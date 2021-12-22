Hamburger icon
Basketball scores from Tuesday

March 12, 2021 Macon - Cross Creek's Antoine Lorick (23) gets off a shot against Sandy Creek's Myles Rice (2) during the 2021 GHSA State Basketball Class AAA Boys Championship game at the Macon Centreplex in Macon on Friday, March 12, 2021 Cross Creek won 57-49 over Sandy Creek. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
March 12, 2021 Macon - Cross Creek's Antoine Lorick (23) gets off a shot against Sandy Creek's Myles Rice (2) during the 2021 GHSA State Basketball Class AAA Boys Championship game at the Macon Centreplex in Macon on Friday, March 12, 2021 Cross Creek won 57-49 over Sandy Creek. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
1 hour ago

Boys

Alexander 70, Etowah 62

Bradwell Institute 70, Savannah Christian 32

Bremen 65, Pepperell 37

Brunswick 58, Fletcher 57

Byrnes 65, Cross Creek 62

Campbell 57, Monarch 53

Cedar Shoals 70, Veterans 67

Charlton County 80, Miller County 73

Chattahoochee County 56, Crisp County 53

Clarke Central 65, Winder-Barrow 55

Dade County 101, Valley Head 51

Dutch Fork, SC 51, New Hampstead 46

East Paulding 69, Woodstock 61

George Walton Academy 76, Lakeview Academy 38

Georgia Military 51, Mt. de Sales 48

Greenbrier 66, Richmond Academy 53

Greenforest 55, Grayson 51

Hart County 65, Oglethorpe County 51

Hebron Christian 64, Tattnall Square 53

John Milledge 66, Northside-Warner Robins 52

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 60, Rockmart 55

Monroe Area 72, Cherokee Bluff 57

North Cobb Christian 57, Marietta 53

Northview 60, Camp Jewell House 48

Pickens 51, North Murray 48

Putnam County 73, Berrien 38

Rabun County 66, Commerce 46

Ringgold 71, Gordon Central 33

River Ridge 67, Collins Hill 57

Seminole 70, Valdosta 60

Southwest DeKalb 67, Eastside 59

St. Anne Pacelli 71, North Clayton 57

Stratford Academy 71, Athens Academy 53

Towns County 64, Banks County 49

Trinity Collegiate 52, Benedictine 24

Twiggs County 76, GSIC 60

Washington County 53, Butler 48

West 61, Southwest Atlanta Christian 50

White County 70, Habersham Central 57

Worth County 76, Southwest Georgia Academy 48

Girls

Bradwell Institute 74, Savannah Christian 35

Butler 47, Spalding 41

Cambridge 53, Alpharetta 40

Campbell 48, Rockdale County 46

Carrollton 56, New Manchester 39

Cass 77, Cedartown 23

Cherokee Bluff 55, Monroe Area 31

Chestatee 39, Starr’s Mill 26

Dalton 51, Calhoun 46

Deerfield-Windsor 48, Americus-Sumter 44

Dodge County 49, Crisp County 37

East Paulding 65, Lovett 36

Fannin County 50, Oconee County 33

Hart County 67, Oglethorpe County 60

Hebron Christian 70, Tattnall Square 28

Jackson-Atlanta 75, Dutchtown 48

Jefferson County 35, Jenkins County 21

Lee County 43, Lithia Springs 35

Marist 57, Roswell 55

North Cobb 49, Mountain View 42

Northwest Whitfield 61, Southeast Whitfield 17

Parkview 55, Mt. Pisgah Christian 28

Peach County 47, Cedar Shoals 43

Pebblebrook 52, Trinity Christian 35

Ringgold 39, North Murray 29

South Cobb 50, Jackson County 47

Stratford Academy 43, Athens Academy 34

Swainsboro 50, Dublin 28

Tattnall County 59, Vidalia 33

Toombs County 58, Metter 45

Union County 60, North Hall 58

Valdosta 43, Cross Creek 32

Veterans 44, Central-Macon 42

Walnut Grove 61, First Presbyterian 40

Warner Robins 58, Rutland 8

Westwood (GISA) 57, Westover 36

