Blessed Trinity 37, ELCA 14

The Titans punted to Chargers standout Colton Hood, who returned it from the Chargers’ 48 all the way to the 2-yard line, where he fumbled the ball into the end zone as he stretched his arms toward the pylon, and Blessed Trinity recovered for the touchback.

Bryson Hosea with give the Titans the lead for good with a 50-yard field goal, putting them ahead 17-14 with 6:53 left in the third. The Chargers’ remaining five possessions all ended in punts, and Davis scored his touchdowns with 2:19 left in the third quarter, and the second with 10:52 left in the game, which put the Titans ahead 31-14.

Davis’ first touchdown came from 25 yards out and he was stuffed 10 yards into the run. However, he kept churning his legs and broke three tackles to burst toward the end zone, and delivered a final punishing blow to a Chargers defender at the 1 yard line before scoring.

“Arguably, that punt return should have gone for a touchdown so we were very fortunate about that,” Titans coach Tom Hall said. “That was a huge turning point, no question.”

It wasn’t all bad for the Chargers. Junior running back Brandon Hood had 153 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries to lead the offense. His touchdown run went for 75 yards and came as the result of an explosive first step to cut from most of the defense, then he kicked into another gear to outrun the remaining defenders in what was likely the game’s top play.

The Chargers play at Class 3A’s Calvary Day next week, and the Titans have off. They’ll return Sept. 9 when they host 6A’s St. Pius in a non-region matchup.

ELCA 7 7 0 0 — 14

Blessed Trinity 7 7 10 13 — 37

B — Cole Harof 14 pass from Brooks Goodman (Bryson Hosea kick)

E — Colton Hood 11 pass from Charlie Gilliam (Maththew Johnson kick)

B — Deldrick Franklin 35 run (Hosea kick)

E — Brandon Hood 75 run (Johnson kick)

B — Hosea 50 FG

B — Kieran Davis 25 run (Hosea kick)

B — Davis 3 run (Hosea kick)

B — Zyon McKenzie 70 pass from Goodman (Hosea kick)