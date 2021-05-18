Boys soccer blog: Eight solid programs put championship touch on 2021 season

-- In Class 5A, McIntosh earned the storied program its eighth soccer championship after a 2-1 victory against Johnson-Gainesville. Both Chiefs goals came in the final 12 minutes after trailing most of the match. McIntosh scored with 13:16 left to tie the game, and the game-winner with 1:14 left sealed it. It was Johnson-Gainesville that beat McIntosh in the 2018 state championship, thwarting the Chiefs chance at a title defense. McIntosh also won back-to-back championships in 2013 and 2014.

-- Southeast Whitfield scored three unanswered goals in the second half to pull away and capture its second state championship with a 4-0 victory against East Hall in Class 4A. The Raiders led 1-0 entering the second half before scoring early to take a 2-0 lead. Southeast Whitfield scored with 34:57 and 20:06 left to put the contest out of reach. The Raiders also won the 2017 4A state championship.

-- Coahulla Creek made the most of the overtime period, scoring two of its three goals to overwhelm and upset Westminster 3-1 in the 3A title match. Westminster entered the match as three-time defending champions and was trying for its 15th state soccer championship.

-- After going scoreless in regulation and through the overtime period in the 2A title match, Pace Academy won its second state championship with a 5-goal performance in penalty kicks. Pace had not won a state title since 2006. Lovett has seven soccer titles but has not won a state championship since 2003.

-- It might have taken two overtime periods, but two goals in the extra time lifted Georgia Military past ACE Charter 2-0 and to its second consecutive A Public championship. Six minutes into overtime Ethan Tolentino broke the scoreless streak and gave GMC a 1-0 lead. Two minutes later, Tolentino found the net again to put the match out of reach. ACE Charter was trying for its first state title for the four-year old program.

-- Wesleyan beat Atlanta International 3-1 in penalty kicks to successfully defend its 2019 Class A Private title and win the program’s third soccer championship. The Wolves overcame a 2-0 Atlanta International lead late in the match, but by the end of regulation the teams were tied at two goals each. Atlanta International was trying for its first title.