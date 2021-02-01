Boys basketball rankings: Top-ranked Milton survives overtime with Cherokee

Class 6A is led by Wheeler, which recently ascended to No. 32 in the Maxpreps National Rankings. Richmond Hill dropped a 61-60 loss to Grovetown on Friday and fell from No. 4 to No. 6 as a result.

In Class 5A, St. Pius 18-2 is No. 1 and recently improved its Region 5 record to 10-0. No. 2 Eagle’s Landing is 21-0 with a perfect 13-0 Region 4 record and No. 3 Tri-Cities is 15-4 with a 10-0 Region 3. At No. 4 is Veterans, which is 14-0 with a perfect 5-0 Region 1 record. Elsewhere in the poll, Clarke Central replaced Cass and makes its debut at No. 10.