Boys soccer blog: An historic look at 64 teams in the quarterfinals

There are 64 programs left in the GHSA boys soccer playoffs, and with the quarterfinals round beginning Tuesday, it’s worth looking at the state championship history of each of the teams still playing.
Some of the teams have packed trophy cases – 6A’s St. Pius X (12 titles), 4A’s Westminster (14 titles), 7A’s Parkview (seven titles) and 5A’s McIntosh (eight titles). Class 2A has eight teams that never have won a championship.
Here is an historic state championship perspective:
Class 7A
R4 #2 Archer at R7 #1 Norcross
R4 #3 Parkview at R5 #2 Walton
R2 #2 Campbell at R8 #2 Collins Hill
R1 #2 Richmond Hill at R6 #1 Lambert
Notable: Parkview has seven state championships – 1993, 1994, 1997, 198, 2001, 2005, and 2016. Walton has six titles – 1986, 1995, 2002, 2006, 2008 and 2011. Collins Hill – 2009, 2010, 2012 – and Lambert – 2012, 2018 and 2019 – have three each. Archer, Norcross, Campbell and Richmond Hill are trying for their first championships.
Class 6A
R4 #2 St. Pius X at R7 #1 Lassiter
R7 #4 Johns Creek at R2 #1 Glynn Academy
R4 #4 Lakeside-DeKalb at R7 #3 Blessed Trinity
R4 #1 Riverwood at R6 #1 River Ridge
Notable: St. Pius X has 12 state championships to lead the pack – 1987, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1999, 2001, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016. Lakeside-DeKalb has seven titles – 1970, 1974, 1975, 1978, 1981, 1997 and 2008. Defending champion Lassiter won its first title in 1996 before capturing its second last season. Riverwood has two titles – 2002 and 2016. Johns Creek, Glynn Academy, Blessed Trinity and River Ridge have never won championships.
Class 5A
R4 #2 Chamblee at R7 #1 Dalton
R8 #1 Flowery Branch at R2 #1 Union Grove
R3 #1 McIntosh at R5 #1 Midtown
R1 #2 Bradwell Institute at R6 #1 Centennial
Notable: McIntosh has eight titles – 1992, 2000, 2007, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2019 and 2021. Dalton has seven state championships – 2003, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2019 and 2021. Chamblee has one title, in 2008. Flowery Branch, Union Grove, Midtown, Bradwell Institute and Centennial have never won state championships.
Class 4A
R8 #4 North Oconee at R1 #1 Cairo
R4 #3 Whitewater at R8 #1 Johnson-Gainesville
R8 #2 East Hall at R3 #1 Benedictine
R4 #1 LaGrange at R6 #1 Westminster
Notable: Defending champion Johnson-Gainesville has two titles – 2018 and last season, but Westminster is the leader. The Wildcats have 14 championships – 1966, 1967, 1976, 1982, 1983, 2001, 2006, 2007, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2017, 2018 and 2019. Benedictine has two titles – 2017 and 2018. North Oconee, Cairo, Whitewater, East Hall and LaGrange have never won state titles.
Class 3A
R7 #1 Wesleyan at R1 #1 Columbus
R8 #1 Oconee County at R2 #1 Pike County
R8 #2 Hebron Christian at R3 #1 Savannah Country Day
R2 #3 Peach County at R6 #1 Coahulla Creek
Notable: Wesleyan has three titles – 2016, 2019 and 2021. Oconee County has one title, in 2019. Savannah Country Day has two titles -- 2002 and 2004. Coahulla Creek has one title, in 2021. Columbus, Pike County, Hebron Christian and Peach County have never won championships.
Class 2A
R3 #3 Pierce County at R7 #1 Model
R8 #1 Providence Christian at R2 #1 Academy for Classical Education
R8 #2 Fellowship Christian at R3 #1 Tattnall County
R8 #3 Union County at R4 #1 Putnam County
Notable: There will be a first-time champion, without question. All contenders -- Pierce County, Model, Providence Christian, Academy for Classical Education, Fellowship Christian, Tattnall County, Union County and Putnam County -- have never championships.
Class A Division I
R6 #2 Atlanta International at R1 #1 Bacon County
R6 #3 Whitefield Academy at R3 #2 Claxton
R7 #3 Armuchee at R3 #1 Woodville-Tompkins
R4 #1 Lamar County at R6 #1 Paideia
Notable: Paideia has four titles in the past 10 years – 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2018. Atlanta International has one title, in 2015. Whitefield Academy has one title, in 2017. Bacon County, Claxton, Armuchee, Woodville-Tompkins and Lamar County have never won titles.
Class A Division II
A3 #3 Aquinas at A1 #1 Atkinson County
A3 #2 Lake Oconee Academy at A4 #1 Christian Heritage
A4 #3 Mt. Zion-Carroll at A2 #1 Portal
A4 #2 Fugees Academy at A3 #1 Georgia Military
Notable: Aquinas has two titles – 2005 and 2012 – as does Georgia Military, which won titles in 2019 and 2021. Atkinson County, Lake Oconee Academy, Christian Heritage, Mt. Zion-Carroll, Portal and Fugees Academy are trying for program firsts.
