Oconee Academy (No. 3) at R2 #2 Echols County
Class A Private
R5 #1 Atlanta International (No. 1) at R3 #1 Savannah Country Day (No. 8)
R4 #2 Heritage-Newnan (No. 7) at R8 #1 Athens Academy (No. 2)
R4 #4 Brookstone at R5 #2 Wesleyan (No. 6)
R5 #3 Providence Christian (No. 10) at R4 #1 St. Anne-Pacelli (No. 5)
Here are the results from the first and second rounds below.
7A second round (April 27)
R3 #1 Walton 3, R4 #3 Brookwood 0
R6 #3 Lambert 5, R8 #4 Peachtree Ridge 2
R6 #2 Denmark 3, R5 #4 Roswell 0
R2 #1 Campbell 5, R4 #2 Parkview 0
R6 #4 South Forsyth 3, R8 #3 Mountain View 1
R3 #2 Harrison 4, R1 #1 Tift County 0
R4 #1 South Gwinnett 3, R3 #3 Hillgrove 2
R6 #1 Forsyth Central 1, R8 #2 Collins Hill 0
7A first round (April 21)
R4 #3 Brookwood 2, R1 #2 Camden County 1
R3 #1 Walton 5, R2 #4 Newnan 0
R6 #3 Lambert 4, R7 #2 Berkmar 0
R8 #4 Peachtree Ridge 1, R5 #1 Alpharetta 0
R6 #2 Denmark 3, R7 #3 Duluth 2
R5 #4 Roswell 3, R8 #1 North Gwinnett 2
R4 #2 Parkview 6, R1 #3 Lowndes 0
R2 #1 Campbell 4, R3 #4 North Paulding 1
R8 #3 Mountain View 3, R5 #2 Cherokee 0
R6 #4 South Forsyth 2, R7 #1 Discovery 1
R3 #2 Harrison 4, R2 #3 East Coweta 1
R1 #1 Tift County 3, R4 #4 Grayson 1
R3 #3 Hillgrove 3, R2 #2 Pebblebrook 2
R4 #1 South Gwinnett 6, R1 #4 Colquitt County 0
R8 #2 Collins Hill 4, R5 #3 Milton 3
R6 #1 Forsyth Central 1, R7 #4 Dunwoody 0
6A second round (April 29)
R4 #3 Tucker 2, R3 #1 Lakeside-Evans 1
R5 #1 Dalton 2, R7 #2 Riverwood 1
R8 #1 Central Gwinnett 1, R7 #3 River Ridge 0
R4 #2 Lakeside-DeKalb 3, R2 #1 Glynn Academy 0
R7 #1 Johns Creek 7, R8 #3 Habersham Central 1
R1 #1 Valdosta 1, R2 #3 South Effingham 0
R4 #1 North Atlanta 3, R2 #2 Brunswick 1
R6 #1 Allatoona 4, R5 #3 Carrollton 3
6A first round (April 23)
R4 #3 Tucker 3, R1 #2 Lee County 0
R3 #1 Lakeside-Evans 3, R2 #4 Richmond Hill 2
R7 #2 Riverwood 5, R6 #3 Sprayberry 1
R5 #1 Dalton 7, R8 #4 Winder-Barrow 1
R7 #3 River Ridge 2, R6 #2 Lassiter 1
R8 #1 Central Gwinnett 3, R5 #4 East Paulding 0
R4 #2 Lakeside-DeKalb 10, R1 #3 Houston County 0
R2 #1 Glynn Academy 6, R3 #4 Grovetown 0
R8 #3 Habersham Central 3, R5 #2 Rome 2
R7 #1 Johns Creek 6, R6 #4 Pope 0
R2 #3 South Effingham 5, R3 #2 Heritage-Conyers 0
R1 #1 Valdosta 2, R4 #4 Morrow 1
R2 #2 Brunswick 3, R3 #3 Rockdale County 1
R4 #1 North Atlanta 10, R1 #4 Northside-Warner Robins 0
R5 #3 Carrollton 1, R8 #2 Lanier 0
R6 #1 Allatoona 2, R7 #4 Chattahoochee 1
5A second round (April 27)
R3 #1 Woodward Academy 8, R1 #2 Ware County 0
R7 #2 Cartersville 3, R8 #4 Loganville 1
R8 #1 Johnson-Gainesville 5, R7 #3 Cass 1
R2 #1 Starr’s Mill 6, R4 #2 Union Grove 0
R7 #1 Blessed Trinity 4, R5 #2 Decatur 1
R2 #3 Whitewater 3, R1 #1 Veterans 2
R2 #2 McIntosh 5, R4 #1 Locust Grove 1
R8 #2 Clarke Central 1, R6 #1 North Springs 0
5A first round (April 21)
R1 #2 Ware County 4, R4 #3 Woodland-Stockbridge 1
R3 #1 Woodward Academy 6, R2 #4 Northgate 1
R7 #2 Cartersville 4, R6 #3 Villa Rica 0
R8 #4 Loganville 1, R5 #1 St. Pius X 0
