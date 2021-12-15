Boys and girls basketball scores from Tuesday

Boys
Alexander 98, East Paulding 43
Beach 55, Southeast Bulloch 53
Buford 74, Peachtree Ridge 52
Butler 69, Laney 55
Callaway 51, Harris County 43
Cedartown 57, Southeast Whitfield 56
Central-Talbotton 73, Greenville 68
Chattooga 55, Cartersville 43
Clarke Central 64, Apalachee 63
Columbia 87, McNair 29
Dade County 81, Trion 57
Denmark 60, South Forsyth 44
Effingham County 64, Brunswick 62
Gordon Central 52, Dalton Academy 39
Greenbrier 60, Loganville 53
Hancock Central 48, Georgia Military 39
Heritage-Catoosa 56, Pickens 31
Hillgrove 85, Woodstock 37
Jonesboro 73, Westlake 56
LaGrange 59, Columbus 45
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 66, Sonoraville 54
Lanier County 68, Irwin County 66
Madison County 59, North Oconee 55
Marist 62, Druid Hills 57
Mary Persons 72, Rutland 68
Mays 57, Miller Grove 54
North Murray 44, Ringgold 40
Oconee County 80, George Walton Academy 61
Oglethorpe County 64, Josey 51
Pebblebrook 90, Newnan 61
Pinecrest Academy 70, Horizon 42
Pope 65, Blessed Trinity 50
Portal 76, Treutlen 63
Putnam County 62, Glenn Hills 56
Rabun County 55, Walhalla, SC. 53
Richmond Academy 53, Lakeside-Evans 52
Riverdale 62, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 49
Rome 62, Douglas County 60
Screven County 54, Claxton 47
Seminole County 41, Randolph-Clay 40
South Paulding 60, Dalton 31
Spalding 66, West Laurens 44
St. Pius X 89, M. L. King 42
Statesboro 101, South Effingham 33
Stockbridge 53, Jones County 48
Tri-Cities 92, Mundy’s Mill 63
Vidalia 72, Emanuel County Institute 40
Walnut Grove 81, Johnson-Gainesville 19
Ware County 62, Appling County 58
West Forsyth 89, Lambert 72
Wheeler County 55, Wilcox County 46
White County 69, North Hall 67
Wilkinson County 86, GSIC 52
Winder-Barrow 73, Monroe Area 49
Girls
Alpharetta 65, North Atlanta 40
Archer 77, Discovery 16
Banks County 47, Franklin County 41
Brunswick 74, Effingham County 19
Buford 70, Peachtree Ridge 44
Cairo 71, Mitchell County 13
Carrollton 77, Paulding County 12
Cedar Shoals 50, Jefferson 36
Cedartown 45, Southeast Whitfield 32
Colquitt County 46, Bainbridge 43
Dublin 62, Telfair County 38
East Hall 35, Flowery Branch 22
Glynn Academy 40, Richmond Hill 38
Griffin 53, Upson-Lee 27
Hardaway 42, Troup County 34
Jackson-Atlanta 66, New Manchester 50
LaGrange 51, Columbus 32
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 72, Sonoraville 45
Laney 67, Butler 55
Liberty County 64, Windsor Forest 23
Lithia Springs 45, Chapel Hill 24
Lowndes 62, Pierce County 48
Lumpkin County 67, Gilmer 27
Marist 61, Druid Hills 27
Mays 62, Miller Grove 43
Montgomery County 75, Hawkinsville 16
Mundy’s Mill 46, Tri-Cities 38
Murray County 61, Rockmart 42
Norcross 85, Dunwoody 26
North Forsyth 72, Forsyth Central 32
Oconee County 40, George Walton Academy 26
Pebblebrook 81, Newnan 39
Ringgold 41, North Murray 30
River Ridge 68, North Paulding 39
Riverdale 71, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 65
Screven County 46, Claxton 23
South Forsyth 66, Denmark 57
Spalding 44, West Laurens 37
Taylor County 52, Schley County 48
Thomas County Central 38, Thomasville 26
Valdosta 65, Cook 33
Vidalia 64, Emanuel County Institute 40
Warner Robins 60, Peach County 28
Westlake 46, Jonesboro 38
Winder-Barrow 54, Monroe Area 44
