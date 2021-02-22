X

Boys basketball rankings: Region Tournaments bring minor shifts ahead of state tourney

In Class 7A, Etowah replaced Parkview in the poll and debuts at No. 10. Richmond Hill scored a 65-57 win over Statesboro in the Region 2-AAAAAA championship and took over the No. 10 spot in Class 6A. In Class 5A, No. 1 St. Pius finished the regular season with a flawless 14-0 Region 5 record. Additionally, Cass was defeated by Blessed Trinity and was replaced in the top 10 by Forest Park—who is fresh off a big 68-57 victory over Jonesboro. Forest Park comes in at No. 9 and Jonesboro sits at No. 10 after previously occupying the No. 7 slot.

In Class 4A, New Hampstead replaced Jefferson in the poll at No. 10. Class 3A saw White Count slide down from No. 8 to No. 10 and Americus-Sumter was replaced by Dawson County after its 63-53 loss to No. 8 Peach County. In Class A-Private, Providence Christian retains its No. 1 spot despite its loss to Hebron Christian. The Storm followed their loss with a victory over No. 4 Galloway. Finally, in Class A-Public Terrell County and Portal replaced Social Circle and Warren County in the poll.

Class 7A

1. Milton (23-2)

2. Grayson (21-3)

3. Pebblebrook (22-3)

4. McEachern (21-4)

5. Berkmar (21-5)

6. South Forsyth (23-3)

7. North Gwinnett (19-7)

8. Cherokee (19-6)

9. Norcross (20-7)

10. Etowah (18-7)

Class 6A

1. Wheeler (22-5)

2. Kell (17-6)

3. Chattahoochee (20-3)

4. Evans (19-2)

5. Shiloh (19-5)

6. Centennial (21-4)

7. Lanier (18-6)

8. Douglas County (22-5)

9. Westlake (15-3)

10. Richmond Hill (19-3)

Class 5A

1. St. Pius (22-3)

2. Eagle’s Landing (24-1)

3. Tri-Cities (19-4)

4. Veterans (21-0)

5. Woodward Academy (16-6)

6. Lithonia (16-3)

7. Dutchtown (20-8)

8. Clarke Central (18-6)

9. Forest Park (11-6)

10. Jonesboro (16-6)

Class 4A

1. Spencer (16-1)

2. Baldwin (12-0)

3. Miller Grove (13-4)

4. Monroe (16-4)

5. Westover (10-5)

6. Stephenson (11-5)

7. Luella (17-6)

8. Cedar Shoals (18-8)

9. Fayette County (14-11)

10. New Hampstead (13-4)

Class 3A

1. Sandy Creek (24-4)

2. Hart County (21-3)

3. Windsor Forest (9-3)

4. Johnson-Savannah (13-2)

5. Cross Creek (20-4)

6. LaFayette (20-1)

7. Salem (18-5)

8. Peach County (27-6)

9. Dawson County (21-7)

10. White County (15-6)

Class 2A

1. Pace Academy (23-1)

2. Swainsboro (17-1)

3. Washington County (14-1)

4. Lovett (17-7)

5. Thomasville (15-1)

6. Chattooga (17-3)

7. Columbia (17-6)

8. Butler (18-4)

9. Banks County (18-8)

10. Westside-Augusta (16-6)

Class A Private

1. Providence Christian (22-4)

2. St. Anne-Pacelli (16-3)

3. Mt. Pisgah (22-6)

4. Galloway (16-4)

5. Greenforest Christian (16-4)

6. Holy Innocents’ (12-3)

7. Trinity Christian (16-8)

8. First Presbyterian Day (20-1)

9. St. Francis (13-9)

10. Christian Heritage (20-3)

Class A Public

1. Drew Charter (23-0)

2. Dublin (24-1)

3. Irwin County (19-4)

4. Towns County (20-3)

5. Bowdon (21-5)

6. Hancock Central (11-1)

7. Chattahoochee County (13-1)

8. Turner County (16-7)

9. Portal (19-6)

10. Terrell County (7-0)

