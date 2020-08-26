Bibb County Schools lifts postponement of fall sports

Bibb County School District lifted its delay on fall sports, Region 3-2A secretary Matt Godwin of Bleckley County confirmed the district’s decision to the AJC.
That means football is back on track for GHSA members Central, Howard, Northeast, Rutland, Southwest and Westside. Those schools are slated to begin their football seasons on Sept. 11 except Southwest (Sept. 18), according to the master schedule found on GHSA.net.
Godwin said the return softball will be handled individually between the schools.
Earlier this month, Bibb Schools announced an indefinite postponement of all fall sports, but the football teams were allowed to continue practicing.
It’s unclear what developments led to the school district lifting the postponement, but the Bibb Athletics Twitter account posted a vague hype video announcing the return of its fall sports.
So, we have some news...#BibbVIP #BibbAthletics @BibbSchools pic.twitter.com/YGYekZ462l— Bibb Athletics (@BibbAthletics) August 26, 2020
