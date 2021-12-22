Basketball scores from Tuesday

Boys
Alexander 70, Etowah 62
Bradwell Institute 70, Savannah Christian 32
Bremen 65, Pepperell 37
Brunswick 58, Fletcher 57
Byrnes 65, Cross Creek 62
Campbell 57, Monarch 53
Cedar Shoals 70, Veterans 67
Charlton County 80, Miller County 73
Chattahoochee County 56, Crisp County 53
Clarke Central 65, Winder-Barrow 55
Dade County 101, Valley Head 51
Dutch Fork, SC 51, New Hampstead 46
East Paulding 69, Woodstock 61
George Walton Academy 76, Lakeview Academy 38
Georgia Military 51, Mt. de Sales 48
Greenbrier 66, Richmond Academy 53
Greenforest 55, Grayson 51
Hart County 65, Oglethorpe County 51
Hebron Christian 64, Tattnall Square 53
John Milledge 66, Northside-Warner Robins 52
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 60, Rockmart 55
Monroe Area 72, Cherokee Bluff 57
North Cobb Christian 57, Marietta 53
Northview 60, Camp Jewell House 48
Pickens 51, North Murray 48
Putnam County 73, Berrien 38
Rabun County 66, Commerce 46
Ringgold 71, Gordon Central 33
River Ridge 67, Collins Hill 57
Seminole 70, Valdosta 60
Southwest DeKalb 67, Eastside 59
St. Anne Pacelli 71, North Clayton 57
Stratford Academy 71, Athens Academy 53
Towns County 64, Banks County 49
Trinity Collegiate 52, Benedictine 24
Twiggs County 76, GSIC 60
Washington County 53, Butler 48
West 61, Southwest Atlanta Christian 50
White County 70, Habersham Central 57
Worth County 76, Southwest Georgia Academy 48
Girls
Bradwell Institute 74, Savannah Christian 35
Butler 47, Spalding 41
Cambridge 53, Alpharetta 40
Campbell 48, Rockdale County 46
Carrollton 56, New Manchester 39
Cass 77, Cedartown 23
Cherokee Bluff 55, Monroe Area 31
Chestatee 39, Starr’s Mill 26
Dalton 51, Calhoun 46
Deerfield-Windsor 48, Americus-Sumter 44
Dodge County 49, Crisp County 37
East Paulding 65, Lovett 36
Fannin County 50, Oconee County 33
Hart County 67, Oglethorpe County 60
Hebron Christian 70, Tattnall Square 28
Jackson-Atlanta 75, Dutchtown 48
Jefferson County 35, Jenkins County 21
Lee County 43, Lithia Springs 35
Marist 57, Roswell 55
North Cobb 49, Mountain View 42
Northwest Whitfield 61, Southeast Whitfield 17
Parkview 55, Mt. Pisgah Christian 28
Peach County 47, Cedar Shoals 43
Pebblebrook 52, Trinity Christian 35
Ringgold 39, North Murray 29
South Cobb 50, Jackson County 47
Stratford Academy 43, Athens Academy 34
Swainsboro 50, Dublin 28
Tattnall County 59, Vidalia 33
Toombs County 58, Metter 45
Union County 60, North Hall 58
Valdosta 43, Cross Creek 32
Veterans 44, Central-Macon 42
Walnut Grove 61, First Presbyterian 40
Warner Robins 58, Rutland 8
Westwood (GISA) 57, Westover 36