R7 #3 Cass 3, R6 #2 Grady 2
R8 #1 Johnson-Gainesville 4, R5 #4 Northview 2
R4 #2 Union Grove 1, R1 #3 Coffee 0
R2 #1 Starr’s Mill 10, R3 #4 Drew 0
R5 #2 Decatur 6, R8 #3 Apalachee 0
R7 #1 Blessed Trinity 8, R6 #4 Chapel Hill 0
R2 #3 Whitewater 2, R3 #2 Tri-Cities 0
R1 #1 Veterans 4, R4 #4 Ola 2
R2 #2 McIntosh 10, R3 #3 Jonesboro 0
R4 #1 Locust Grove 6, R1 #4 Wayne County 1
R8 #2 Clarke Central 4, R5 #3 Cross Keys 0
R6 #1 North Springs 6, R7#4 Woodland-Cartersville 2
4A second round (April 29)
R3 #1 Islands 3, R1 #2 Cairo 0
R8 #4 Flowery Branch 1, R7 #2 Northwest Whitfield 0
R8 #1 East Hall 2, R6 #2 Druid Hills 1
R2 #1 LaGrange 5, R1 #3 Bainbridge 0
R7 #1 Southeast Whitfield 7, R8 #3 Chestatee 0
R3 #2 Benedictine 3, R1 #1 Thomas County Central 1
R2 #2 Columbus 5, R4 #1 West Laurens 0
R8 #2 Jefferson 2, R6 #1 Marist 1
4A first round (April 23)
R1 #2 Cairo 3, R4 #3 Perry 2
R3 #1 Islands 8, R2 #4 Hardaway 0
R7 #2 Northwest Whitfield 10, R6 #3 Mays 0
R8 #4 Flowery Branch 8, R5 #1 Luella 1
R6 #2 Druid Hills 2, R7 #3 Pickens 0
R8 #1 East Hall 10, R5 #4 Hampton 0
R1 #3 Bainbridge 5, R4 #2 Spalding 3
R2 #1 LaGrange at BYE
R8 #3 Chestatee 3, R5 #2 Fayette County 0
R7 #1 Southeast Whitfield 10, R6 #4 Arabia Mountain 0
R3 #2 Benedictine 7, R2 #3 Troup County 0
R1 #1 Thomas County Central 6, R4 #4 Baldwin 0
R2 #2 Columbus 10, R3 #3 New Hampstead 0
R4 #1 West Laurens 7, R1 #4 Dougherty 0
R8 #2 Jefferson 10, R5 #3 Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 0
R6 #1 Marist 4, R7 #4 Heritage-Catoosa 0
3A second round (April 27)
R3 #1 Savannah Arts 2, R1 #2 Long County 1
R5 #1 Westminster 4, R7 #2 Cherokee Bluff 1
R8 #1 Oconee County 3, R6 #2 North Murray 1
R2 #1 Pike County 4, R1 #3 Tattnall County 0
R5 #2 Greater Atlanta Christian 3, R7 #1 White County 2
R1 #1 Pierce County 1, R3 #2 Windsor Forest 0
R4 #1 Morgan County 7, R2 #2 Peach County 0
R6 #1 Coahulla Creek 10, R8 #2 East Jackson 0
3A first round (April 21)
R1 #2 Long County 3, R4 #3 Harlem 1
R3 #1 Savannah Arts 12, R2 #4 Americus Sumter 2
R7 #2 Cherokee Bluff 6, R6 #3 LaFayette 1
R5 #1 Westminster 8, R8 #4 Monroe Area 0
R6 #2 North Murray 1, R7 #3 West Hall 0
R8 #1 Oconee County 10, R5 #4 Cedar Grove 0
R1 #3 Tattnall County 2, R4 #2 Richmond Academy 1
R2 #1 Pike County 10, R3 #4 Liberty County 0
R5 #2 Greater Atlanta Christian 10, R8 #3 Franklin County 0
R7 #1 White County 6, R6 #4 Murray County 1
R3 #2 Windsor Forest 2, R2 #3 Jackson 1
R1 #1 Pierce County 10, R4 #4 Thomson 0
R2 #2 Peach County 2, R3 #3 Southeast Bulloch 1
R4 #1 Morgan County 10, R1 #4 Appling County 0
R8 #2 East Jackson 4, R5 #3 Sandy Creek 1
R6 #1 Coahulla Creek 7, R7 #4 Gilmer 0
2A second round (April 29)
R3 #1 Lamar County 3, R1 #2 Fitzgerald 2
R5 #1 Bremen 5, R7 #2 Model 0
R6 #2 Lovett 2, R8 #1 Union County 0
R2 #1 Bacon County 5, R1 #3 Cook 2
R7 #1 Gordon Central 4, R5 #2 Temple 0
R1 #1 Thomasville 5, R2 #3 Jeff Davis 0
R4 #1 Putnam County 6, , R2 #2 Toombs County 1
