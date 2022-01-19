Boys basketball Shiloh 53, Buford 43

Seryl Slater drained two 3s and Brown made another in Shiloh’s 15-4 run to finish the first quarter. Buford played from the behind the rest of the game but made it a six-point margin at the end of three quarters.

“We had that little cushion, six to eight points, that they weren’t able to overcome,” Rivers said. “That was the key that weren’t allowing them to make a run and make it a one- or two-point game.”

Shiloh led by 11 early in the final quarter when Buford cut the lead to 45-39. Shiloh then missed a dunk and had a breakaway layup blocked on a strong defensive play, but Buford could not take advantage and Shiloh regained control on a baskei and two free throws by Zaron Jackson, who scored nine, to rebuild the lead to 10.

“We’re a better second-half team usually,” Rivers said. “They did a good job in the second half. We only allowed like 20 points in the second half. I was chewing my boys out about the points they did score because I think there were some points down low that we could have done a better job on defensively. But overall, these kids are learning the game and I could be mad at them, but in reality they played a helluva game.”

The No. 3 Buford girls (14-3) had no trouble with Shiloh and rolled to a 57-14 win. The Wolves used their all-out blitzing defense for the first half and wound up creating 32 turnovers, including 19 steals. The overmatched Generals did not score in the second quarter and didn’t get their first basket of the third quarter until 2:40 remaining.

Buford was led by Jayla Gudz with 15, Tatum Ozment with 12 and Ava Watson with nine.