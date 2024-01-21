Boys basketball rankings: McDonough defends No. 1 ranking with win over No. 2 Pace

McDonough’s boys basketball team certified its No. 1 ranking with a victory over Region 6-4A rival and defending Class 4A champion Pace Academy last week.

McDonough won 63-59 on Pace’s home floor Friday night as Keenan Gray scored 18 points and had eight assists and Zion Greene scored 17 points.

McDonogh (18-2) has won seven straight games. The War Hawks have reached state semifinals three of the past seven seasons but never won a state title. Pace (15-3) remained No. 2 in this week’s 4A rankings and will face McDonough again Saturday on the road.