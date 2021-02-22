Boys basketball rankings: Region Tournaments bring minor shifts ahead of state tourney

In Class 7A, Etowah replaced Parkview in the poll and debuts at No. 10. Richmond Hill scored a 65-57 win over Statesboro in the Region 2-AAAAAA championship and took over the No. 10 spot in Class 6A. In Class 5A, No. 1 St. Pius finished the regular season with a flawless 14-0 Region 5 record. Additionally, Cass was defeated by Blessed Trinity and was replaced in the top 10 by Forest Park—who is fresh off a big 68-57 victory over Jonesboro. Forest Park comes in at No. 9 and Jonesboro sits at No. 10 after previously occupying the No. 7 slot.