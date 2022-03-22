ajc logo
X

Berry College to again host championships

The Rome Tennis Center at Berry College will host the GHSA state championships.

Credit: Rome Tennis Center

caption arrowCaption
The Rome Tennis Center at Berry College will host the GHSA state championships.

Credit: Rome Tennis Center

Credit: Rome Tennis Center

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago

The race is on to determine the qualifiers for the state tennis championships. All regions must complete their tournaments and report their winners to the GSSA office by April 15. The top four teams in each region advance to the playoffs.

The playoffs zip by in a hurry. The first round must be completed by April 21, the second round by April 27, the quarterfinals by May 3 and the semifinals by May 9.

The championships will be played May 14 at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College. The facility opened in 2016 and features 57 courts on a 30-acre site, which permits all matches to be scheduled and easily finished in a single day.

This year the girls will play at 9 a.m. and boys will play at 1 p.m.

About the Author

Follow Stan Awtrey on facebook

Stan Awtrey has been covering sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1977. He currently writes about high school sports, Georgia State University athletics and golf.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Defending champ Lambert boys still on top
28m ago
Football hires: Johns Creek, Lambert, Heritage-Conyers select new coaches
1h ago
Breaking down the top teams in top four classes
13h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top