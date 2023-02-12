Boys basketball rankings: Calm precedes region tournament storm

Wheeler, of Marietta, defeated No. 4 Newton 79-60 in a non-region game Monday and No. 7 Cherokee 73-60 in a Region 5 game Friday. The Region 4 tournament, with Wheeler as the host site, begins Tuesday. Wheeler is 19-6 overall but undefeated against Georgia opponents.

Alexander, of Douglasville, stayed No. 1 in 6A despite Hughes’ 56-52 victory over the Cougars on Tuesday. Their Region 5 tournament began Saturday, and an Alexander-Hughes rematch could occur Saturday.