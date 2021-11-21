ajc logo
Boys and girls basketball scores from Saturday

March 13, 2021 Macon - Woodstock's Karson Martin (15) goes for a loose ball during the 2021 GHSA State Basketball Class AAAAAAA Girls Championship game at the Macon Centreplex in Macon on Saturday, March 13, 2021 Marietta won 52-47 over Woodstock. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Caption
March 13, 2021 Macon - Woodstock's Karson Martin (15) goes for a loose ball during the 2021 GHSA State Basketball Class AAAAAAA Girls Championship game at the Macon Centreplex in Macon on Saturday, March 13, 2021 Marietta won 52-47 over Woodstock. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
38 minutes ago

Boys basketball scores

Arlington Christian 103, Douglas County 89

Bowdon 96, Atlanta Classical Academy 69

Cherokee 84, Dutchtown 59

Creekside 52, Riverdale 51

George Walton Academy 70, Mt. de Sales 60

Glynn Academy 73, Citizen’s Christian 25

Greater Atlanta Christian 78, Trinity Christian 48

Hillgrove 86, Walker 72

Hiram 60, North Cobb 59

Jordan 78, Quitman County 53

Langston Hughes 69, Cedar Shoals 54

Marietta 50, Oconee County 46

Mt. Bethel Christian Academy 67, Hebron Christian 41

Paideia 48, Discovery 37

Parkview 63, Archer 54

Pinecrest Academy 64, Brookstone 55

Rockmart 64, Chattooga 49

Sandy Creek 70, Providence Christian 51

Shiloh 51, Galloway School 44

South Gwinnett 64, Johns Creek 41

Stockbridge 61, Drew 45

Walnut Grove 69, Warner Robins 54

Whitewater 60, Hampton 29

Woodville-Tompkins 63, Starr’s Mill 62

Girls Basketball scores

Baldwin 51, Northside-Warner Robins 49

Banneker 65, Milton 31

Brookstone 54, Pinecrest Academy 18

Buford 72, Lithia Springs 40

Burke County 76, Tri-Cities 31

Campbell 48, Archer 42

Cedar Shoals 55, Chamblee 23

Cherokee 54, Dutchtown 21

Creekview 45, Marist 34

Denmark 47, Trinity Christian 44

Eastside 44, Greene County 38

Gainesville 65, Stone Mountain 55

Grayson 75, Discovery 47

Hardaway 63, Sandy Creek 33

Jones County 38, Veterans 32

Lakeside-DeKalb 37, Miller Grove 23

Loganville 54, Monroe Area 52

Lumpkin County 65, Morgan County 22

Montgomery County 50, Ware County 44

Morrow 35, Newnan 31

Mundy’s Mill 35, Washington 28

North Cobb Christian 71, Hiram 35

North Gwinnett 56, Lassiter 47

North Oconee 51, Stephens County 40

Osborne 69, Northgate 45

Pickens 56, Gilmer 50

Riverdale 62, Creekside 61

Rockmart 42, Chattooga 27

Sequoyah 59, Rome 40

South Forsyth 66, Westlake 38

South Paulding 47, Coretta Scott King 24

Spencer 69, Locust Grove 28

St. Pius X 33, Winder-Barrow 31

Starr’s Mill 35, Pace Academy 26

Tift County 55, Northside-Columbus 47

Union Grove 68, Alcovy 35

Walton 61, Wheeler 44

Washington County 48, Redan 40

West Forsyth 59, Banks County 46

Woodward Academy 77, New Manchester 67

