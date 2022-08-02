Best players by position: Senior QBs Lonergan, Singleton headed to SEC

*Jake Merklinger, Calvary Day: Merklinger (6-3, 185) is the state’s top QB prospect among juniors, rated No. 9 nationally at the position by the 247Sports Composite. He’s rated No. 2 nationally by On3. He’s the highest-rated recruit in Calvary history, not counting Georgia’s Nolan Smith, who finished at IMG Academy. Merklinger has thrown for 4,620 yards and 43 touchdowns with two full seasons left, meaning he’s in position to become a top-10 passer in state history. He has completed 67.8% of his attempts. Calvary was 12-1 in Class A Private last season but now plays in Class 3A. Merklinger also made first-team all-region in basketball.

*Prentiss “Air” Noland, Hughes: Aside from sporting the state’s best QB nickname, Noland was 174-of-271 passing for 2,581 yards and 34 touchdowns with seven interceptions for the Class 6A runner-up in 2021. He’s thrown for 3,929 yards in his career with two seasons remaining. Rated the No. 15 junior quarterback nationally, Noland (6-2, 180) has more than 25 reported offers.

*Aaron Philo, Prince Avenue Christian: As a sophomore last season, Philo (6-2, 190) replaced five-star quarterback Brock Vandagriff and broke Vandagriff’s single-season school records on a 13-2 team that was the Class A Private runner-up. Philo’s 4,540 yards passing in 2021 rank fifth all-time in Georgia. He completed 297 of his 408 attempts for 47 touchdowns with 14 interceptions. He has mid-major offers.

*Cayman Prangley, Kennesaw Mountain: A four-year starter, Prangley (6-2, 200) endured an 0-10 season as a freshman and won his school’s first region title as a junior. He was 93-of-163 passing for 1,942 yards and 25 touchdowns for last season’s 10-2 team. He rushed for 312 yards and seven touchdowns. He does not have many offers yet.

*Malachi Singleton, North Cobb: Georgia’s premier dual-threat quarterback is almost unquestionably Singleton, who has led the Warriors to consecutive 10-2 finishes and region titles and made first-team all-state as a junior last season, when he rushed for 1,037 yards and 25 touchdowns while passing for 2,348 yards and 24 touchdowns. He’s also a charismatic leader. “Everyone gets an inch taller when Malachi walks on the field,” North Cobb coach Shane Queen said. To be sure, @M_3Singleton leads Georgia high school quarterbacks in Twitter followers with 4,729. Singleton (6-1, 225) committed to Arkansas in April.

*Keegan Stover, Rabun County: A transfer from West Forsyth, Stover (6-4, 225) will succeed Gunner Stockton, the four-star quarterback now at Georgia. As a junior, Stover passed for 2,409 yards and 25 touchdowns with only two interceptions for a 5-6 team. He passed for 281 yards and three touchdowns in a first-round loss to Mill Creek. He led West Forsyth to the Class 7A quarterfinals as a sophomore. Stover has no reported offers.

*Kasen Weisman, South Paulding: A three-star recruit and three-year starter, Weisman (6-2, 180) was 120-of-191 passing for 2,035 yards and 17 touchdowns for an 8-3 team that beat two top-10 opponents last season. He rushed for 289 yards and eight scores. Weisman has more than 25 offers, mostly from mid-major schools.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.