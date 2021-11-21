Boys and girls basketball scores from Saturday

Boys basketball scores
Arlington Christian 103, Douglas County 89
Bowdon 96, Atlanta Classical Academy 69
Cherokee 84, Dutchtown 59
Creekside 52, Riverdale 51
George Walton Academy 70, Mt. de Sales 60
Glynn Academy 73, Citizen’s Christian 25
Greater Atlanta Christian 78, Trinity Christian 48
Hillgrove 86, Walker 72
Hiram 60, North Cobb 59
Jordan 78, Quitman County 53
Langston Hughes 69, Cedar Shoals 54
Marietta 50, Oconee County 46
Mt. Bethel Christian Academy 67, Hebron Christian 41
Paideia 48, Discovery 37
Parkview 63, Archer 54
Pinecrest Academy 64, Brookstone 55
Rockmart 64, Chattooga 49
Sandy Creek 70, Providence Christian 51
Shiloh 51, Galloway School 44
South Gwinnett 64, Johns Creek 41
Stockbridge 61, Drew 45
Walnut Grove 69, Warner Robins 54
Whitewater 60, Hampton 29
Woodville-Tompkins 63, Starr’s Mill 62
Girls Basketball scores
Baldwin 51, Northside-Warner Robins 49
Banneker 65, Milton 31
Brookstone 54, Pinecrest Academy 18
Buford 72, Lithia Springs 40
Burke County 76, Tri-Cities 31
Campbell 48, Archer 42
Cedar Shoals 55, Chamblee 23
Cherokee 54, Dutchtown 21
Creekview 45, Marist 34
Denmark 47, Trinity Christian 44
Eastside 44, Greene County 38
Gainesville 65, Stone Mountain 55
Grayson 75, Discovery 47
Hardaway 63, Sandy Creek 33
Jones County 38, Veterans 32
Lakeside-DeKalb 37, Miller Grove 23
Loganville 54, Monroe Area 52
Lumpkin County 65, Morgan County 22
Montgomery County 50, Ware County 44
Morrow 35, Newnan 31
Mundy’s Mill 35, Washington 28
North Cobb Christian 71, Hiram 35
North Gwinnett 56, Lassiter 47
North Oconee 51, Stephens County 40
Osborne 69, Northgate 45
Pickens 56, Gilmer 50
Riverdale 62, Creekside 61
Rockmart 42, Chattooga 27
Sequoyah 59, Rome 40
South Forsyth 66, Westlake 38
South Paulding 47, Coretta Scott King 24
Spencer 69, Locust Grove 28
St. Pius X 33, Winder-Barrow 31
Starr’s Mill 35, Pace Academy 26
Tift County 55, Northside-Columbus 47
Union Grove 68, Alcovy 35
Walton 61, Wheeler 44
Washington County 48, Redan 40
West Forsyth 59, Banks County 46
Woodward Academy 77, New Manchester 67
