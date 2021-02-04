Blessed Trinity football hires former coordinator Hall to replace McFarlin

Blessed Trinity hired former offensive coordinator Tom Hall on Thursday to replace football coach Tim McFarlin, who retired last month.
Hall was on Blessed Trinity’s staff from 2007-17 and was offensive coordinator on the 2017 team that won a Class 3A championship. In 2020, he was the offensive coordinator at Somerset Canyons Academy in Boynton Beach, Fla.
Hall also led Blessed Trinity’s boys golf team to a state title in 2015 and will resume his position as golf coach.
“Coach Hall is a perfect fit,’’ said athletic director Ricky Turner, who had Hall on his staff as football coach before turning the program over to McFarlin in 2011. ‘‘He is a talented, knowledgeable football coach who has the tools to continue our tradition of success in the program.’'
Blessed Trinity won football state titles in 2017, 2018 and 2019 and lost in the 2020 Class 5A quarterfinals to eventual champion Warner Robins.
