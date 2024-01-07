Boys basketball rankings: Alexander holds No. 1 despite loss to McEachern

Grayson, Alexander, Kell, Pace Academy, Sandy Creek, Thomson, Mount Vernon and Greenforest Christian are No. 1-ranked boys basketball teams through the first week of the new year.

Grayson, a semifinalist last season but never a state champion, stands atop Class 7A with a 14-1 record with its only loss to Ridge View of Columbia, S.C.

Alexander, the defending Class 6A champion, lost Saturday to Class 7A’s No. 2 team, McEachern, 58-46 but remained No. 1.

Also ranked No. 1 as defending champions are Kell of Class 5A, Pace Academy of 4A and Sandy Creek of 3A.

Thomson, one of only three undefeated teams statewide, is No. 1 in Class 2A. The Bulldogs have never won a state title but defeated defending 2 A champion Westside-Augusta in December.

Mount Vernon, despite a 9-7 record, is ranked No. 1 in Class A Division I. The Mustangs have lost to three No. 1-ranked teams from higher classes – Grayson, Alexander (twice) and Sandy Creek. They’ll play a fourth, Greenforest of A Division II, later this month.

Two undefeated teams lost last week. Liberty County beat Bradwell Institute, the No. 10 team in Class 5A, 65-55, and Vidalia beat Portal, the No. 3 team in A Division II, 72-58 in Class A Division II. Joining Thomson as unbeaten teams are No. 3 Hebron Christian (12-0) and No. 4 Carver-Columbus (13-0) in Class 3A.

Class 7A

1. Grayson (14-1)

2. McEachern (10-3)

3. Wheeler (10-4)

4. Newton (11-2)

5. Berkmar (13-2)

6. Walton (12-2)

7. Archer (13-1)

8. Buford (12-3)

9. Dacula (13-3)

10. Camden County (12-2)

Class 6A

1. Alexander (13-2)

2. Shiloh (11-3)

3. Lee County (12-2)

4. Hughes (9-3)

5. Woodward Academy (12-3)

6. Pope (14-3)

7. Riverwood (12-4)

8. Etowah (10-4)

9. St. Pius (10-4)

10. Lassiter (13-4)

Class 5A

1. Kell (13-3)

2. Eagle’s Landing (10-6)

3. Dutchtown (11-6)

4. Tucker (10-4)

5. Maynard Jackson (10-1)

6. Tri-Cities (8-5)

7. Chapel Hill (9-4)

8. Greater Atlanta Christian (13-2)

9. Mays (7-4)

10. Bradwell Institute (14-1)

Class 4A

1. Pace Academy (11-2)

2. McDonough (14-2)

3. Holy Innocents’ (9-5)

4. North Oconee (13-3)

5. Baldwin (11-1)

6. Seckinger (11-4)

7. Fayette County (8-5)

8. Madison County (13-4)

9. Bainbridge (9-6)

10. Walnut Grove (10-5)

Class 3A

1. Sandy Creek (11-2)

2. Monroe (11-2)

3. Hebron Christian (12-0)

4. Carver-Columbus (13-0)

5. Cross Creek (9-7)

6. Cedar Grove (10-5)

7. Douglass (11-7)

8. Dougherty (10-5)

9. Monroe Area (12-2)

10. Johnson-Savannah (7-5)

Class 2A

1. Thomson (11-0)

2. Columbia (14-1)

3. Westside-Augusta (12-3)

4. Butler (12-2)

5. Union County (14-2)

6. Toombs County (11-2)

7. Dodge County (8-1)

8. Eagle’s Landing Christian (14-3)

9. Spencer (10-1)

10. Providence Christian (10-6)

Class A Division I

1. Mount Vernon (9-7)

2. Savannah (9-4)

3. Woodville-Tompkins (13-2)

4. Darlington (11-4)

5. King’s Ridge Christian (10-4)

6. St. Francis (7-7)

7. Bleckley County (11-3)

8. East Laurens (7-2)

9. Mount Bethel Christian (10-4)

10. Paideia (5-10)

Class A Division II

1. Greenforest Christian (11-4)

2. Christian Heritage (13-2)

3. Portal (11-1)

4. Calhoun County (10-3)

5. Mitchell County (10-2)

6. Seminole County (10-2)

7. Clinch County (6-1)

8. Terrell County (6-7)

9. Wheeler County (7-2)

10. McIntosh County Academy (7-4)

