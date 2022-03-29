Boys soccer blog: A pre-playoff look at some of the state’s leaders

-- Matthew Webb, Class 3A No. 1 Pike County: The senior midfielder has helped lead Pike (12-0-1, 5-0) to the top spot in Class 3A and leads the team with 89 points and 37 goals. His efforts this season place him atop the state in both categories. Pike County is coming off a 9-0 victory at Upson-Lee last Friday.

-- Juan Sanchez, Class 4A No. 8 Pickens: Sanchez, a 5-foot-10, 155-pound senior, has helped lead Pickens to a 10-2-2, 3-2 record and has scored 33 goals with 79 points to trail Webb. The Dragons are coming off 4-2 loss to Class 4A No. 2 Southeast Whitfield last Friday.