R6 #1 Pace Academy 9, R8 #2 Riverside Military 0
2A first round (April 23)
R1 #2 Fitzgerald 3R4 #3 Oglethorpe County 1
R3 #1 Lamar County 3, R2 #4 Vidalia 2
R7 #2 Model 7, R6 #3 Elite Scholars Academy 0
R5 #1 Bremen 10, R8 #4 Rabun County 0
R6 #2 Lovett 4, R7 #3 Coosa 0
R8 #1 Union County 10, R5 #4 Haralson County 1
R1 #3 Cook 7, R4 #2 Jefferson County 4
R2 #1 Bacon County 5, R3 #4 Dodge County 3
R5 #2 Temple 3, R8 #3 Elbert County 2
R7 #1 Gordon Central 10, R6 #4 Therrell 0
R2 #3 Jeff Davis 4, R3 #2 Jasper County Monticello 0
R1 #1 Thomasville 10, R4 #4 Johnson-Augusta 0
R2 #2 Toombs County 6, R3 #3 Washington County 0
R4 #1 Putnam County 10, R1 #4 Worth County 0
R8 #2 Riverside Military 6, R5 #3 Callaway 0
R6 #1 Pace Academy 6, R7 #4 Fannin County 0
A Public second round (April 27)
R3 #1 Claxton 7, R4 #3 Montgomery County 2
R7 #2 Georgia Military 10, R8 #4 Commerce 0
R8 #1 Towns County 5, R6 #2 Armuchee 0
R2 #1 Atkinson County 3, R4 #2 Dublin 0
R7 #1 ACE Charter 10, R8 #3 Social Circle 0
R3 #2 Portal BYE
R2 #2 Echols County 5, R4 #1 Dooly County 2
R8 #2 Lake Oconee Academy 7, R6 #1 Trion 0
A Public first round (April 21)
R4 #3 Montgomery County at BYE
R3 #1 Claxton 7, R2 #4 Irwin County 1
R7 #2 Georgia Military 7, R6 #3 Mt. Zion-Carroll 0
R8 #4 Commerce 4, R5 #1 Chattahoochee County 3
R6 #2 Armuchee 10, R7 #3 Crawford County 0
R8 #1 Towns County at BYE
R4 #2 Dublin at BYE
R2 #1 Atkinson County 9, R3 #4 Bryan County 1
R8 #3 Social Circle 9, R5 #2 Macon County 0
R7 #1 ACE Charter 9, R6 #4 Morris Innovative 0
R3 #2 Portal 5, R2 #3 Brooks County 1
R1 #1 BYE at R4 #4 BYE
R2 #2 Echols County 2, R3 #3 Metter 1
R4 #1 Dooly County at BYE
R8 #2 Lake Oconee Academy at BYE
R6 #1 Trion at BYE
A Private second round (April 27)
R3 #1 Savannah Country Day 1, R4 #3 Trinity Christian 0
R5 #1 Atlanta International 10, R7 #2 Mt. Paran Christian 0
R8 #1 Athens Academy 5, R6 #2 Fellowship Christian 2
R4 #2 Heritage-Newnan 4, R2 #1 Whitefield Academy 2
R5 #2 Wesleyan 1, R7 #1 Walker 0
R4 #4 Brookstone 1, R2 #3 Landmark Christian 0
R4 #1 St. Anne-Pacelli 3, R2 #2 Paideia 2
R5 #3 Providence Christian 2, R6 #1 Pinecrest Academy 1
A Private first round (April 21)
R4 #3 Trinity Christian 1, R1 #2 Stratford Academy 0
R3 #1 Savannah Country Day 7, R2 #4 Our Lady of Mercy 0
R7 #2 Mt. Paran Christian 4, R6 #3 Lakeview Academy 3
R5 #1 Atlanta International 10, R8 #4 Prince Avenue Christian 0
R6 #2 Fellowship Christian 3, R7 #3 Darlington 2
R8 #1 Athens Academy 2, R5 #4 Holy Innocents’ 1
R4 #2 Heritage-Newnan 7, R1 #3 Mt. de Sales 3
R2 #1 Whitefield Academy 10, R3 #4 Aquinas 0
R5 #2 Wesleyan 5, R8 #3 Tallulah Falls 0
R7 #1 Walker 7, R6 #4 St. Francis 1
R2 #3 Landmark Christian 2, R3 #2 Calvary Day 0
R4 #4 Brookstone 3, R1 #1 First Presbyterian 2
R2 #2 Paideia 4, R3 #3 Savannah Christian 0
R4 #1 St. Anne-Pacelli 7, R1 #4 Tattnall Square 0
R5 #3 Providence Christian 5, R8 #2 George Walton 1
R6 #1 Pinecrest Academy 4, R7 #4 Christian Heritage 1