Blessed Trinity hires Ed Dudley as football coach

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Blessed Trinity hired Ed Dudley as its football coach Monday.

Dudley, a Georgia head coach for 29 seasons, has led programs at Buford (1992-94), Walton (1995-2008), Ware County (2009-13) and most recently Winder-Barrow (2018-22).

His best success came at Walton, where he won five region titles. He also led Ware county to two region titles, four 10-win seasons and a 2012 Class 5A runner-up finish.

Dudley will replace Tom Hall, who resigned after two seasons. The Titans were 7-4 in 2022. They won Class 4A state titles in 2017, 2018 and 2019 under Tim McFarlin.

Dudley’s coaching record is 214-120, and his victory total ranks eighth among active GHSA coaches.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

