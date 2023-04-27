BreakingNews
BREAKING: 17-year-old arrested in shooting death of prominent trans woman
X

Boys soccer blog: A quick primer as 32 teams head to the semifinals

Credit: GHSA

Credit: GHSA

High School Sports Blog
By Seth Ellerbee
38 minutes ago

Nineteen top seeds, five No. 2 seeds, six No. 3 seeds and two No. 4 seeds advanced to the semifinals round of the GHSA boys state soccer championships which begin Friday.

The highest-ranked losses in the quarterfinals came in Class 5A, where No. 4-ranked Midtown defeated top-ranked McIntosh 2-0, and in Class 3A, where Wesleyan beat top-ranked Columbus 2-1. Midtown has never won a state title, and Wesleyan wants its fourth – 2016, 2019 and 2021.

Four teams ranked at the top of their respective classes remain alive – Class 7A No. 1 Lambert, Class 6A No. 1 Lassiter, Class 4A No. 1 Johnson-Gainesville and Class A Division II No. 1 Georgia Military.

There are eight programs in the semifinals that were unranked at the beginning of the playoffs – Archer (7A), Flowery Branch (5A), North Oconee (4A), Benedictine (4A), Pierce County (2A), Union County (2A), Armuchee (Class A Division I), and Mount Zion-Carroll (Class A Division II).

Three defending champions remain with hopes for repeat championships. Lassiter defeated Dalton 3-1 last season to win the Class 6A title and will take on No. 6-ranked Johns Creek in the semifinals this year. In Class 5A last season, Johnson-Gainesville beat St. Pius X 4-2 to capture the team’s second title (2018) and will face unranked North Oconee in the 4A semifinals after reclassification.

Atlanta International has a chance to win the program’s third title in three different classes since 2015. The team won the Class A title in 2015 to mark the program’s first championship and defeated Athens Academy 5-3 to win its second state title last season in Class A Private. After reclassifying to Class A Division I this season, Atlanta International will face No. 6-ranked Whitfield Academy in the semifinals.

Boys soccer playoffs

Semifinals schedule

Class 7A

R5 #2 Walton (No. 8) at R4 #2 Archer (unranked)

R8 #2 Collins Hill (No. 4) at R6 #1 Lambert (No. 1)

Class 6A

R7 #4 Johns Creek (No. 6) at R7 #1 Lassiter (No. 1)

R7 #3 Blessed Trinity (No. 5) at R6 #1 River Ridge (No. 7)

Class 5A

R7 #1 (No. 2) Dalton at R8 #1 Flowery Branch (unranked)

R5 #1 Midtown (No. 4) at R6 #1 Centennial (No. 9)

Class 4A

R8 #4 North Oconee (unranked) at R8 #1 Johnson-Gainesville (No. 1)

R3 #1 Benedictine (unranked) at R6 #1 Westminster (No. 2)

Class 3A

R7 #1 Wesleyan (No. 5) at R8 #1 Oconee County (No. 2)

R8 #2 Hebron Christian (No. 6) at R6 #1 Coahulla Creek (No. 3)

Class 2A

R3 #3 Pierce County (unranked) at R8 #1 Providence Christian (No. 2)

R8 #3 Union County (unranked) at R3 #1 Tattnall County (No. 7)

Class A Division I

R6 #3 Whitefield Academy (No. 6) at R6 #2 Atlanta International (No. 3)

R7 #3 Armuchee (unranked) at R6 #1 Paideia (No. 2)

Class A Division II

A1 #1 Atkinson County (No. 2) at A4 #1 Christian Heritage (No. 4)

A4 #3 Mt. Zion-Carroll (unranked) at A3 #1 Georgia Military (No. 1)

Quarterfinals results

Class 7A

R4 #2 Archer 1, R7 #1 Norcross 0

R5 #2 Walton 2, R4 #3 Parkview 1

R8 #2 Collins Hill 3, R2 #2 Campbell 0

R6 #1 Lambert 2, R1 #2 Richmond Hill 0

Class 6A

R7 #1 Lassiter 3, R4 #2 St. Pius X 1

R7 #4 Johns Creek 3, R2 #1 Glynn Academy 0

R7 #3 Blessed Trinity 3, R4 #4 Lakeside-DeKalb 1

R6 #1 River Ridge 2, R4 #1 Riverwood 1

Class 5A

R7 #1 Dalton 4, R4 #2 Chamblee 3

R8 #1 Flowery Branch 1, R2 #1 Union Grove 0

R5 #1 Midtown 2, R3 #1 McIntosh 0

R6 #1 Centennial 5, R1 #2 Bradwell Institute 1

Class 4A

R8 #4 North Oconee 2, R1 #1 Cairo 1

R8 #1 Johnson-Gainesville 7, R4 #3 Whitewater 1

R3 #1 Benedictine 3, R8 #2 East Hall 2

R6 #1 Westminster 7, R4 #1 LaGrange 2

Class 3A

R7 #1 Wesleyan 2, R1 #1 Columbus 1

R8 #1 Oconee County 1, R2 #1 Pike County 0

R8 #2 Hebron Christian 2, R3 #1 Savannah Country Day 1

R6 #1 Coahulla Creek 4, R2 #3 Peach County 0

Class 2A

R3 #3 Pierce County 3, R7 #1 Model 2

R8 #1 Providence Christian 8, R2 #1 Academy for Classical Education 0

R3 #1 Tattnall County 4, R8 #2 Fellowship Christian 1

R8 #3 Union County 1, R4 #1 Putnam County 0

Class A Division I

R6 #2 Atlanta International 8, R1 #1 Bacon County 1

R6 #3 Whitefield Academy 2 R3 #2 Claxton 0

R7 #3 Armuchee 4, R3 #1 Woodville-Tompkins 1

R6 #1 Paideia 9, R4 #1 Lamar County 0

Class A Division II

A1 #1 Atkinson County 5, A3 #3 Aquinas 1

A4 #1 Christian Heritage 5, A3 #2 Lake Oconee Academy 1

A4 #3 Mt. Zion-Carroll 5, A2 #1 Portal 4

A3 #1 Georgia Military 2, A4 #2 Fugees Academy 0

About the Author

Seth Ellerbee
Editors' Picks

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

Trade down? Trade up? Falcons having conversations before NFL draft5h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Vaughn Grissom comes through in Braves’ comeback vs. Marlins
6h ago

Credit: Mitchell Martin/Atlanta United

Two things stand out from Atlanta United’s loss to Memphis
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Braves’ Michael Harris reaches base twice in first rehab game
14h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Braves’ Michael Harris reaches base twice in first rehab game
14h ago

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech lands Ole Miss transfer Amaree Abram
The Latest

Lacrosse: Playoffs through Round 1
1h ago
Baseball blog: Two No. 1 teams face top-10 opponents in round 2
2h ago
Girls soccer blog: Chamblee, Midtown to meet in rematch of 2022 final
11h ago
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

After losing 200 pounds, hiker takes on 2,200-mile Appalachian Trail
Going downtown Friday? Don’t expect a swift journey
Concerns persist as Gwinnett board debates sex ed decision
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top