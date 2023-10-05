Bernard Goodrum named Falcons Coach of the Week

High School Sports Blog
By AJC Sports
1 hour ago
Dedication, commitment, and a love for his players has helped BEST Academy’s Bernard Goodrum turn around a program and gear the team toward greatness. He has been fully committed to the young men he coaches, and he instills character by being a servant leader and leading by example.

Those qualities helped Goodrum win the sixth Falcons Coach of the Week award, narrowly beating out Clarke Central’s Charrelle Pass and Mountain View’s Heather Brindle.

After going winless in his first season in 2022, Goodrum has led the Eagles to victories over Towers 40-7, Walker 24-15 and KIPP 12-6 in overtime this season. Off the football field, Goodrum has been instrumental in our community wellness fair held where the team conducted free physicals and offered free health screenings for parents. The football team has held campus cleanups and assisted teachers with moving into their classrooms at the start of the school year.

As part of the Coach of the Week program, presented by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the NFL and Atlanta Falcons recognized ten (10) head high school varsity tackle and girls flag football coaches across the states of Georgia and Alabama for their hard work and dedication to making a difference in student-athletes lives on and off the field.

Each winning head coach received a $1,000 grant for their football program, a commemorative Atlanta Falcons item and recognition from the Atlanta Falcons and AJC at a game this season.

About the Author

AJC Sports
