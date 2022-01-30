Boys basketball rakings: No. 1 teams hold their places

No. 1-ranked boys teams went 18-0 last week to hold their positions with two weeks remaining in the high school basketball regular season. The only close call was Sandy Creek’s 66-64 victory at No. 8 Greater Atlanta Christian in Class 7A.
The other No. 1 teams are Pebblebrook, Shiloh, Eagle’s Landing, McDonough, Columbia, Greenforest Christian and Drew Charter. Only Eagle’s Landing, Columbia and Greenforest among those have won state titles.
The most intriguing game last week was Wheeler’s 74-69 victory over Newton on Saturday. Both have been ranked No. 1 much the season. Newton is currently No. 2 in Class 7A, and Wheeler is No. 2 in 6A.
Both teams retained their No. 2 rankings this week after their inter-class showdown. Wheeler’s Isaiah Collier, the state’s consensus No. 1 junior prospect, scored 25 points. Newton’s Stephon Castle, the consensus No. 4 junior, scored 30.
Class 7A
1. Pebblebrook (18-2)
2. Newton (17-4)
3. Berkmar (15-4)
4. Milton (16-7)
5. North Gwinnett (19-3)
6. Grayson (13-7)
7. Norcross (16-5)
8. McEachern (13-7)
9. East Coweta (15-7)
10. Hillgrove (17-2)
Class 6A
1. Shiloh (19-0)
2. Wheeler (17-4)
3. Westlake (16-4)
4. Alexander (17-2)
5. Osborne (18-2)
6. River Ridge (19-3)
7. Buford (17-5)
8. Tucker (15-4)
9. Centennial (17-3)
10. Grovetown (19-3)
Class 5A
1. Eagle’s Landing (21-3)
2. St. Pius (18-3)
3. Tri-Cities (13-5)
4. Woodland-Stockbridge (18-4)
5. Jonesboro (12-6)
6. Chapel Hill (17-4)
7. Lithia Springs (15-3)
8. Walnut Grove (17-4)
9. Southwest DeKalb (17-5)
10. Jones County (14-8)
Class 4A
1. McDonough (21-1)
2. Monroe (19-2)
3. Spencer (18-2)
4. Westover (18-2)
5. Baldwin (15-3)
6. Jefferson (20-2)
7. Fayette County (15-8)
8. Druid Hills (19-3)
9. Marist (14-7)
10. Miller Grove (13-8)
Class 3A
1. Sandy Creek (18-3)
2. Thomson (12-2)
3. Salem (16-4)
4. Cross Creek (15-5)
5. Windsor Forest (13-4)
6. Sumter County (20-2)
7. LaFayette (20-0)
8. Greater Atlanta Christian (14-5)
9. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (18-1)
10. Johnson-Savannah (11-6)
Class 2A
1. Columbia (20-3)
2. Pace Academy (19-4)
3. Butler (13-5)
4. Westside-Augusta (16-2)
5. Washington County (15-3)
6. Vidalia (21-1)
7. Thomasville (17-4)
8. Callaway (13-5)
9. Chattooga (14-5)
10. Northeast-Macon (14-8)
Class A Private
1. Greenforest Christian (18-4)
2. Galloway (12-7)
3. Mount Pisgah Christian (16-3)
4. King’s Ridge Christian (17-3)
5. North Cobb Christian (13-5)
6. Christian Heritage (16-4)
7. Mount Vernon (11-7)
8. Heritage-Newnan (17-5)
9. Providence Christian (12-6)
10. Tallulah Falls (17-2)
Class A Public
1. Drew Charter (21-1)
2. Calhoun County (16-0)
3. Dublin (19-1)
4. Social Circle (21-0)
5. Manchester (20-2)
6. Lanier County (18-2)
7. Turner County (18-2)
8. Warren County (12-3)
9. Chattahoochee County (12-5)
10. Mitchell County (15-5)
