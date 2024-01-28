Boys basketball rankings: Pace, Westside-Macon return to No. 1

Defending boys basketball champions Pace Academy and Westside-Macon regained No. 1 rankings this week after beating No. 1 teams from the previous week.

Pace of Class 4A defeated McDonough 79-57 on the road Saturday as Eric Chatfield scored 23 points and made five 3-pointers. McDonough had beaten Pace 63-59 on Pace’s home floor the previous week. Each has one loss in Region 5.

In Class 2A, Westside-Macon beat Thomson 55-42 on the road Tuesday. Thomson, which had been the state’s only unbeaten team, had given Westside its only in-state loss 71-68 in December.