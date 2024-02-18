Boys basketball rankings: 4 top-10 teams eliminated in region tournaments

The top four teams from each region make the state playoffs, which begin Tuesday, so those teams will play on, but four of last week’s top-10 teams were terminated in region tournaments..

One was King’s Ridge Christian, the 2023 Class A Division I champion. Previously ranked No. 9, King’s Ridge lost to No. 5 St. Francis 62-54 in ruthless Region 6, which had five top-10 teams.

Also out from that region is previous No. 4 Mount Bethel Christian, stunned by formerly unranked Mount Pisgah Christian 68-63 in the quarterfinals. Mount Bethel remained in the rankings at No. 9.

Also done for the season are previous No. 8 and 2023 state quarterfinalist Madison County in Class 4A (beaten by unranked North Hall) and No. 6 Seminole County in Class A Division II (beaten by unranked Randolph-Clay).

In a preview to the state tournament’s volatility, several top-10 teams lost to formerly unranked teams in their region tournaments but kept their rankings ahead of the teams that beat them.

Among those surprise region champions were Woodstock (beat No. 6 Etowah in 6A), Sprayberry (beat No. 7 Pope in 6A), Hart County (beat No. 7 Hebron Christian in 3A), Callaway (beat No. 5 Columbia in 2A) and Trion (beat No. 3 Darlington in A Division I).

Class 7A

1. Grayson (25-2)

2. McEachern (22-5)

3. Wheeler (22-5)

4. Newton (19-6)

5. Buford (24-3)

6. Walton (22-5)

7. Peachtree Ridge (20-7)

8. Milton (17-10)

9. Camden County (21-6)

10. Norcross (15-13)

Class 6A

1. Alexander (24-2)

2. Shiloh (23-4)

3. Lee County (23-3)

4. St. Pius (21-6)

5. Woodward Academy (23-5)

6. Etowah (20-6)

7. Pope (22-5)

8. Hughes (19-8)

9. Grovetown (18-9)

10. Sprayberry (20-8)

Class 5A

1. Kell (23-3)

2. Eagle’s Landing (19-7)

3. Dutchtown (17-9)

4. Tucker (21-5)

5. Tri-Cities (19-8)

6. Chapel Hill (20-8)

7. Chattahoochee (19-9)

8. Greater Atlanta Christian (21-7)

9. Decatur (19-6)

10. Statesboro (20-4)

Class 4A

1. McDonough (25-3)

2. Pace Academy (23-4)

3. North Oconee (25-3)

4. Holy Innocents’ (22-6)

5. Baldwin (24-2)

6. Seckinger (21-7)

7. Fayette County (20-7)

8. New Hampstead (21-5)

9. Bainbridge (18-9)

10. Sonoraville (20-7)

Class 3A

1. Sandy Creek (22-3)

2. Dougherty (20-7)

3. Monroe (21-6)

4. Cedar Grove (16-8)

5. Cross Creek (18-9)

6. Douglass (14-10)

7. Hebron Christian (23-3)

8. Carver-Columbus (21-5)

9. Richmond Academy (19-6)

10. Gilmer (17-8)

Class 2A

1. Westside-Augusta (23-4)

2. Thomson (21-3)

3. Butler (21-6)

4. Toombs County (25-2)

5. Columbia (24-3)

6. Athens Academy (21-5)

7. Union County (21-6)

8. North Cobb Christian (19-6)

9. Eagle’s Landing Christian (22-6)

10. Model (20-7)

Class A Division I

1. Mount Vernon (18-9)

2. Savannah (19-8)

3. Darlington (22-5)

4. Woodville-Tompkins (22-4)

5. St. Francis (13-11)

6. Paideia (13-12)

7. East Laurens (20-4)

8. Trion (22-3)

9. Mount Bethel Christian (15-7)

10. Bleckley County (19-8)

Class A Division II

1. Greenforest Christian (22-4)

2. Portal (26-1)

3. Christian Heritage (19-5)

4. Mitchell County (21-5)

5. Calhoun County (22-5)

6. Macon County (24-3)

7. Early County (19-10)

8. Treutlen (20-7)

9. Lanier County (22-5)

10. Warren County (21-5)