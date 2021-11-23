Boys and girls basketball scores from Monday

Boys
Bainbridge 59, Flagler Palm Coast 47
Blessed Trinity 65, Walton 58
Brookwood 74, Mountain View 71
Chapel Hill 70, Eastside 50
Coahulla Creek 53, Heritage-Catoosa 39
Cumberland Christian Academy 79, Kennesaw Mountain 48
Duluth 75, Camp Jewell House 63
Dutchtown 76, Hebron Christian 66
Fellowship Christian 54, Lake Oconee Academy 20
Galloway School 73, Miller Grove 54
Glynn Academy 65, Claxton 41
Grayson 62, Etowah 55
Greater Atlanta Christian 54, Mill Creek 38
Heritage-Conyers 65, Houston County 55
Lambert 64, Langston Hughes 59
Long County 46, Ware County 44
Mays 61, Veterans 46
McIntosh 54, Cambridge 52
Norcross 85, Stephenson 46
North Cobb Christian 71, King’s Ridge 67
North Oconee 81, Athens Academy 60
North Oconee 89, Collegedale Aca. 56
Northgate 78, Riverdale 58
Ola 65, Hampton 47
Ringgold 55, East Ridge 48
Sequoyah 67, New Faith Christian 62
Sonoraville 66, East Forsyth 48
TL Hanna 61, Oconee County 56
Walker 76, North Cobb 56
Winder-Barrow 56, Marietta 49
Girls
Arabia Mountain 56, Lanier 37
Bainbridge 33, Americus-Sumter 30
Banks County 53, Forsyth Central 17
Booker T Washington 44, Columbus 27
Buford 56, Lumpkin County 39
Calhoun 55, Rhea County 38
Campbell 44, Fayette Ware 39
Carrollton 65, Warner Robins 40
Cedar Shoals 45, Veterans 39
Chestatee 60, New Faith 32
Collegedale Aca. 53, Gordon Lee 50
Dacula 43, Mill Creek 38
Darlington 44, Central-Carroll 28
Discovery 50, Mountain View 42
Forest Park 71, Landmark Christian 50
Hart County 82, Walnut Grove 70
Hillgrove 49, North Cobb Christian 34
Jefferson 57, St. Pius X 47
Lake Oconee Academy 36, Fellowship Christian 26
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 58, Soddy Daisy, Tenn. 20
Lee County 52, Shaw 38
Marietta 77, Locust Grove 16
McEachern 54, Newton 52
Morgan County 46, Lithia Springs 34
Mt. Paran Christian 47, Cardinal Mooney 29
Norcross 68, Northeast-Macon 45
North Cobb 62, Paulding County 26
North Oconee 54, Athens Academy 31
Northgate 47, Riverdale 42
Pierce County 42, Camden County 39
Richmond Hill 42, Savannah Country Day 24
Ringgold 48, Dade County 19
Sonoraville 43, Model 33
South Cobb 47, Chattahoochee 27
South Forsyth 59, Greenforest 38
Spencer 74, Russell County, AL 28
Stratford Academy 52, Mary Persons 49
Tallulah Falls 72, Monroe Area 44
Thomasville 63, Lanier County 17
Trinity Catholic 67, Alexander 34
Ware County 47, Glynn Academy 45
West Florida, FL 39, Troup County 34
West Forsyth 71, Dawson County 52
Wheeler 60, Lovett 44
