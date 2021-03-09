9 basketball teams seek first state titles; 6 try to repeat

Best boys game: Wheeler, a six-time former champion, is ranked No. 1 in 6A despite losing its region final to second-ranked Kell. The two meet again Friday night. Each has a five-star point guard – Isaiah Collier of Wheeler and Scoot Henderson of Kell. Wheeler beat Kell twice in the regular season.

Top boys players: Five Georgia boys are five-star recruits, according to the 247Sports Composite, and all five are in the finals. They are Collier, Henderson, Jabari Smith of Sandy Creek, Matthew Cleveland of Pace Academy and Kanaan Carlyle of Milton. Smith (Auburn) and Cleveland (Florida State) have signed. Henderson, a junior, committed to Auburn. Collier and Carlyle, both sophomores, are undecided.

Marietta’s Makayah Harris (5) makes a jump shot against McEachern’s Jillian Hollingshead (35) and Denim DeShields (22) during their Class 7A state semifinal game at Friday, March 5, 2021 at Marietta High School. (Daniel Varnado/For the AJC) Credit: Daniel Varnado Credit: Daniel Varnado

Top girls players: Johnson, a 5-8 point guard from Westlake, and Sania Feagin, a 6-3 forward from Forest Park, are McDonald’s All-Americans. Both signed with South Carolina. Their teams won in 2020.

Girls who’ve never won: Calhoun County, Cross Creek and Hebron Christian are after their first championships. Marietta last won in 1951. Cairo’s last title was in 1982, when future Olympian Teresa Edwards was the team’s star. Woodward Academy, Fannin County, Josey and Clinch County haven’t won since the 1990s.

Boys who’ve never won: The boys list includes Cross Creek, Fayette County, Holy Innocents’, Kell, Mount Pisgah Christian and Towns County. Baldwin last won in 1981.

Double dippers: Cross Creek of Class 3A can become the 20th school to win girls and boys titles in the same season. Buford in 2019 was the last to do it. Cross Creek has never won a state championship in any GHSA sport. The Augusta school opened in 1999,

Berkmar’s Jalen Harris (15) dunks the ball over McEachern’s defense in their Class 7A state semifinal game Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Berkmar High School. (Daniel Varnado/For the AJC) Credit: Daniel Varnado Credit: Daniel Varnado

Interesting: This is the 100th state championships recognized by the GHSA. The first took place in 1922. Girls championships were added in 1945. ... Milton’s boys last won in 2012, and Berkmar last won in 2001 — when each was coached by the retired David Boyd. They’ll play in the 7A final Saturday night. Boyd also was the high school coach of Kell boys coach Jermaine Sellers while at Campbell. ... Fannin County’s girls and Towns County’s boys from the Georgia mountains can become the first teams north of Gainesville to win a basketball title this century, or since Fannin County’s girls in 1999. ... Jan Azar, in her second season at Hebron, can win her 14th state title. The first 13 came with Wesleyan. No other Georgia boys or girls coach has more than 11. ... Phil McCrary of Columbia can become the 11th boys coach to win six state titles. His and Columbia’s most recent was 2012. ... Josey’s girls are the only unranked team to reach the finals.

To watch: Tickets are $15 per day and can be bought on site or through Ticketmaster. The Macon Coliseum is requiring that everyone wear a mask for COVID-19 protection. Anyone who enters the venue is subject to a temperature check. GPB.org is streaming the 7A, 6A, 5A and 4A finals. NFHSNetwork.com/GHSA is live-streaming all games for $10.95. Live statistics can been seen at ghsabasketball.weebly.com.

GHSA basketball championships

Macon Coliseum

Wednesday

Noon - A Private girls (Hebron Christian vs. St. Francis)

2:30 p.m. - A Private boys (Holy Innocents’ vs. Mount Pisgah Christian)

5 p.m. - 4A girls (Carver-Columbus vs. Cairo)

7:30 p.m. - 4A boys (Fayette County vs. Baldwin)

Thursday

Noon - 2A girls (Josey vs. Fannin County)

2:30 p.m. - 2A boys (Columbia vs. Pace Academy)

5 p.m. - 5A girls (Woodward Academy vs. Forest Park)

7:30 p.m. - 5A boys (Tri-Cities vs. Eagle’s Landing)

Friday

Noon - 3A girls (Greater Atlanta Christian vs. Cross Creek)

2:30 p.m. - 3A boys (Sandy Creek vs. Cross Creek)

5 p.m. - 6A girls (Carrollton vs. Westlake)

- The girls’ 3-point shooting contest will be held after the 6A girls title game.

7:30 p.m. - 6A boys (Wheeler vs. Kell)

Saturday

10 a.m. - A Public girls (Clinch County vs. Calhoun County)

12:30 p.m. - A Public boys (Towns County vs. Hancock Central)

3 p.m. - AAASP wheelchair (Houston County Sharks vs. Gwinnett County Heat)

5:30 p.m. - 7A girls (Marietta vs. Woodstock)

- The boys’ slam-dunk contest will be held after the girls 7A title game

8 p.m. - 7A boys (Milton vs. Berkmar)