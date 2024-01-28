High School Sports Blog

Boys basketball rankings: Pace, Westside-Macon return to No. 1

Wheeler's Arrinten Page (22) dunks the ball during 2023 GHSA Basketball Class 7A Boy’s State Championship game at the Macon Centreplex, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Macon, GA. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

By Todd Holcomb
23 minutes ago

Defending boys basketball champions Pace Academy and Westside-Macon regained No. 1 rankings this week after beating No. 1 teams from the previous week.

Pace of Class 4A defeated McDonough 79-57 on the road Saturday as Eric Chatfield scored 23 points and made five 3-pointers. McDonough had beaten Pace 63-59 on Pace’s home floor the previous week. Each has one loss in Region 5.

In Class 2A, Westside-Macon beat Thomson 55-42 on the road Tuesday. Thomson, which had been the state’s only unbeaten team, had given Westside its only in-state loss 71-68 in December.

Westside’s 36-point victory over McDonough in December was a factor in both changes at No. 1.

A third No. 1 team, Mount Vernon of Class A Division I, lost last week, but the Mustangs remained on top. Paideia, which beat Mount Vernon 61-58, moved up four spots to No. 6 despite a 10-11 record.

Five Region 6 teams are in the A Division I rankings. The others are No. 5 Mount Bethel Christian, No. 7 St. Francis and No. 9 King’s Ridge Christian.

Two weeks remain in the regular season.

Cass 7A

1. Grayson (19-2)

2. McEachern (17-5)

3. Walton (18-3)

4. Wheeler (16-5)

5. Newton (15-4)

6. Buford (19-3)

7. Archer (18-3)

8. Peachtree Ridge (15-6)

9. Berkmar (16-6)

10. Camden County (17-5)

Class 6A

1. Alexander (19-2)

2. Shiloh (18-4)

3. Lee County (17-3)

4. Etowah (16-4)

5. Riverwood (17-5)

6. Pope (19-4)

7. Hughes (14-6)

8. St. Pius (15-6)

9. Lassiter (16-6)

10. Glynn Academy (19-3)

Class 5A

1. Kell (18-3)

2. Dutchtown (12-8)

3. Eagle’s Landing (14-7)

4. Tucker (18-4)

5. Chapel Hill (16-5)

6. Maynard Jackson (16-3)

7. Greater Atlanta Christian (17-4)

8. Chattahoochee (14-7)

9. Winder-Barrow (20-3)

10. Tri-Cities (12-8)

Class 4A

1. Pace Academy (18-3)

2. McDonough (20-3)

3. North Oconee (20-3)

4. Holy Innocents’ (14-6)

5. Baldwin (19-2)

6. Seckinger (17-6)

7. Fayette County (13-7)

8. New Hampstead (16-5)

9. Madison County (16-6)

10. Westover (11-8)

Class 3A

1. Sandy Creek (18-2)

2. Monroe (17-3)

3. Cedar Grove (15-6)

4. Hebron Christian (18-2)

5. Dougherty (15-6)

6. Carver-Columbus (17-2)

7. Cross Creek (14-8)

8. Douglass (11-9)

9. Monroe Area (16-5)

10. Richmond Academy (15-5)

Class 2A

1. Westside-Augusta (18-3)

2. Thomson (17-1)

3. Butler (16-4)

4. Columbia (19-2)

5. Toombs County (18-2)

6. Eagle’s Landing Christian (17-4)

7. Union County (17-4)

8. Dodge County (16-2)

9. Athens Academy (17-4)

10. Walker (16-7)

Class A Division I

1. Mount Vernon (14-9)

2. Darlington (18-4)

3. Woodville-Tompkins (19-3)

4. Savannah (14-7)

5. Mount Bethel Christian (15-5)

6. Paideia (10-11)

7. St. Francis (10-9)

8. East Laurens (13-3)

9. King’s Ridge Christian (14-6)

10. Bleckley County (16-5)

Class A Division II

1. Greenforest Christian (16-4)

2. Portal (19-1)

3. Calhoun County (17-4)

4. Christian Heritage (17-4)

5. Seminole County (13-5)

6. Mitchell County (15-5)

7. Early County (14-7)

8. Treutlen (15-5)

9. Lanier County (17-4)

10. Towns County (15-4)

Todd Holcomb
