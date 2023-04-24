Boys soccer blog: An historic look at 64 teams in the quarterfinals

R4 #3 Parkview at R5 #2 Walton

R2 #2 Campbell at R8 #2 Collins Hill

R1 #2 Richmond Hill at R6 #1 Lambert

Notable: Parkview has seven state championships – 1993, 1994, 1997, 198, 2001, 2005, and 2016. Walton has six titles – 1986, 1995, 2002, 2006, 2008 and 2011. Collins Hill – 2009, 2010, 2012 – and Lambert – 2012, 2018 and 2019 – have three each. Archer, Norcross, Campbell and Richmond Hill are trying for their first championships.

Class 6A

R4 #2 St. Pius X at R7 #1 Lassiter

R7 #4 Johns Creek at R2 #1 Glynn Academy

R4 #4 Lakeside-DeKalb at R7 #3 Blessed Trinity

R4 #1 Riverwood at R6 #1 River Ridge

Notable: St. Pius X has 12 state championships to lead the pack – 1987, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1999, 2001, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016. Lakeside-DeKalb has seven titles – 1970, 1974, 1975, 1978, 1981, 1997 and 2008. Defending champion Lassiter won its first title in 1996 before capturing its second last season. Riverwood has two titles – 2002 and 2016. Johns Creek, Glynn Academy, Blessed Trinity and River Ridge have never won championships.

Class 5A

R4 #2 Chamblee at R7 #1 Dalton

R8 #1 Flowery Branch at R2 #1 Union Grove

R3 #1 McIntosh at R5 #1 Midtown

R1 #2 Bradwell Institute at R6 #1 Centennial

Notable: McIntosh has eight titles – 1992, 2000, 2007, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2019 and 2021. Dalton has seven state championships – 2003, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2019 and 2021. Chamblee has one title, in 2008. Flowery Branch, Union Grove, Midtown, Bradwell Institute and Centennial have never won state championships.

Class 4A

R8 #4 North Oconee at R1 #1 Cairo

R4 #3 Whitewater at R8 #1 Johnson-Gainesville

R8 #2 East Hall at R3 #1 Benedictine

R4 #1 LaGrange at R6 #1 Westminster

Notable: Defending champion Johnson-Gainesville has two titles – 2018 and last season, but Westminster is the leader. The Wildcats have 14 championships – 1966, 1967, 1976, 1982, 1983, 2001, 2006, 2007, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2017, 2018 and 2019. Benedictine has two titles – 2017 and 2018. North Oconee, Cairo, Whitewater, East Hall and LaGrange have never won state titles.

Class 3A

R7 #1 Wesleyan at R1 #1 Columbus

R8 #1 Oconee County at R2 #1 Pike County

R8 #2 Hebron Christian at R3 #1 Savannah Country Day

R2 #3 Peach County at R6 #1 Coahulla Creek

Notable: Wesleyan has three titles – 2016, 2019 and 2021. Oconee County has one title, in 2019. Savannah Country Day has two titles -- 2002 and 2004. Coahulla Creek has one title, in 2021. Columbus, Pike County, Hebron Christian and Peach County have never won championships.

Class 2A

R3 #3 Pierce County at R7 #1 Model

R8 #1 Providence Christian at R2 #1 Academy for Classical Education

R8 #2 Fellowship Christian at R3 #1 Tattnall County

R8 #3 Union County at R4 #1 Putnam County

Notable: There will be a first-time champion, without question. All contenders -- Pierce County, Model, Providence Christian, Academy for Classical Education, Fellowship Christian, Tattnall County, Union County and Putnam County -- have never championships.

Class A Division I

R6 #2 Atlanta International at R1 #1 Bacon County

R6 #3 Whitefield Academy at R3 #2 Claxton

R7 #3 Armuchee at R3 #1 Woodville-Tompkins

R4 #1 Lamar County at R6 #1 Paideia

Notable: Paideia has four titles in the past 10 years – 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2018. Atlanta International has one title, in 2015. Whitefield Academy has one title, in 2017. Bacon County, Claxton, Armuchee, Woodville-Tompkins and Lamar County have never won titles.

Class A Division II

A3 #3 Aquinas at A1 #1 Atkinson County

A3 #2 Lake Oconee Academy at A4 #1 Christian Heritage

A4 #3 Mt. Zion-Carroll at A2 #1 Portal

A4 #2 Fugees Academy at A3 #1 Georgia Military

Notable: Aquinas has two titles – 2005 and 2012 – as does Georgia Military, which won titles in 2019 and 2021. Atkinson County, Lake Oconee Academy, Christian Heritage, Mt. Zion-Carroll, Portal and Fugees Academy are trying for program firsts.