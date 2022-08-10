Best players by position: SEC, ACC coveting Georgia’s deep linebacker talent

*Dee Crayton, Denmark: Crayton was a first-team all-state performer and Region 4-7A’s defensive player of the year in 2021, when he had 90 tackles, 15 for losses, five sacks and three forced fumbles. Denmark allowed only 12.3 points per game and won its first region title in history. A consensus top-400 national recruit, Crayton (6-2, 215) committed to Clemson in June.

*Troy Ford, Calvary Day: Ford was a first-team Class A Private all-state player in 2021, when he had 13 tackles for losses, four sacks and 13 QB hurries in 2021. Calvary Day was 12-1 and allowed 9.2 points per game. Ford (6-1, 235) is a consensus three-star recruit who committed to Central Florida in March.

*Grant Godfrey, North Gwinnett: Godfrey, the son of former NFL and Georgia star Randall Godfrey, is a top-400 national prospect who had 12 tackles for losses, six sacks and four fumble recoveries for a 6-6 Class 7A team in 2021. Godfrey committed to Kentucky last week.

*Everett Roussaw, Cedar Grove: Roussaw, a three-year starter, was in on more tackles (92) than any other Cedar Grove player in 2021, when the Saints won Class 3A. He had 3.5 sacks, 4.5 other tackles for losses and four interceptions. Roussaw (6-2, 215) is a consensus three-star recruit whose reported favorite is Louisville.

*Jalen Smith, Grayson: Smith broke Grayson’s single-season tackles record with 174 in 2021 and was Region 4-7A’s defensive player of the year, helping Grayson to a 10-4 finish. He was first-team all-county per the Gwinnett Daily Post. A top-500 national prospect, Smith (6-0, 210) committed to Tennessee in July.

*Jeremiah Telander, Gainesville: Telander was a two-time region defensive player of the year while playing for North Hall, for which he had 33 tackles for losses last season and 137 stops overall. He was first-team Class 3A all-state. Telander (6-2, 215) transferred to Gainesville in the offseason. He’s a consensus three-star recruit who committed to Tennessee in June.

*Whit Weeks, Oconee County: Weeks, a first-team all-state performer and Region 8-3A’s defensive player of the year last season, had 134 tackles, second-most in school history, for a 10-2 team in 2021. Ten tackles were behind the line. He had 814 all-purpose yards on offense with four touchdowns. Weeks (6-2, 205) is a consensus three-start recruit. He’s the son of former Georgia player David Weeks and brother of current Virginia player West Weeks. Whit committed to LSU in July.

