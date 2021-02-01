Boys basketball rankings: Top-ranked Milton survives overtime with Cherokee

In Class 7A, No. 1 ranked Milton survived a 66-63 overtime victory over No. 5 ranked Cherokee. The Warriors dropped their next outing to Etowah 66-52, but maintained their placement in the top 5. No. 8 Parkview, No. 9 North Gwinnett and No. 10 Norcross are all still undefeated in their respective regions and round out the depth in Georgia’s highest classification.
Class 6A is led by Wheeler, which recently ascended to No. 32 in the Maxpreps National Rankings. Richmond Hill dropped a 61-60 loss to Grovetown on Friday and fell from No. 4 to No. 6 as a result.
In Class 5A, St. Pius 18-2 is No. 1 and recently improved its Region 5 record to 10-0. No. 2 Eagle’s Landing is 21-0 with a perfect 13-0 Region 4 record and No. 3 Tri-Cities is 15-4 with a 10-0 Region 3. At No. 4 is Veterans, which is 14-0 with a perfect 5-0 Region 1 record. Elsewhere in the poll, Clarke Central replaced Cass and makes its debut at No. 10.
Spencer suffered its first loss of the year to St. Anne Pacelli on Jan. 27 and followed it with an 84-53 win over Columbus to maintain its No. 1 status in Class 4A. Also, Bainbridge replaced Arabia Mountain in the poll and debuts at No. 9.
In Class 3A, Hephzibah climbed from No. 10 to No. 6 and White County replaced Sonoraville and debuts at No. 9. The Class 2A poll experienced minor changes with Chattooga jumping up two slots to No. 6. In Class A Private, Mt. Pisgah and King’s Ridge were both beaten by St. Francis. As a result, Mt. Pisgah fell from No. 2 to No. 6, King’s Ridge dropped out of the poll and St. Francis joins the poll at No. 10 with its 3-8 overall record.
In Class A Public, Bowdon jumped from No. 6 to No. 3, and Irwin County climbed from No. 9 to No. 5 behind Hancock Central to round out the top 5. Undefated Drew Charter and one-loss Dublin lead the Class A Public poll.
Class 7A
1. Milton (19-2)
2. Grayson (15-3)
3. Pebblebrook (19-2)
4. McEachern (19-4)
5. Cherokee (17-5)
6. Berkmar (16-5)
7. South Forsyth (17-3)
8. Parkview (9-3)
9. North Gwinnett (9-3)
10. Norcross (16-5)
Class 6A
1. Wheeler (16-4)
2. Kell (15-5)
3. Chattahoochee (12-1)
4. Evans (16-2)
5. Lanier (15-4)
6. Richmond Hill (15-1)
7. Shiloh (14-4)
8. Centennial (15-3)
9. Tucker (14-5)
10. Buford (14-4)
Class 5A
1. St. Pius
2. Eagle’s Landing
3. Tri-Cities
4. Veterans
5. Woodward Academy
6. Lithonia
7. Jonesboro
8. Forest Park
9. Dutchtown
10. Clarke Central
Class 4A
1. Spencer (10-1)
2. Baldwin (10-0)
3. Monroe (14-3)
4. Luella (17-5)
5. Miller Grove (7-4)
6. Stephenson (9-3)
7. Westover (9-4)
8. Jefferson (15-4)
9. Bainbridge (11-5)
10. Cedar Shoals (13-7)
Class 3A
1. Sandy Creek (16-4)
2. Hart County (15-3)
3. Windsor Forest (8-2)
4. Johnson-Savannah (11-2)
5. Salem (11-4)
6. Hephzibah (9-2)
7. Carver-Atlanta (10-4)
8. Cross Creek (12-4)
9. White County (13-5)
10. LaFayette (13-1)
Class 2A
1. Pace Academy (17-1)
2. Swainsboro (12-1)
3. Washington County (9-0)
4. Thomasville (14-1)
5. Lovett (13-5)
6. Chattooga (12-2)
7. Columbia (13-5)
8. Woodville-Tompkins (11-4)
9. Westside-Augusta (10-4)
10. Model (16-4)
Class A Private
1. Providence Christian (17-3)
2. Galloway (12-1)
3. Greenforest Christian (16-2)
4. Trinity Christian (14-6)
5. St. Anne-Pacelli (11-3)
6. Mt. Pisgah (14-6)
7. Christian Heritage (16-2)
8. First Presbyterian Day (13-1)
9. Holy Innocents’ (7-2)
10. St. Francis (3-8)
Class A Public
1. Drew Charter (18-0)
2. Dublin (21-1)
3. Bowdon (17-4)
4. Hancock Central (5-1)
5. Irwin County (12-4)
6. Towns County (14-3)
7. Chattahoochee County (5-1)
8. Lanier County (14-4)
9. Manchester (6-1)
10. Warren County (7-3)
