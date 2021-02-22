Boys basketball rankings: Region Tournaments bring minor shifts ahead of state tourney

In Class 7A, Etowah replaced Parkview in the poll and debuts at No. 10. Richmond Hill scored a 65-57 win over Statesboro in the Region 2-AAAAAA championship and took over the No. 10 spot in Class 6A. In Class 5A, No. 1 St. Pius finished the regular season with a flawless 14-0 Region 5 record. Additionally, Cass was defeated by Blessed Trinity and was replaced in the top 10 by Forest Park—who is fresh off a big 68-57 victory over Jonesboro. Forest Park comes in at No. 9 and Jonesboro sits at No. 10 after previously occupying the No. 7 slot.
In Class 4A, New Hampstead replaced Jefferson in the poll at No. 10. Class 3A saw White Count slide down from No. 8 to No. 10 and Americus-Sumter was replaced by Dawson County after its 63-53 loss to No. 8 Peach County. In Class A-Private, Providence Christian retains its No. 1 spot despite its loss to Hebron Christian. The Storm followed their loss with a victory over No. 4 Galloway. Finally, in Class A-Public Terrell County and Portal replaced Social Circle and Warren County in the poll.
Class 7A
1. Milton (23-2)
2. Grayson (21-3)
3. Pebblebrook (22-3)
4. McEachern (21-4)
5. Berkmar (21-5)
6. South Forsyth (23-3)
7. North Gwinnett (19-7)
8. Cherokee (19-6)
9. Norcross (20-7)
10. Etowah (18-7)
Class 6A
1. Wheeler (22-5)
2. Kell (17-6)
3. Chattahoochee (20-3)
4. Evans (19-2)
5. Shiloh (19-5)
6. Centennial (21-4)
7. Lanier (18-6)
8. Douglas County (22-5)
9. Westlake (15-3)
10. Richmond Hill (19-3)
Class 5A
1. St. Pius (22-3)
2. Eagle’s Landing (24-1)
3. Tri-Cities (19-4)
4. Veterans (21-0)
5. Woodward Academy (16-6)
6. Lithonia (16-3)
7. Dutchtown (20-8)
8. Clarke Central (18-6)
9. Forest Park (11-6)
10. Jonesboro (16-6)
Class 4A
1. Spencer (16-1)
2. Baldwin (12-0)
3. Miller Grove (13-4)
4. Monroe (16-4)
5. Westover (10-5)
6. Stephenson (11-5)
7. Luella (17-6)
8. Cedar Shoals (18-8)
9. Fayette County (14-11)
10. New Hampstead (13-4)
Class 3A
1. Sandy Creek (24-4)
2. Hart County (21-3)
3. Windsor Forest (9-3)
4. Johnson-Savannah (13-2)
5. Cross Creek (20-4)
6. LaFayette (20-1)
7. Salem (18-5)
8. Peach County (27-6)
9. Dawson County (21-7)
10. White County (15-6)
Class 2A
1. Pace Academy (23-1)
2. Swainsboro (17-1)
3. Washington County (14-1)
4. Lovett (17-7)
5. Thomasville (15-1)
6. Chattooga (17-3)
7. Columbia (17-6)
8. Butler (18-4)
9. Banks County (18-8)
10. Westside-Augusta (16-6)
Class A Private
1. Providence Christian (22-4)
2. St. Anne-Pacelli (16-3)
3. Mt. Pisgah (22-6)
4. Galloway (16-4)
5. Greenforest Christian (16-4)
6. Holy Innocents’ (12-3)
7. Trinity Christian (16-8)
8. First Presbyterian Day (20-1)
9. St. Francis (13-9)
10. Christian Heritage (20-3)
Class A Public
1. Drew Charter (23-0)
2. Dublin (24-1)
3. Irwin County (19-4)
4. Towns County (20-3)
5. Bowdon (21-5)
6. Hancock Central (11-1)
7. Chattahoochee County (13-1)
8. Turner County (16-7)
9. Portal (19-6)
10. Terrell County (7-0)