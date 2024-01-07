Boys basketball rankings: Alexander holds No. 1 despite loss to McEachern

Grayson, Alexander, Kell, Pace Academy, Sandy Creek, Thomson, Mount Vernon and Greenforest Christian are No. 1-ranked boys basketball teams through the first week of the new year.

Grayson, a semifinalist last season but never a state champion, stands atop Class 7A with a 14-1 record with its only loss to Ridge View of Columbia, S.C.

Alexander, the defending Class 6A champion, lost Saturday to Class 7A’s No. 2 team, McEachern, 58-46 but remained No. 1.