Boys basketball rankings: No. 1 teams stay on top despite losses

Wheeler, the No. 1 team in Class 7A, lost for the fifth time Saturday, falling to Sierra Canyon 66-55 on the home court of Southern Cal.

Wheeler has lost only to out-of-state teams. The Wildcats’ lineup includes three of the top seven senior prospects playing in the GHSA this season. They are Isaiah Collier and Arrinten Page, both signed with Southern Cal, and Jelani Hamilton, signed with Iowa State.