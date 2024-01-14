BreakingNews
Boys basketball rankings: Grayson, McEachern remain 1-2

By Todd Holcomb
58 minutes ago

Class 7A’s top two basketball teams, both ranked in the top 25 nationally, lost games far from home last week, but Grayson and McEachern maintained their 1-2 positions in the rankings.

No. 2 McEachern had the busiest time, playing in the Pro Shops Tournament of Champions in Springfield, Mo., where the Indians went 2-1.

McEachern scored a 61-59 victory Saturday over Oklahoma’s Edmund North, the No. 6 team nationally in MaxPreps’ computer rankings. McEachern is No. 11 in that national poll.

McEachern lost Friday to MaxPreps’ No. 1 team, Virginia’s Paul IV, 48-37, and beat Vashon, a top-100 team from Missouri, 73-62.

On Monday, McEachern will be in Springfield, Mass., for the Hoopball Classic and play California’s Harvard-Westlake, the No. 8 team nationally.

Grayson, Georgia’s No. 1 team and No. 9 in the MaxPreps’ national rankings, has come and gone from the Hoopball event. On Saturday, the Rams lost to Perry of Arizona, 64-63, on a last-second 3-point shot. Perry is No. 85 nationally.

Grayson, the No. 9 in MaxPreps’ rankings, beat McEachern, 79-62, in the opening game for both teams in November. Neither has lost otherwise to an in-state opponent.

Grayson features Gicarri Harris, a Purdue signee, and Georgia-committed Jacob Wilkins. McEachern’s top player is Rutgers signee Ace Bailey, the consensus No. 1 prospect in the state.

Class 7A

1. Grayson (15-2)

2. McEachern (13-4)

3. Wheeler (12-4)

4. Archer (14-2)

5. Newton (12-3)

6. Berkmar (14-3)

7. Walton (14-3)

8. Buford (15-3)

9. Camden County (14-2)

10. Peachtree Ridge (12-6)

Class 6A

1. Alexander (16-2)

2. Lee County (13-2)

3. Shiloh (14-3)

4. Hughes (10-5)

5. Etowah (12-4)

6. Pope (16-3)

7. St. Pius (12-4)

8. Riverwood (14-5)

9. Woodward Academy (13-4)

10. Lassiter (14-5)

Class 5A

1. Kell (14-3)

2. Dutchtown (11-7)

3. Eagle’s Landing (11-6)

4. Tucker (13-4)

5. Tri-Cities (10-5)

6. Maynard Jackson (11-2)

7. Chapel Hill (10-5)

8. Greater Atlanta Christian (14-2)

9. Bradwell Institute (15-1)

10. Mays (10-4)

Class 4A

1. McDonough (15-2)

2. Pace Academy (13-2)

3. North Oconee (14-3)

4. Holy Innocents’ (10-5)

5. Seckinger (13-4)

6. Baldwin (13-2)

7. Fayette County (9-6)

8. Madison County (14-5)

9. Central-Carrollton (15-2)

10. New Hampstead (11-5)

Class 3A

1. Sandy Creek (13-2)

2. Monroe (13-2)

3. Hebron Christian (14-0)

4. Carver-Columbus (16-0)

5. Cross Creek (10-7)

6. Cedar Grove (12-5)

7. Dougherty (11-6)

8. Douglass (11-8)

9. Johnson-Savannah (9-6)

10. Liberty County (8-4)

Class 2A

1. Thomson (13-0)

2. Westside-Augusta (13-3)

3. Butler (12-2)

4. Columbia (16-1)

5. Toombs County (13-2)

6. Dodge County (10-1)

7. Eagle’s Landing Christian (14-3)

8. Union County (15-3)

9. Spencer (12-1)

10. Walker (11-6)

Class A Division I

1. Mount Vernon (12-7)

2. Savannah (12-6)

3. Woodville-Tompkins (16-2)

4. Darlington (12-4)

5. King’s Ridge Christian (11-4)

6. St. Francis (9-7)

7. East Laurens (8-2)

8. Mount Bethel Christian (11-4)

9. Bleckley County (13-4)

10. Paideia (6-11)

Class A Division II

1. Greenforest Christian (13-4)

2. Portal (14-1)

3. Christian Heritage (15-3)

4. Calhoun County (11-3)

5. Mitchell County (13-2)

6. Seminole County (10-4)

7. Clinch County (9-1)

8. McIntosh County Academy (10-4)

9. Early County (10-5)

10. Randolph-Clay (10-4)

Todd Holcomb
