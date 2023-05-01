Boys soccer blog: Four-day state championship schedule begins Tuesday

It’s worth noting that Westminster’s girls – which has 15 state championships -- are also competing in the 4A title match.

Three other programs have boys and girls teams playing for titles -- Walton (7A), Oconee County (3A) and Paideia (A Division I). And there are four programs competing for first-ever state championships – Christian Heritage (A Division II), Providence Christian (2A), Tattnall County (2A) and River Ridge (6A).

In Class 7A, the Walton boys will play three-time champion Lambert, which won championships in 2012, 2018 and 2019. Walton has six state championships – 1986, 1995, 2002, 2006, 2008 and 2011.

In Class 6A, two-time winner and defending champion Lassiter (1996 and last season) will play River Ridge, which tries for the program’s first championship. In Class 5A, Dalton has won seven championships and will face Midtown, which is looking for its first.

In Class 4A, Johnson-Gainesville, the 5A defending-champion, will face Westminster, a former 3A program which moved up in class. Johnson won titles in 2018 and last season.

In Class 3A, Oconee County won its only championship in 2019, and its opponent, Coahulla Creek, is another program playing for its second title, won in 2021.

In Class 2A, a first-time champion will emerge. Providence Christian and Tattnall County will try to win each program’s first championship.

In Class A Division I, defending-champion Atlanta International has two titles (2015 and last season) and will face four-time champion Paideia, which won in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2018.

In Class A Division II, two-time champion Georgia Military – 2019, 2021 – will play Christian Heritage, which tries for the team’s first championship.

Boys soccer championships

Tuesday

at McEachern

5 p.m. – A-Division 2 girls (Towns County vs. Aquinas)

7:30 p.m. – A-Division 2 boys (Christian Heritage vs. Georgia Military)

at Mercer

5 p.m. – A-Division 1 girls (Mt. Vernon vs. Paideia)

7:30 p.m. – A-Division 1 boys (Atlanta International vs. Paideia)

Wednesday

at McEachern

5 p.m. - 2A girls (Fellowship Christian vs. Athens Academy)

7:30 p.m. - 2A boys (Providence Christian vs. Tattnall County)

at Mercer

5 p.m - 3A girls (Oconee County vs. Bremen)

7:30 p.m. - 3A boys (Oconee County vs. Coahulla Creek)

Thursday

at McEachern

5 p.m. - 4A girls (North Oconee vs. Westminster)

7:30 pm - 4A boys (Johnson-Gainesville vs. Westminster)

at Duluth

5:00 pm - 5A girls (Greenbrier vs. Chamblee)

7:30 p.m. - 5A boys (Dalton vs. Midtown)

Friday

at McEachern

5 p.m. - 6A girls (Roswell vs. Marist)

7:30 p.m. - 6A boys (Lassiter vs. River Ridge)

at Duluth

5 p.m. - 7A girls (Denmark vs. Walton)

7:30 p.m. - 7A boys (Walton vs. Lambert)