Boys soccer blog: A look at the playoff favorites for Classes 3A-A Pub/Private

But at the top, one solid program, Pike County, is looking for its first title.

Senior Matthew Webb has 44 goals, 108 points and 20 assists to lead the top-ranked Pike County Pirates (4-1-2 record). Pike will close its regular season Tuesday against Central-Macon (0-12) at home.

Pike has not lost to an in-state program. The blemishes came against Alabama’s Spanish Fort (1-0) and ties with Tennessee’s St. George’s (2-2) and Class 5A No. 4 McIntosh (0-0).

Greater Atlanta Christian is ranked No. 2 in the class and will enter the state tournament trying to win its first title since 2015, when it successfully defended its 2014 2A title. The Spartans are 15-3, 6-0 and will face the Region 7 No. 4 seed in the first round of the playoffs.

No. 3-ranked Oconee County lost 2-1 to No. 10 East Jackson (10-2-1) Friday and will look to right the ship entering the playoffs.

No. 4 West Hall (14-3-1, 7-0), No. 5 Tattnall County (13-1, 6-1) and No. 6 Westminster (8-6-3, 6-1) are also chasing. Westminster has won 14 championships, including three consecutive titles from 2017-2019 in Class 3A. The Wildcats are always considered among the favorites.

Class 2A

Top-ranked Lovett enters the playoffs as the state’s favorite, and the Lions want the program’s first title since 2003. Lovett has seven titles, but it has been nearly 20 years since its last. The Lions are 13-1-1, 8-0 and riding a 12-match winning streak that will be tested this week at Class 5A No. 2 Woodward Academy on Tuesday and Class 3A No. 6 Westminster on Thursday. Call it playoff prep.

No. 2-ranked and defending-champion Pace Academy lost to Lovett 2-1 March 29 and rebounded with a 10-0 victory against Washington. The Knights will play at home against Tucker on Tuesday to close its regular season and enter the bracket looking for the program’s third title (2021, 2006).

Gordon Central has not won a title and has one more match at Class 5A Calhoun (4-10-1) before it will enter the playoffs. The Warriors are 12-1, 10-0 and riding a six-match winning streak.

No. 4-ranked Bremen closed its regular season with a 1-1 tie against Class 6A No. 9 Kennesaw Mountain and enter the playoffs hoping for the team’s first title.

Two-time champions and No. 5-ranked Thomasville (14-1-1, 8-0) won the 2019 title and have not lost since Feb. 1 against Class 7A Colquitt County (4-2). The team tied 1-1 with Class 4A Thomas County Central on Feb. 8 and since then, the Bulldogs have won 13 consecutive matches entering Friday’s game against Atkinson County (9-4-1).

Class A Public

Top-ranked ACE Charter (13-4, 4-0) is one of the favorites and enters the playoffs riding a five-match winning streak. The Gryphons lost to Class 4A Spalding 4-0 March 7 and haven’t lost since.

ACE will host Class 3A Peach County (7-7-1) Tuesday before entering the playoffs.

No. 2-ranked Dalton Academy (13-2, 5-0) is being led by two seniors – Adrian Granados (18 goals) and Fernando Garcia (11 goals). The Pumas beat Trion (7-4-3) 2-1 Thursday and head into the playoffs searching for the program’s first title.

No. 3-ranked Lake Oconee, No. 4-ranked and defending champion Georgia Military and No .5 Social Circle could contend.

Class A Private

Top-ranked Atlanta International (13-0-2, 5-0) hasn’t lost in 11 matches and closes its regular season against Galloway (2-6-1) Thursday at home.

The Eagles two stars are seniors Mateo Bargagna (18 goals) and Noah Kristensen (14 goals), but the potent offense has goals from 10 other players. Seniors Josh Grand and Evan Theriot and junior Leo Zaller combine for 15 goals.

No. 2-ranked Paideia (11-2-2, 8-0) beat Whitefield Academy 6-0 Thursday and will enter the playoffs riding an eight-match winning streak.

No. 3-ranked St. Anne Pacelli, No. 4-ranked Walker and No. 5-ranked Athens Academy can, and probably will, piece together deep playoff runs.

[Note: To view the GHSA playoff brackets follow the link.]