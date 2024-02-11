Boys basketball rankings: Eagle’s Landing moves up with region title

The final week of basketball’s regular season is complete and brought no major rankings changes, but this week’s region tournaments promise to address that.
One major tournament is complete as Eagle’s Landing defeated Dutchtown 47-43 on Friday night for the Region 2-5A championship. That led to Eagle’s Landing moving up one spot to No. 2 in the rankings. Dutchtown fell one to No. 3.
Region 4-2A – which has the top three teams in Class 2A – finished its regular season in a wild manner as No. 3 Butler defeated No. 1 Westside-Augusta and No. 2 Thomson in home games but finished a game behind each in the standings. Those teams kept their rankings ahead of No. 4 Columbia, a semifinal team last season.
Local region tournaments that will bring together highly ranked teams this week include 4-7A (No. 1 Grayson, No. 4 Newton, No. 7 Archer), 5-7A (No. 3 Wheeler, No. 6 Walton), 4-6A (No. 4 Riverwood, No. 6 St. Pius), 5-4A (No. 1 Pace Academy, No. 2 McDonough) and 6-A Division I (No. 1 Mount Vernon, No. 4 Mount Bethel Christian, No. 7 St. Francis, No. 8 Paideia, No. 9 King’s Ridge Christian).
The state tournament begins Feb. 20.
Class 7A
1. Grayson (23-2)
2. McEachern (20-5)
3. Wheeler (20-5)
4. Newton (18-5)
5. Buford (22-3)
6. Walton (21-4)
7. Archer (20-6)
8. Peachtree Ridge (18-7)
9. Berkmar (19-6)
10. Milton (15-10)
Class 6A
1. Alexander (23-2)
2. Shiloh (21-4)
3. Lee County (21-3)
4. Riverwood (20-5)
5. Etowah (19-5)
6. St. Pius (19-6)
7. Pope (21-4)
8. Hughes (18-7)
9. Woodward Academy (21-5)
10. Jonesboro (16-9)
Class 5A
1. Kell (21-3)
2. Eagle’s Landing (19-7)
3. Dutchtown (17-9)
4. Tucker (20-4)
5. Chattahoochee (17-8)
6. Chapel Hill (18-7)
7. Greater Atlanta Christian (19-6)
8. Winder-Barrow (22-3)
9. Tri-Cities (17-8)
10. Decatur (17-6)
Class 4A
1. Pace Academy (22-3)
2. McDonough (22-3)
3. North Oconee (22-3)
4. Holy Innocents’ (19-6)
5. Baldwin (22-2)
6. Seckinger (19-6)
7. Fayette County (18-7)
8. Madison County (19-6)
9. New Hampstead (19-5)
10. Central-Carrollton (22-3)
Class 3A
1. Sandy Creek (22-3)
2. Monroe (19-5)
3. Cedar Grove (16-8)
4. Hebron Christian (22-2)
5. Dougherty (18-7)
6. Douglass (13-10)
7. Carver-Columbus (19-4)
8. Cross Creek (16-9)
9. Richmond Academy (18-5)
10. Monroe Area (19-6)
Class 2A
1. Westside-Augusta (21-4)
2. Thomson (20-2)
3. Butler (19-5)
4. Columbia (22-2)
5. Toombs County (23-2)
6. Union County (20-5)
7. Eagle’s Landing Christian (20-5)
8. Athens Academy (19-5)
9. Dodge County (20-3)
10. Walker (18-7)
Class A Division I
1. Mount Vernon (15-9)
2. Darlington (22-4)
3. Savannah (17-8)
4. Mount Bethel Christian (15-6)
5. Woodville-Tompkins (21-3)
6. East Laurens (19-3)
7. St. Francis (11-10)
8. Paideia (11-11)
9. King’s Ridge Christian (16-7)
10. Bleckley County (18-7)
Class A Division II
1. Greenforest Christian (21-4)
2. Portal (24-1)
3. Christian Heritage (20-4)
4. Calhoun County (21-4)
5. Mitchell County (20-5)
6. Seminole County (18-6)
7. Macon County (22-3)
8. Early County (16-9)
9. Clinch County (15-4)
10. Treutlen (18-6)
