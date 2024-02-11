Boys basketball rankings: Eagle’s Landing moves up with region title

The final week of basketball’s regular season is complete and brought no major rankings changes, but this week’s region tournaments promise to address that.

One major tournament is complete as Eagle’s Landing defeated Dutchtown 47-43 on Friday night for the Region 2-5A championship. That led to Eagle’s Landing moving up one spot to No. 2 in the rankings. Dutchtown fell one to No. 3.

Region 4-2A – which has the top three teams in Class 2A – finished its regular season in a wild manner as No. 3 Butler defeated No. 1 Westside-Augusta and No. 2 Thomson in home games but finished a game behind each in the standings. Those teams kept their rankings ahead of No. 4 Columbia, a semifinal team last season.