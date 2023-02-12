X
Boys basketball rankings: Calm precedes region tournament storm

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
By Todd Holcomb
40 minutes ago

No. 1 Wheeler of Class 7A reaffirmed that it’s the team to beat in its classification with victories over two top-10 teams last week while Alexander of 6A lost in overtime to Hughes, a reminder of the tumult that awaits in region tournaments this week.

Wheeler, of Marietta, defeated No. 4 Newton 79-60 in a non-region game Monday and No. 7 Cherokee 73-60 in a Region 5 game Friday. The Region 4 tournament, with Wheeler as the host site, begins Tuesday. Wheeler is 19-6 overall but undefeated against Georgia opponents.

Alexander, of Douglasville, stayed No. 1 in 6A despite Hughes’ 56-52 victory over the Cougars on Tuesday. Their Region 5 tournament began Saturday, and an Alexander-Hughes rematch could occur Saturday.

Region tournaments, which began in some regions last week, determine qualifiers and seeds for the state tournament, which begins Feb. 21.

One former top-10 team is already out, and two more are guaranteed not to make it.

Warner Robins, ranked No. 8 last week in Class 5A, lost to Jones County 66-61 in the Region 2 quarterfinals Tuesday. Only the semifinalists advance to state. Region 2 is a tough league that also includes No. 1 Eagle’s Landing, No. 4 Dutchtown and No. 10 Union Grove, all southside metro Atlanta teams.

In Class A Division I, six of the top-eight teams are in Region 6, but no more than four can make state. On Tuesday, No. 4 King’s Ridge Christian will play at No. 6 St. Francis while No. 8 Paideia will play at No. 3 Mount Pisgah Christian in the other. The season is over for the losers out of a region of metro Atlanta private schools that includes No. 1 Mount Vernon and No. 2 Mount Bethel Christian.

Class 7A

1. Wheeler (19-6)

2. Grayson (19-5)

3. McEachern (19-6)

4. Newton (16-9)

5. Norcross (21-4)

6. Pebblebrook (17-8)

7. Cherokee (20-5)

8. Buford (18-6)

9. South Gwinnett (17-8)

10. Milton (19-7)

Class 6A

1. Alexander (20-5)

2. St. Pius (20-5)

3. Jonesboro (20-3)

4. Grovetown (16-8)

5. Marist (18-7)

6. Lanier (21-4)

7. Etowah (17-8)

8. Hughes (18-7)

9. Woodward Academy (20-4)

10. Brunswick (20-5)

Class 5A

1. Eagle’s Landing (25-1)

2. Kell (21-2)

3. Hiram (22-2)

4. Dutchtown (19-8)

5. Mays (18-7)

6. Tri-Cities (16-9)

7. Tucker (18-6)

8. Chapel Hill (17-8)

9. Maynard Jackson (16-7)

10. Union Grove (17-11)

Class 4A

1. McDonough (22-3)

2. Pace Academy (19-6)

3. Southwest DeKalb (22-2)

4. Fayette County (20-5)

5. Madison County (23-2)

6. Bainbridge (24-1)

7. Lovett (16-9)

8. North Oconee (20-5)

9. Westover (17-7)

10. Westside-Macon (19-6)

Class 3A

1. Sandy Creek (19-6)

2. Johnson-Savannah (21-4)

3. Cross Creek (15-10)

4. Monroe Area (21-4)

5. Monroe (19-6)

6. Cedar Grove (15-8)

7. Beach (21-4)

8. Dougherty (13-11)

9. Wesleyan (19-6)

10. Hart County (14-11)

Class 2A

1. Columbia (24-1)

2. Westside-Augusta (18-7)

3. Drew Charter (20-5)

4. Butler (15-8)

5. Spencer (21-4)

6. Putnam County (20-5)

7. Thomson (15-6)

8. Providence Christian (21-4)

9. North Cobb Christian (19-5)

10. Windsor Forest (19-6)

Class A Division I

1. Mount Vernon (17-8)

2. Mount Bethel Christian (17-6)

3. Mount Pisgah Christian (17-7)

4. King’s Ridge Christian (17-8)

5. Darlington (21-3)

6. St. Francis (11-13)

7. Social Circle (15-10)

8. Paideia (9-13)

9. Dublin (18-5)

10. Savannah (19-6)

Class A Division II

1. Greenforest Christian (15-7)

2. Christian Heritage (22-1)

3. Portal (24-1)

4. Macon County (23-2)

5. Wilkinson County (19-6)

6. Calhoun County (21-4)

7. Mitchell County (22-3)

8. Charlton County (23-2)

9. Manchester (18-4)

10. Chattahoochee County (20-5)

