Berry College to again host championships

The race is on to determine the qualifiers for the state tennis championships. All regions must complete their tournaments and report their winners to the GSSA office by April 15. The top four teams in each region advance to the playoffs.
The playoffs zip by in a hurry. The first round must be completed by April 21, the second round by April 27, the quarterfinals by May 3 and the semifinals by May 9.
The championships will be played May 14 at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College. The facility opened in 2016 and features 57 courts on a 30-acre site, which permits all matches to be scheduled and easily finished in a single day.
This year the girls will play at 9 a.m. and boys will play at 1 p.m.
