Boys soccer blog: A mixed-bag season for defending state champions

High School Sports Blog
By Seth Ellerbee
26 minutes ago

So how have defending champions in boys soccer fared this season?

Some have maintained their rightful place at the top and have maintained success in a new season. Others have fallen off the pace in their respective classes.

The defending champions are Harrison (7A) , Lassiter (6A), Johnson-Gainesville (5A), Southeast Whitfield (4A), Greater Atlanta Christian (3A), Pace Academy (2A), Dalton Academy (A Public) and Atlanta International (A Private).

Here’s the breakdown:

  • Class 7A champion Harrison has struggled to a 6-10 record this season and is unranked in the class.
  • Lassiter is exactly where it left off last season, ranked atop Class 6A with a 12-2 record.
  • Johnson-Gainesville, the Class 5A defending champion, reclassed to 4A this season and is undefeated at 15-0 and ranked at the top.
  • Greater Atlanta Christian captured the 3A title last season but after a reclassification to 5A, the Spartans have fallen to a 5-11 record and are unranked.
  • A similar fate has happened for former 2A champion Pace Academy, which reclassed to 4A this season. Pace is 6-2-5 and unranked.
  • Dalton Academy and Atlanta International won the A-Public and A-Private titles respectively last season before the two classes were reclassed into Class A Division I and Division II. Both programs joined Class A Division I. Atlanta International is ranked No. 3, and Dalton Academy is ranked No. 7. The first round of the boys soccer playoffs will be held April 11-14.

Boys soccer rankings

Class 7A

1. Lambert

2. South Forsyth

3. Hillgrove

4. Collins Hill

5. Peachtree Ridge

6. Mill Creek

7. Osborne

8. Walton

9. Mountain View

10. Milton

Class 6A

1. Lassiter

2. Lanier

3. Riverwood

4. Sprayberry

5. Veterans

6. Gainesville

7. Blessed Trinity

8. Johns Creek

9. St. Pius X

10. River Ridge

Class 5A

1. McIntosh

2. Dalton

3. Clarke Central

4. Chapel Hill

5. Midtown

6. Greenbrier

7. Villa Rica

8. Kell

9. Tucker

10. Cambridge

Class 4A

1. Johnson-Gainesville

2. Westminster

3. Southeast Whitfield

4. Perry

5. Islands

6. East Hall

7. Lovett

8. Chestatee

9. Northwest Whitfield

10. Whitewater

Class 3A

1. Columbus

2. Oconee County

3. Coahulla Creek

4. Bremen

5. Wesleyan

6. Hebron Christian

7. Pike County

8. Savannah Country Day

9. Savannah Christian

10. Jackson

Class 2A

1. Landmark Christian

2. Providence Christian

3. Fitzgerald

4. Tattnall County

5. Putnam County

6. Model

7. North Murray

8. Fellowship Christian

9. Walker

10. Toombs County

Class A Division I

1. Tallulah Falls

2. Paideia

3. Atlanta International

4. Bacon County

5. Bleckley County

6. Whitefield Academy

7. Dalton Academy

8. Woodville-Tompkins

9. Mount Vernon

10. Trion

Class A Division II

1. Georgia Military

2. Atkinson County

3. Lake Oconee Academy

4. Christian Heritage

5. Portal

6. Echols County

7. Dooly County

8. Aquinas

9. Chattahoochee County

10. Hawkinsville

About the Author

Seth Ellerbee
