Boys basketball rankings: Grayson, McEachern remain 1-2

Class 7A’s top two basketball teams, both ranked in the top 25 nationally, lost games far from home last week, but Grayson and McEachern maintained their 1-2 positions in the rankings.
No. 2 McEachern had the busiest time, playing in the Pro Shops Tournament of Champions in Springfield, Mo., where the Indians went 2-1.
McEachern scored a 61-59 victory Saturday over Oklahoma’s Edmund North, the No. 6 team nationally in MaxPreps’ computer rankings. McEachern is No. 11 in that national poll.
McEachern lost Friday to MaxPreps’ No. 1 team, Virginia’s Paul IV, 48-37, and beat Vashon, a top-100 team from Missouri, 73-62.
On Monday, McEachern will be in Springfield, Mass., for the Hoopball Classic and play California’s Harvard-Westlake, the No. 8 team nationally.
Grayson, Georgia’s No. 1 team and No. 9 in the MaxPreps’ national rankings, has come and gone from the Hoopball event. On Saturday, the Rams lost to Perry of Arizona, 64-63, on a last-second 3-point shot. Perry is No. 85 nationally.
Grayson, the No. 9 in MaxPreps’ rankings, beat McEachern, 79-62, in the opening game for both teams in November. Neither has lost otherwise to an in-state opponent.
Grayson features Gicarri Harris, a Purdue signee, and Georgia-committed Jacob Wilkins. McEachern’s top player is Rutgers signee Ace Bailey, the consensus No. 1 prospect in the state.
Class 7A
1. Grayson (15-2)
2. McEachern (13-4)
3. Wheeler (12-4)
4. Archer (14-2)
5. Newton (12-3)
6. Berkmar (14-3)
7. Walton (14-3)
8. Buford (15-3)
9. Camden County (14-2)
10. Peachtree Ridge (12-6)
Class 6A
1. Alexander (16-2)
2. Lee County (13-2)
3. Shiloh (14-3)
4. Hughes (10-5)
5. Etowah (12-4)
6. Pope (16-3)
7. St. Pius (12-4)
8. Riverwood (14-5)
9. Woodward Academy (13-4)
10. Lassiter (14-5)
Class 5A
1. Kell (14-3)
2. Dutchtown (11-7)
3. Eagle’s Landing (11-6)
4. Tucker (13-4)
5. Tri-Cities (10-5)
6. Maynard Jackson (11-2)
7. Chapel Hill (10-5)
8. Greater Atlanta Christian (14-2)
9. Bradwell Institute (15-1)
10. Mays (10-4)
Class 4A
1. McDonough (15-2)
2. Pace Academy (13-2)
3. North Oconee (14-3)
4. Holy Innocents’ (10-5)
5. Seckinger (13-4)
6. Baldwin (13-2)
7. Fayette County (9-6)
8. Madison County (14-5)
9. Central-Carrollton (15-2)
10. New Hampstead (11-5)
Class 3A
1. Sandy Creek (13-2)
2. Monroe (13-2)
3. Hebron Christian (14-0)
4. Carver-Columbus (16-0)
5. Cross Creek (10-7)
6. Cedar Grove (12-5)
7. Dougherty (11-6)
8. Douglass (11-8)
9. Johnson-Savannah (9-6)
10. Liberty County (8-4)
Class 2A
1. Thomson (13-0)
2. Westside-Augusta (13-3)
3. Butler (12-2)
4. Columbia (16-1)
5. Toombs County (13-2)
6. Dodge County (10-1)
7. Eagle’s Landing Christian (14-3)
8. Union County (15-3)
9. Spencer (12-1)
10. Walker (11-6)
Class A Division I
1. Mount Vernon (12-7)
2. Savannah (12-6)
3. Woodville-Tompkins (16-2)
4. Darlington (12-4)
5. King’s Ridge Christian (11-4)
6. St. Francis (9-7)
7. East Laurens (8-2)
8. Mount Bethel Christian (11-4)
9. Bleckley County (13-4)
10. Paideia (6-11)
Class A Division II
1. Greenforest Christian (13-4)
2. Portal (14-1)
3. Christian Heritage (15-3)
4. Calhoun County (11-3)
5. Mitchell County (13-2)
6. Seminole County (10-4)
7. Clinch County (9-1)
8. McIntosh County Academy (10-4)
9. Early County (10-5)
10. Randolph-Clay (10-4)
About the Author