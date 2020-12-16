X

Basketball scores from Tuesday

Wheeler's Ja'Hiem Hudson (3) shoots over Grayson's Toneari Lane (22) during 2020 GHSA State Basketball Class Championship game at the Macon Centreplex in Macon on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Westlake won 72-53 over Collins Hill. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

By Score Atlanta

Boys

Adairsville 71, Coahulla Creek 62

Bradwell Institute 60, McIntosh County Academy 51

Cedar Shoals 49, Jefferson 41

Cherokee 69, North Cobb 51

Douglas County 83, Rome 55

Druid Hills 86, Stone Mountain 44

Dublin 52, Telfair County 42

Effingham County 55, Brunswick 49

Fitzgerald 59, Pierce County 54

Heritage-Catoosa 68, Northwest Whitfield 52

Jasper County/Monticello 52, Lamar County 47

Johnson-Gainesville 43, Apalachee 33

Johnson-Savannah 76, Groves 43

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 65, Rockmart 49

Marist 54, Hapeville Charter 46

Mays 54, Stephenson 48

Murray County 70, Ringgold 43

New Manchester 69, Jackson-Atlanta 68

North Atlanta 64, Towers 47

Oconee County 68, George Walton Academy 46

Prince Avenue 52, Lake Oconee Academy 34

Randolph-Clay 49, Seminole County 41

Richmond Hill 65, Glynn Academy 45

Swainsboro 80, Tattnall County 67

Walnut Grove 55, Jackson County 32

Westlake 67, Lakeside-DeKalb 35

White County 65, North Hall 54

Girls

Arabia Mountain 58, Dutchtown 45

Arlington Christian 62, Jonesboro 48

Bacon County 46, Jeff Davis 32

Baldwin 69, Howard 8

Bowdon 54, Bremen 43

Brunswick 90, Effingham County 19

Burke County 44, Jenkins County 26

Butler 86, Glenn Hills 13

Calvary Day 71, Islands 43

Cass 74, Wheeler 32

Cherokee 60, North Cobb 15

Cherokee Bluff 70, West Hall 35

Coahulla Creek 72, Adairsville 26

Colquitt County 64, Dougherty 52

Dalton 60, South Paulding 22

East Coweta 84, Banneker 24

Jackson-Atlanta 80, New Manchester 61

Jefferson 65, Cedar Shoals 36

Johnson-Gainesville 43, Apalachee 33

Lithia Springs 62, Chapel Hill 16

Loganville 63, Clarke Central 27

M. L. King 49, Chamblee 28

Montgomery County 31, Hawkinsville 20

Mundy’s Mill 47, Coretta Scott King 23

Murray County 51, Ringgold 44

New Hampstead 51, Savannah 45

North Hall 83, Tallulah Falls 52

North Paulding 55, River Ridge 52

Northwest Whitfield 46, Heritage-Catoosa 26

Peach County 40, Rutland 38

Richmond Hill 40, Glynn Academy 37

South Forsyth 59, Denmark 34

Tattnall County 51, Swainsboro 33

Trion 50, Drew Charter 44

Ware County 49, Charlton County 27

West Forsyth 55, Lambert 12

Westlake 67, Lakeside-DeKalb 35

