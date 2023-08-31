BreakingNews
Bob Swank named Falcons Coach of the Week

Credit: Chamblee

Credit: Chamblee

High School Sports Blog
By AJC Sports
41 minutes ago
Chamblee coach Bob Swank has displayed dedication through 10 years as a head coach and has led the Bulldogs to 19 wins in his three seasons there. This and other qualities helped him narrowly beat out East Coweta’s John Perkerson and Druid Hill’s Frederick Green to earn the first Falcons Coach of the Week award of 2023.

Coach Swank led Chamblee to a 9-1 record in 2021, his first year at the helm, and then followed it up with an 8-3 record last season. This year, Chamblee is 2-0 with victories over South Cobb and Towers.

With an eye on his community, Swank strives to field a product the fans can be proud of and focuses on representing his school in a positive manner while elevating the culture at Chamblee. He’s provided free clinics to elementary and middle school players and organized volunteering experiences throughout the community.

As part of the Coach of the Week program, presented by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the NFL and Atlanta Falcons recognized ten (10) head high school varsity tackle and girls flag football coaches across the states of Georgia and Alabama for their hard work and dedication to making a difference in student-athletes lives on and off the field.

Each winning head coach received a $1,000 grant for their football program, a commemorative Atlanta Falcons item and recognition from the Atlanta Falcons and AJC at a game this season.

About the Author

AJC Sports
