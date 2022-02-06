Boys basketball rankings: Wheeler back on top after Shiloh’s rough week

Defending state champion Wheeler is back on top of the Class 7A boys basketball rankings this week.
Previous No. 1 Shiloh, which started 19-0, had a rough week, losing to unranked Region 8 rivals Habersham Central and Lanier on the road and then falling to North Gwinnett, the No. 5 team in Class 7A, on Saturday.
Shiloh, now No. 6, will play at No. 5 Buford on Friday in a game that likely will decide the No. 1 seed for the region tournament.
Wheeler has won eight straight but barely got through its week unbeaten. The Wildcats defeated No. 7 Osborne 69-67 in overtime when officials ruled that Osborne’s 3-pointer at the buzzer didn’t get off in time. Wheeler had trailed by eight with 3:29 left in regulation but rallied to clinch the No. 1 seed in Region 6.
The other seven No. 1 teams held their positions while six teams entered the rankings. They were Archer for East Coweta in 7A, LaGrange for Miller Grove in 4A, Putnam County for Chattooga in 2A, Darlington and Walker for Heritage-Newnan and Tallulah Falls in A Private and Towns County for Chattahoochee County in A Public.
This is the final week of the regular season.
Class 7A
1. Pebblebrook (20-2)
2. Newton (19-4)
3. Berkmar (18-4)
4. Milton (17-7)
5. North Gwinnett (21-3)
6. Grayson (14-8)
7. Norcross (19-5)
8. McEachern (13-8)
9. Hillgrove (19-2)
10. Archer (16-7)
Class 6A
1. Wheeler (19-4)
2. Westlake (18-4)
3. Alexander (20-2)
4. River Ridge (21-3)
5. Buford (18-5)
6. Shiloh (19-3)
7. Osborne (18-4)
8. Tucker (17-4)
9. Centennial (19-3)
10. Grovetown (21-3)
Class 5A
1. Eagle’s Landing (22-3)
2. St. Pius (20-3)
3. Tri-Cities (15-5)
4. Woodland-Stockbridge (20-4)
5. Chapel Hill (18-4)
6. Lithia Springs (17-3)
7. Jonesboro (15-7)
8. Walnut Grove (19-4)
9. Southwest DeKalb (18-5)
10. Jones County (15-9)
Class 4A
1. McDonough (22-1)
2. Monroe (21-2)
3. Spencer (21-2)
4. Westover (19-3)
5. Baldwin (18-3)
6. Jefferson (21-2)
7. Fayette County (17-8)
8. Druid Hills (20-3)
9. Marist (16-7)
10. LaGrange (19-4)
Class 3A
1. Sandy Creek (20-3)
2. Salem (18-4)
3. Cross Creek (18-5)
4. Windsor Forest (15-4)
5. Sumter County (23-2)
6. Thomson (15-3)
7. LaFayette (21-0)
8. Greater Atlanta Christian (17-5)
9. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (20-1)
10. Beach (11-5)
Class 2A
1. Columbia (21-3)
2. Pace Academy (21-4)
3. Butler (15-5)
4. Washington County (18-3)
5. Westside-Augusta (18-3)
6. Vidalia (23-1)
7. Thomasville (19-4)
8. Callaway (15-6)
9. Putnam County (16-6)
10. Northeast-Macon (16-8)
Class A Private
1. Greenforest Christian (20-4)
2. Galloway (14-7)
3. Mount Pisgah Christian (17-4)
4. King’s Ridge Christian (20-3)
5. Christian Heritage (17-5)
6. North Cobb Christian (14-6)
7. Mount Vernon (11-8)
7. Providence Christian (14-7)
8. Darlington (15-6)
10. Walker (17-6)
Class A Public
1. Drew Charter (23-1)
2. Calhoun County (18-0)
3. Dublin (22-1)
4. Social Circle (23-0)
5. Manchester (21-2)
6. Lanier County (19-2)
7. Turner County (20-2)
8 Warren County (15-3)
9. Mitchell County (17-6)
10. Towns County (16-6)
