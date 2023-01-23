Blessed Trinity hires Ed Dudley as football coach

Blessed Trinity hired Ed Dudley as its football coach Monday.
Dudley, a Georgia head coach for 29 seasons, has led programs at Buford (1992-94), Walton (1995-2008), Ware County (2009-13) and most recently Winder-Barrow (2018-22).
His best success came at Walton, where he won five region titles. He also led Ware county to two region titles, four 10-win seasons and a 2012 Class 5A runner-up finish.
Dudley will replace Tom Hall, who resigned after two seasons. The Titans were 7-4 in 2022. They won Class 4A state titles in 2017, 2018 and 2019 under Tim McFarlin.
Dudley’s coaching record is 214-120, and his victory total ranks eighth among active GHSA coaches.
