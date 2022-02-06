Boys basketball rankings: Wheeler back on top after Shiloh’s rough week

Previous No. 1 Shiloh, which started 19-0, had a rough week, losing to unranked Region 8 rivals Habersham Central and Lanier on the road and then falling to North Gwinnett, the No. 5 team in Class 7A, on Saturday.

Shiloh, now No. 6, will play at No. 5 Buford on Friday in a game that likely will decide the No. 1 seed for the region tournament.