Boys soccer blog: A quick primer as 32 teams head to the semifinals

The highest-ranked losses in the quarterfinals came in Class 5A, where No. 4-ranked Midtown defeated top-ranked McIntosh 2-0, and in Class 3A, where Wesleyan beat top-ranked Columbus 2-1. Midtown has never won a state title, and Wesleyan wants its fourth – 2016, 2019 and 2021.

Four teams ranked at the top of their respective classes remain alive – Class 7A No. 1 Lambert, Class 6A No. 1 Lassiter, Class 4A No. 1 Johnson-Gainesville and Class A Division II No. 1 Georgia Military.