Boys basketball rankings: Alexander holds No. 1 despite loss to McEachern

Grayson, Alexander, Kell, Pace Academy, Sandy Creek, Thomson, Mount Vernon and Greenforest Christian are No. 1-ranked boys basketball teams through the first week of the new year.
Grayson, a semifinalist last season but never a state champion, stands atop Class 7A with a 14-1 record with its only loss to Ridge View of Columbia, S.C.
Alexander, the defending Class 6A champion, lost Saturday to Class 7A’s No. 2 team, McEachern, 58-46 but remained No. 1.
Also ranked No. 1 as defending champions are Kell of Class 5A, Pace Academy of 4A and Sandy Creek of 3A.
Thomson, one of only three undefeated teams statewide, is No. 1 in Class 2A. The Bulldogs have never won a state title but defeated defending 2 A champion Westside-Augusta in December.
Mount Vernon, despite a 9-7 record, is ranked No. 1 in Class A Division I. The Mustangs have lost to three No. 1-ranked teams from higher classes – Grayson, Alexander (twice) and Sandy Creek. They’ll play a fourth, Greenforest of A Division II, later this month.
Two undefeated teams lost last week. Liberty County beat Bradwell Institute, the No. 10 team in Class 5A, 65-55, and Vidalia beat Portal, the No. 3 team in A Division II, 72-58 in Class A Division II. Joining Thomson as unbeaten teams are No. 3 Hebron Christian (12-0) and No. 4 Carver-Columbus (13-0) in Class 3A.
Class 7A
1. Grayson (14-1)
2. McEachern (10-3)
3. Wheeler (10-4)
4. Newton (11-2)
5. Berkmar (13-2)
6. Walton (12-2)
7. Archer (13-1)
8. Buford (12-3)
9. Dacula (13-3)
10. Camden County (12-2)
Class 6A
1. Alexander (13-2)
2. Shiloh (11-3)
3. Lee County (12-2)
4. Hughes (9-3)
5. Woodward Academy (12-3)
6. Pope (14-3)
7. Riverwood (12-4)
8. Etowah (10-4)
9. St. Pius (10-4)
10. Lassiter (13-4)
Class 5A
1. Kell (13-3)
2. Eagle’s Landing (10-6)
3. Dutchtown (11-6)
4. Tucker (10-4)
5. Maynard Jackson (10-1)
6. Tri-Cities (8-5)
7. Chapel Hill (9-4)
8. Greater Atlanta Christian (13-2)
9. Mays (7-4)
10. Bradwell Institute (14-1)
Class 4A
1. Pace Academy (11-2)
2. McDonough (14-2)
3. Holy Innocents’ (9-5)
4. North Oconee (13-3)
5. Baldwin (11-1)
6. Seckinger (11-4)
7. Fayette County (8-5)
8. Madison County (13-4)
9. Bainbridge (9-6)
10. Walnut Grove (10-5)
Class 3A
1. Sandy Creek (11-2)
2. Monroe (11-2)
3. Hebron Christian (12-0)
4. Carver-Columbus (13-0)
5. Cross Creek (9-7)
6. Cedar Grove (10-5)
7. Douglass (11-7)
8. Dougherty (10-5)
9. Monroe Area (12-2)
10. Johnson-Savannah (7-5)
Class 2A
1. Thomson (11-0)
2. Columbia (14-1)
3. Westside-Augusta (12-3)
4. Butler (12-2)
5. Union County (14-2)
6. Toombs County (11-2)
7. Dodge County (8-1)
8. Eagle’s Landing Christian (14-3)
9. Spencer (10-1)
10. Providence Christian (10-6)
Class A Division I
1. Mount Vernon (9-7)
2. Savannah (9-4)
3. Woodville-Tompkins (13-2)
4. Darlington (11-4)
5. King’s Ridge Christian (10-4)
6. St. Francis (7-7)
7. Bleckley County (11-3)
8. East Laurens (7-2)
9. Mount Bethel Christian (10-4)
10. Paideia (5-10)
Class A Division II
1. Greenforest Christian (11-4)
2. Christian Heritage (13-2)
3. Portal (11-1)
4. Calhoun County (10-3)
5. Mitchell County (10-2)
6. Seminole County (10-2)
7. Clinch County (6-1)
8. Terrell County (6-7)
9. Wheeler County (7-2)
10. McIntosh County Academy (7-4)
About the Author