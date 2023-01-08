Boys basketball rankings: No. 1 teams stay on top despite losses

Getting good non-region competition apparently is more important than winning games in January for state-contending boys basketball teams. Several took defeats last week.
Wheeler, the No. 1 team in Class 7A, lost for the fifth time Saturday, falling to Sierra Canyon 66-55 on the home court of Southern Cal.
Wheeler has lost only to out-of-state teams. The Wildcats’ lineup includes three of the top seven senior prospects playing in the GHSA this season. They are Isaiah Collier and Arrinten Page, both signed with Southern Cal, and Jelani Hamilton, signed with Iowa State.
No. 1 Alexander of Class 6A lost Saturday to North Florida Educational Institute. Alexander (11-3) has lost to one Georgia opponent, Grayson, the No. 3 team in Class 7A.
Grayson beat another highly ranked lower-classification team, Kell, on Saturday, 71-67 in overtime. Kell is No. 2 in Class 5A behind No. 1 Eagle’s Landing, which at 16-0 is the GHSA’s only unbeaten team.
McDonough, a Class 4A team that has spent weeks at No. 1, played another No. 1 Georgia team, Greenforest Christian of A Division II, on Saturday. Greenforest won 56-54 and stayed on top of its class despite a 7-6 record. McDonough is No. 2 behind Pace Academy.
Mount Bethel Christian, the No. 1 team in Class A Division I, went 1-2 last week in the Sugar Bowl National Prep Classic in New Orleans. Mount Bethel has only one Georgia loss, to Marist, the No. 2 team in 6A.
Class 7A
1. Wheeler (8-5)
2. Norcross (13-2)
3. Grayson (8-3)
4. McEachern (8-6)
5. Newton (10-5)
6. Pebblebrook (10-6)
7. Archer (12-2)
8. Milton (12-3)
9. Buford (9-4)
10. Carrollton (12-2)
Class 6A
1. Alexander (11-3)
2. Marist (10-5)
3. St. Pius (10-5)
4. South Paulding (12-3)
5. Hughes (7-5)
6. Jonesboro (11-3)
7. Etowah (8-7)
8. Woodward Academy (13-2)
9. Blessed Trinity (13-4)
10. Lee County (12-1)
Class 5A
1. Eagle’s Landing (16-0)
2. Kell (13-2)
3. Hiram (11-2)
4. Mays (8-4)
5. Dutchtown (12-5)
6. Jones County (12-3)
7. Tri-Cities (5-7)
8. Chapel Hill (8-5)
9. Creekside (9-4)
10. Lithonia (11-3)
Class 4A
1. Pace Academy (10-4)
2. McDonough (13-2)
3. Southwest DeKalb (10-1)
4. Fayette County (8-3)
5. Bainbridge (15-1)
6. North Oconee (14-2)
7. Madison County (15-2)
8. Lovett (9-7)
9. Westover (10-5)
10. LaGrange (10-2)
Class 3A
1. Sandy Creek (11-3)
2. Johnson-Savannah (11-3)
3. Cedar Grove (10-3)
4. Monroe (10-4)
5. Beach (11-2)
6. Monroe Area (10-2)
7. Oconee County (11-4)
8. Wesleyan (8-5)
9. Calvary Day (10-3)
10. Cross Creek (6-10)
Class 2A
1. Westside-Augusta (10-4)
2. Columbia (14-1)
3. Thomson (9-1)
4. Providence Christian (13-2)
5. Windsor Forest (10-5)
6. Spencer (10-4)
7. Putnam County (11-3)
8. North Cobb Christian (11-4)
9. Drew Charter (9-5)
10. Washington (9-5)
Class A Division I
1. Mount Bethel Christian (11-4)
2. Mount Pisgah Christian (12-5)
3. King’s Ridge Christian (11-4)
4. Mount Vernon (9-7)
5. Darlington (12-2)
6. Tallulah Falls (10-2)
7. Dublin (11-2)
8. Savannah (12-4)
9. Social Circle (6-6)
10. St. Francis (6-9)
Class A Division II
1. Greenforest Christian (7-6)
2. Christian Heritage (12-0)
3. Portal (11-1)
4. Mitchell County (12-1)
5. Calhoun County (10-2)
6. Manchester (11-2)
7. Wilkinson County (8-5)
8. Charlton County (12-1)
9. Macon County (12-2)
10. Telfair County (9-2)
About the Author