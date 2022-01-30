Boys basketball rakings: No. 1 teams hold their places

The other No. 1 teams are Pebblebrook, Shiloh, Eagle’s Landing, McDonough, Columbia, Greenforest Christian and Drew Charter. Only Eagle’s Landing, Columbia and Greenforest among those have won state titles.

The most intriguing game last week was Wheeler’s 74-69 victory over Newton on Saturday. Both have been ranked No. 1 much the season. Newton is currently No. 2 in Class 7A, and Wheeler is No. 2 in 6A.