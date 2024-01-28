Boys basketball rankings: Pace, Westside-Macon return to No. 1

Defending boys basketball champions Pace Academy and Westside-Macon regained No. 1 rankings this week after beating No. 1 teams from the previous week.
Pace of Class 4A defeated McDonough 79-57 on the road Saturday as Eric Chatfield scored 23 points and made five 3-pointers. McDonough had beaten Pace 63-59 on Pace’s home floor the previous week. Each has one loss in Region 5.
In Class 2A, Westside-Macon beat Thomson 55-42 on the road Tuesday. Thomson, which had been the state’s only unbeaten team, had given Westside its only in-state loss 71-68 in December.
Westside’s 36-point victory over McDonough in December was a factor in both changes at No. 1.
A third No. 1 team, Mount Vernon of Class A Division I, lost last week, but the Mustangs remained on top. Paideia, which beat Mount Vernon 61-58, moved up four spots to No. 6 despite a 10-11 record.
Five Region 6 teams are in the A Division I rankings. The others are No. 5 Mount Bethel Christian, No. 7 St. Francis and No. 9 King’s Ridge Christian.
Two weeks remain in the regular season.
Cass 7A
1. Grayson (19-2)
2. McEachern (17-5)
3. Walton (18-3)
4. Wheeler (16-5)
5. Newton (15-4)
6. Buford (19-3)
7. Archer (18-3)
8. Peachtree Ridge (15-6)
9. Berkmar (16-6)
10. Camden County (17-5)
Class 6A
1. Alexander (19-2)
2. Shiloh (18-4)
3. Lee County (17-3)
4. Etowah (16-4)
5. Riverwood (17-5)
6. Pope (19-4)
7. Hughes (14-6)
8. St. Pius (15-6)
9. Lassiter (16-6)
10. Glynn Academy (19-3)
Class 5A
1. Kell (18-3)
2. Dutchtown (12-8)
3. Eagle’s Landing (14-7)
4. Tucker (18-4)
5. Chapel Hill (16-5)
6. Maynard Jackson (16-3)
7. Greater Atlanta Christian (17-4)
8. Chattahoochee (14-7)
9. Winder-Barrow (20-3)
10. Tri-Cities (12-8)
Class 4A
1. Pace Academy (18-3)
2. McDonough (20-3)
3. North Oconee (20-3)
4. Holy Innocents’ (14-6)
5. Baldwin (19-2)
6. Seckinger (17-6)
7. Fayette County (13-7)
8. New Hampstead (16-5)
9. Madison County (16-6)
10. Westover (11-8)
Class 3A
1. Sandy Creek (18-2)
2. Monroe (17-3)
3. Cedar Grove (15-6)
4. Hebron Christian (18-2)
5. Dougherty (15-6)
6. Carver-Columbus (17-2)
7. Cross Creek (14-8)
8. Douglass (11-9)
9. Monroe Area (16-5)
10. Richmond Academy (15-5)
Class 2A
1. Westside-Augusta (18-3)
2. Thomson (17-1)
3. Butler (16-4)
4. Columbia (19-2)
5. Toombs County (18-2)
6. Eagle’s Landing Christian (17-4)
7. Union County (17-4)
8. Dodge County (16-2)
9. Athens Academy (17-4)
10. Walker (16-7)
Class A Division I
1. Mount Vernon (14-9)
2. Darlington (18-4)
3. Woodville-Tompkins (19-3)
4. Savannah (14-7)
5. Mount Bethel Christian (15-5)
6. Paideia (10-11)
7. St. Francis (10-9)
8. East Laurens (13-3)
9. King’s Ridge Christian (14-6)
10. Bleckley County (16-5)
Class A Division II
1. Greenforest Christian (16-4)
2. Portal (19-1)
3. Calhoun County (17-4)
4. Christian Heritage (17-4)
5. Seminole County (13-5)
6. Mitchell County (15-5)
7. Early County (14-7)
8. Treutlen (15-5)
9. Lanier County (17-4)
10. Towns County (15-4)
