Boys soccer blog: Big matchups on schedule during light spring-break week

Chestatee's boys are No. 1 in Class AAAA.
High School Sports Blog
By Seth Ellerbee

The spring-break schedule might be lighter, but several boys soccer matches this week are worth monitoring:

-- Westminster (8-1-3, 3-0) is ranked No. 1 in Class 3A and will spend the week facing Class 4A No. 3 Marist and Class 7A No. 10 Parkview. The Wildcats are coming off a 10-1 victory against Class A Private No. 6 Whitefield Academy on Thursday. Westminster will host Marist on Tuesday and travels to Parkview on Friday.

-- Class A Private No. 1 Atlanta International (6-0-1, 2-0) faces two tough matches this week -- the Eagles host No. 8 Wesleyan (6-7-0) on Tuesday and will travel to No. 10 Mount Vernon (7-4-0) on Friday.

-- Class 2A No. 1 Lovett (10-1-1, 5-0) will travel to No. 9 Pace Academy (2-5) on Wednesday, trying to right the ship after a 2-1 loss to Class 5A No. 6 Woodward on Thursday. Woodward (10-2-1, 5-) will host Pace Academy on Thursday and play host to Class 6A No. 4 Rome (14-1-0) on Friday.

-- In Class 5A, then-No. 2 Starr’s Mill beat then-No. 1 McIntosh in 5-3 PK’s on the road Thursday to take over the top spot in the classification. The Panthers are ranked No. 4 in the MaxPreps national poll and are riding a 14-game winning streak into a matchup with No. 8 Veterans on Tuesday. McIntosh is ranked ninth nationally and will try rebound from its first loss of the season against Houston County on April 15.

Here is the schedule for the week courtesy of EUROSPORTscoreboard, and here is the Prep Scoreboard for Tuesday powered by Score Atlanta.

See the latest AJC boys soccer rankings below:

Class 7A

1. Alpharetta

2. South Gwinnett

3. Lambert

4. Forsyth Central

5. South Forsyth

6. Harrison

7. Hillgrove

8. Discovery

9. Brookwood

10. Parkview

Class 6A

1. Dalton

2. Johns Creek

3. Lassiter

4. Rome

5. Central Gwinnett

6. River Ridge

7. Allatoona

8. Riverwood

9. Lakeside-DeKalb

10. Sprayberry

Class 5A

1. Starr’s Mill

2. McIntosh

3. Johnson-Gainesville

4. St. Pius X

5. Clarke Central

6. Woodward

7. Cross Keys

8. Veterans

9. Blessed Trinity

10. Apalachee

Class 4A

1. Southeast Whitfield

2. Northwest Whitfield

3. Marist

4. East Hall

5. Flowery Branch

6. Chestatee

7. LaGrange

8. Jefferson

9. Columbus

10. Druid Hills

Class 3A

1. Westminster

2. Pike County

3. Oconee County

4. White County

5. Coahulla Creek

6. Richmond Academy

7. Morgan County

8. West Hall

9. Cherokee Bluff

10. Mary Persons

Class 2A

1. Lovett

2. Bremen

3. Putnam County

4. Thomasville

5. Gordon Central

6. Union County

7. Bacon County

8. Toombs County

9. Pace Academy

10. Jeff Davis

Class A Public

1. ACE Charter

2. Georgia Military

3. Lake Oconee

4. Social Circle

5. Towns County

6. Dooly County

7. Armuchee

8. Atkinson County

9. Metter

10. Portal

Class A Private

1. Atlanta International

2. Athens Academy

3. Paideia

4. St. Anne Pacelli

5. Heritage-Newnan

6. Whitefield Academy

7. First Presbyterian

8. Wesleyan

9. Landmark Christian

10. Mt. Vernon

