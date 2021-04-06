Boys soccer blog: Big matchups on schedule during light spring-break week

-- Westminster (8-1-3, 3-0) is ranked No. 1 in Class 3A and will spend the week facing Class 4A No. 3 Marist and Class 7A No. 10 Parkview. The Wildcats are coming off a 10-1 victory against Class A Private No. 6 Whitefield Academy on Thursday. Westminster will host Marist on Tuesday and travels to Parkview on Friday.

-- Class A Private No. 1 Atlanta International (6-0-1, 2-0) faces two tough matches this week -- the Eagles host No. 8 Wesleyan (6-7-0) on Tuesday and will travel to No. 10 Mount Vernon (7-4-0) on Friday.