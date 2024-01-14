Boys basketball rankings: Grayson, McEachern remain 1-2

Class 7A’s top two basketball teams, both ranked in the top 25 nationally, lost games far from home last week, but Grayson and McEachern maintained their 1-2 positions in the rankings.

No. 2 McEachern had the busiest time, playing in the Pro Shops Tournament of Champions in Springfield, Mo., where the Indians went 2-1.

McEachern scored a 61-59 victory Saturday over Oklahoma’s Edmund North, the No. 6 team nationally in MaxPreps’ computer rankings. McEachern is No. 11 in that national poll.