ajc logo
X

Boys and girls basketball scores from Monday

Sandy Creek's Jabari Smith (10) dribbles against Cross Creek's Antoine Lorick (23) during the Class 3A boys championship game Friday, March 12, 2021, in Macon. Cross Creek won 57-49. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Caption
Sandy Creek's Jabari Smith (10) dribbles against Cross Creek's Antoine Lorick (23) during the Class 3A boys championship game Friday, March 12, 2021, in Macon. Cross Creek won 57-49. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
38 minutes ago

Boys

Bainbridge 59, Flagler Palm Coast 47

Blessed Trinity 65, Walton 58

Brookwood 74, Mountain View 71

Chapel Hill 70, Eastside 50

Coahulla Creek 53, Heritage-Catoosa 39

Cumberland Christian Academy 79, Kennesaw Mountain 48

Duluth 75, Camp Jewell House 63

Dutchtown 76, Hebron Christian 66

Fellowship Christian 54, Lake Oconee Academy 20

Galloway School 73, Miller Grove 54

Glynn Academy 65, Claxton 41

Grayson 62, Etowah 55

Greater Atlanta Christian 54, Mill Creek 38

Heritage-Conyers 65, Houston County 55

Lambert 64, Langston Hughes 59

Long County 46, Ware County 44

Mays 61, Veterans 46

McIntosh 54, Cambridge 52

Norcross 85, Stephenson 46

North Cobb Christian 71, King’s Ridge 67

North Oconee 81, Athens Academy 60

North Oconee 89, Collegedale Aca. 56

Northgate 78, Riverdale 58

Ola 65, Hampton 47

Ringgold 55, East Ridge 48

Sequoyah 67, New Faith Christian 62

Sonoraville 66, East Forsyth 48

TL Hanna 61, Oconee County 56

Walker 76, North Cobb 56

Winder-Barrow 56, Marietta 49

Girls

Arabia Mountain 56, Lanier 37

Bainbridge 33, Americus-Sumter 30

Banks County 53, Forsyth Central 17

Booker T Washington 44, Columbus 27

Buford 56, Lumpkin County 39

Calhoun 55, Rhea County 38

Campbell 44, Fayette Ware 39

Carrollton 65, Warner Robins 40

Cedar Shoals 45, Veterans 39

Chestatee 60, New Faith 32

Collegedale Aca. 53, Gordon Lee 50

Dacula 43, Mill Creek 38

Darlington 44, Central-Carroll 28

Discovery 50, Mountain View 42

Forest Park 71, Landmark Christian 50

Hart County 82, Walnut Grove 70

Hillgrove 49, North Cobb Christian 34

Jefferson 57, St. Pius X 47

Lake Oconee Academy 36, Fellowship Christian 26

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 58, Soddy Daisy, Tenn. 20

Lee County 52, Shaw 38

Marietta 77, Locust Grove 16

McEachern 54, Newton 52

Morgan County 46, Lithia Springs 34

Mt. Paran Christian 47, Cardinal Mooney 29

Norcross 68, Northeast-Macon 45

North Cobb 62, Paulding County 26

North Oconee 54, Athens Academy 31

Northgate 47, Riverdale 42

Pierce County 42, Camden County 39

Richmond Hill 42, Savannah Country Day 24

Ringgold 48, Dade County 19

Sonoraville 43, Model 33

South Cobb 47, Chattahoochee 27

South Forsyth 59, Greenforest 38

Spencer 74, Russell County, AL 28

Stratford Academy 52, Mary Persons 49

Tallulah Falls 72, Monroe Area 44

Thomasville 63, Lanier County 17

Trinity Catholic 67, Alexander 34

Ware County 47, Glynn Academy 45

West Florida, FL 39, Troup County 34

West Forsyth 71, Dawson County 52

Wheeler 60, Lovett 44

About the Author

Score Atlanta
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Maxwell summary after Second Round
13h ago
All-region teams: South Atlanta’s Brown named top player in 6-2A
13h ago
4 Questions with Calhoun head coach Clay Stephenson
14h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top