Boys soccer blog: An historic look at 64 teams in the quarterfinals

Credit: GHSA

High School Sports Blog
By Seth Ellerbee
1 hour ago

There are 64 programs left in the GHSA boys soccer playoffs, and with the quarterfinals round beginning Tuesday, it’s worth looking at the state championship history of each of the teams still playing.

Some of the teams have packed trophy cases – 6A’s St. Pius X (12 titles), 4A’s Westminster (14 titles), 7A’s Parkview (seven titles) and 5A’s McIntosh (eight titles). Class 2A has eight teams that never have won a championship.

Here is an historic state championship perspective:

Class 7A

R4 #2 Archer at R7 #1 Norcross

R4 #3 Parkview at R5 #2 Walton

R2 #2 Campbell at R8 #2 Collins Hill

R1 #2 Richmond Hill at R6 #1 Lambert

Notable: Parkview has seven state championships – 1993, 1994, 1997, 198, 2001, 2005, and 2016. Walton has six titles – 1986, 1995, 2002, 2006, 2008 and 2011. Collins Hill – 2009, 2010, 2012 – and Lambert – 2012, 2018 and 2019 – have three each. Archer, Norcross, Campbell and Richmond Hill are trying for their first championships.

Class 6A

R4 #2 St. Pius X at R7 #1 Lassiter

R7 #4 Johns Creek at R2 #1 Glynn Academy

R4 #4 Lakeside-DeKalb at R7 #3 Blessed Trinity

R4 #1 Riverwood at R6 #1 River Ridge

Notable: St. Pius X has 12 state championships to lead the pack – 1987, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1999, 2001, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016. Lakeside-DeKalb has seven titles – 1970, 1974, 1975, 1978, 1981, 1997 and 2008. Defending champion Lassiter won its first title in 1996 before capturing its second last season. Riverwood has two titles – 2002 and 2016. Johns Creek, Glynn Academy, Blessed Trinity and River Ridge have never won championships.

Class 5A

R4 #2 Chamblee at R7 #1 Dalton

R8 #1 Flowery Branch at R2 #1 Union Grove

R3 #1 McIntosh at R5 #1 Midtown

R1 #2 Bradwell Institute at R6 #1 Centennial

Notable: McIntosh has eight titles – 1992, 2000, 2007, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2019 and 2021. Dalton has seven state championships – 2003, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2019 and 2021. Chamblee has one title, in 2008. Flowery Branch, Union Grove, Midtown, Bradwell Institute and Centennial have never won state championships.

Class 4A

R8 #4 North Oconee at R1 #1 Cairo

R4 #3 Whitewater at R8 #1 Johnson-Gainesville

R8 #2 East Hall at R3 #1 Benedictine

R4 #1 LaGrange at R6 #1 Westminster

Notable: Defending champion Johnson-Gainesville has two titles – 2018 and last season, but Westminster is the leader. The Wildcats have 14 championships – 1966, 1967, 1976, 1982, 1983, 2001, 2006, 2007, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2017, 2018 and 2019. Benedictine has two titles – 2017 and 2018. North Oconee, Cairo, Whitewater, East Hall and LaGrange have never won state titles.

Class 3A

R7 #1 Wesleyan at R1 #1 Columbus

R8 #1 Oconee County at R2 #1 Pike County

R8 #2 Hebron Christian at R3 #1 Savannah Country Day

R2 #3 Peach County at R6 #1 Coahulla Creek

Notable: Wesleyan has three titles – 2016, 2019 and 2021. Oconee County has one title, in 2019. Savannah Country Day has two titles -- 2002 and 2004. Coahulla Creek has one title, in 2021. Columbus, Pike County, Hebron Christian and Peach County have never won championships.

Class 2A

R3 #3 Pierce County at R7 #1 Model

R8 #1 Providence Christian at R2 #1 Academy for Classical Education

R8 #2 Fellowship Christian at R3 #1 Tattnall County

R8 #3 Union County at R4 #1 Putnam County

Notable: There will be a first-time champion, without question. All contenders -- Pierce County, Model, Providence Christian, Academy for Classical Education, Fellowship Christian, Tattnall County, Union County and Putnam County -- have never championships.

Class A Division I

R6 #2 Atlanta International at R1 #1 Bacon County

R6 #3 Whitefield Academy at R3 #2 Claxton

R7 #3 Armuchee at R3 #1 Woodville-Tompkins

R4 #1 Lamar County at R6 #1 Paideia

Notable: Paideia has four titles in the past 10 years – 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2018. Atlanta International has one title, in 2015. Whitefield Academy has one title, in 2017. Bacon County, Claxton, Armuchee, Woodville-Tompkins and Lamar County have never won titles.

Class A Division II

A3 #3 Aquinas at A1 #1 Atkinson County

A3 #2 Lake Oconee Academy at A4 #1 Christian Heritage

A4 #3 Mt. Zion-Carroll at A2 #1 Portal

A4 #2 Fugees Academy at A3 #1 Georgia Military

Notable: Aquinas has two titles – 2005 and 2012 – as does Georgia Military, which won titles in 2019 and 2021. Atkinson County, Lake Oconee Academy, Christian Heritage, Mt. Zion-Carroll, Portal and Fugees Academy are trying for program firsts.

Seth Ellerbee
Credit: University of Georgia

