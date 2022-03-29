Boys soccer blog: A pre-playoff look at some of the state’s leaders

As the boys soccer season heads toward the playoffs in two weeks, here are some of the leading players across the state, according to statistics compiled by MaxPreps:
-- Matthew Webb, Class 3A No. 1 Pike County: The senior midfielder has helped lead Pike (12-0-1, 5-0) to the top spot in Class 3A and leads the team with 89 points and 37 goals. His efforts this season place him atop the state in both categories. Pike County is coming off a 9-0 victory at Upson-Lee last Friday.
-- Juan Sanchez, Class 4A No. 8 Pickens: Sanchez, a 5-foot-10, 155-pound senior, has helped lead Pickens to a 10-2-2, 3-2 record and has scored 33 goals with 79 points to trail Webb. The Dragons are coming off 4-2 loss to Class 4A No. 2 Southeast Whitfield last Friday.
-- Jose Sanchez, Class A Public No. 10 Portal: Sanchez has been an integral part of Portal’s success this season and leads with 32 goals and 67 points. His 32 goals place him third in the state, and his 67 points place him fourth behind Fernando Artega (68 points).
-- Fernando Arteaga, Class 5A Jonesboro: Arteaga has scored 29 goals on 38 shots this season to place third in the state in points. He has helped lead Jonesboro to an 8-1, 5-1 record. The Cardinals will try to right the ship Tuesday against Forest Park (7-2) after losing to Class 5A No. 3 Woodward Academy 4-1 last week.
Region soccer competition must be completed and each region’s four seeds submitted to the GHSA by April 9. The first round of the playoffs begin April 12 for the girls and April 13 for the boys.
