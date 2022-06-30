Blessed Trinity sophomore named national girls soccer player of year

“Riley Jackson is that rare player who can influence the outcome of the game without showing up on the scoresheet,” said J.R. Eskilson, a national soccer analyst for Prepsoccer.com. “She’s one of the best passers in high school soccer, identifying through-ball channels that few players can envision, and she has the skill to put those passes into tight windows. She also has the elegance on the ball to make everything look effortless, but there is so much sophistication in how she approaches the game.”

Each year, a selection committee evaluates the nation’s top talent to choose one state winner from each of the 50 states as well as Washington D.C., in 12 different sports: football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, baseball, softball, boys and girls soccer, and boys and girls track & field. In all, 608 athletes are honored each year. From the pool of state winners, one national winner is selected in each of the 12 sports.

Gatorade National Players of the Year – All-Time Sophomore Recipients