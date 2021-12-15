ajc logo
Boys and girls basketball scores from Tuesday

Caption
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
2 hours ago

Boys

Alexander 98, East Paulding 43

Beach 55, Southeast Bulloch 53

Buford 74, Peachtree Ridge 52

Butler 69, Laney 55

Callaway 51, Harris County 43

Cedartown 57, Southeast Whitfield 56

Central-Talbotton 73, Greenville 68

Chattooga 55, Cartersville 43

Clarke Central 64, Apalachee 63

Columbia 87, McNair 29

Dade County 81, Trion 57

Denmark 60, South Forsyth 44

Effingham County 64, Brunswick 62

Gordon Central 52, Dalton Academy 39

Greenbrier 60, Loganville 53

Hancock Central 48, Georgia Military 39

Heritage-Catoosa 56, Pickens 31

Hillgrove 85, Woodstock 37

Jonesboro 73, Westlake 56

LaGrange 59, Columbus 45

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 66, Sonoraville 54

Lanier County 68, Irwin County 66

Madison County 59, North Oconee 55

Marist 62, Druid Hills 57

Mary Persons 72, Rutland 68

Mays 57, Miller Grove 54

North Murray 44, Ringgold 40

Oconee County 80, George Walton Academy 61

Oglethorpe County 64, Josey 51

Pebblebrook 90, Newnan 61

Pinecrest Academy 70, Horizon 42

Pope 65, Blessed Trinity 50

Portal 76, Treutlen 63

Putnam County 62, Glenn Hills 56

Rabun County 55, Walhalla, SC. 53

Richmond Academy 53, Lakeside-Evans 52

Riverdale 62, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 49

Rome 62, Douglas County 60

Screven County 54, Claxton 47

Seminole County 41, Randolph-Clay 40

South Paulding 60, Dalton 31

Spalding 66, West Laurens 44

St. Pius X 89, M. L. King 42

Statesboro 101, South Effingham 33

Stockbridge 53, Jones County 48

Tri-Cities 92, Mundy’s Mill 63

Vidalia 72, Emanuel County Institute 40

Walnut Grove 81, Johnson-Gainesville 19

Ware County 62, Appling County 58

West Forsyth 89, Lambert 72

Wheeler County 55, Wilcox County 46

White County 69, North Hall 67

Wilkinson County 86, GSIC 52

Winder-Barrow 73, Monroe Area 49

Girls

Alpharetta 65, North Atlanta 40

Archer 77, Discovery 16

Banks County 47, Franklin County 41

Brunswick 74, Effingham County 19

Buford 70, Peachtree Ridge 44

Cairo 71, Mitchell County 13

Carrollton 77, Paulding County 12

Cedar Shoals 50, Jefferson 36

Cedartown 45, Southeast Whitfield 32

Colquitt County 46, Bainbridge 43

Dublin 62, Telfair County 38

East Hall 35, Flowery Branch 22

Glynn Academy 40, Richmond Hill 38

Griffin 53, Upson-Lee 27

Hardaway 42, Troup County 34

Jackson-Atlanta 66, New Manchester 50

LaGrange 51, Columbus 32

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 72, Sonoraville 45

Laney 67, Butler 55

Liberty County 64, Windsor Forest 23

Lithia Springs 45, Chapel Hill 24

Lowndes 62, Pierce County 48

Lumpkin County 67, Gilmer 27

Marist 61, Druid Hills 27

Mays 62, Miller Grove 43

Montgomery County 75, Hawkinsville 16

Mundy’s Mill 46, Tri-Cities 38

Murray County 61, Rockmart 42

Norcross 85, Dunwoody 26

North Forsyth 72, Forsyth Central 32

Oconee County 40, George Walton Academy 26

Pebblebrook 81, Newnan 39

Ringgold 41, North Murray 30

River Ridge 68, North Paulding 39

Riverdale 71, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 65

Screven County 46, Claxton 23

South Forsyth 66, Denmark 57

Spalding 44, West Laurens 37

Taylor County 52, Schley County 48

Thomas County Central 38, Thomasville 26

Valdosta 65, Cook 33

Vidalia 64, Emanuel County Institute 40

Warner Robins 60, Peach County 28

Westlake 46, Jonesboro 38

Winder-Barrow 54, Monroe Area 44

