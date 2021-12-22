Basketball scores from Tuesday

March 12, 2021 Macon - Cross Creek's Antoine Lorick (23) gets off a shot against Sandy Creek's Myles Rice (2) during the 2021 GHSA State Basketball Class AAA Boys Championship game at the Macon Centreplex in Macon on Friday, March 12, 2021 Cross Creek won 57-49 over Sandy Creek. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC