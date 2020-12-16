Basketball scores from Tuesday

Boys
Adairsville 71, Coahulla Creek 62
Bradwell Institute 60, McIntosh County Academy 51
Cedar Shoals 49, Jefferson 41
Cherokee 69, North Cobb 51
Douglas County 83, Rome 55
Druid Hills 86, Stone Mountain 44
Dublin 52, Telfair County 42
Effingham County 55, Brunswick 49
Fitzgerald 59, Pierce County 54
Heritage-Catoosa 68, Northwest Whitfield 52
Jasper County/Monticello 52, Lamar County 47
Johnson-Gainesville 43, Apalachee 33
Johnson-Savannah 76, Groves 43
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 65, Rockmart 49
Marist 54, Hapeville Charter 46
Mays 54, Stephenson 48
Murray County 70, Ringgold 43
New Manchester 69, Jackson-Atlanta 68
North Atlanta 64, Towers 47
Oconee County 68, George Walton Academy 46
Prince Avenue 52, Lake Oconee Academy 34
Randolph-Clay 49, Seminole County 41
Richmond Hill 65, Glynn Academy 45
Swainsboro 80, Tattnall County 67
Walnut Grove 55, Jackson County 32
Westlake 67, Lakeside-DeKalb 35
White County 65, North Hall 54
Girls
Arabia Mountain 58, Dutchtown 45
Arlington Christian 62, Jonesboro 48
Bacon County 46, Jeff Davis 32
Baldwin 69, Howard 8
Bowdon 54, Bremen 43
Brunswick 90, Effingham County 19
Burke County 44, Jenkins County 26
Butler 86, Glenn Hills 13
Calvary Day 71, Islands 43
Cass 74, Wheeler 32
Cherokee 60, North Cobb 15
Cherokee Bluff 70, West Hall 35
Coahulla Creek 72, Adairsville 26
Colquitt County 64, Dougherty 52
Dalton 60, South Paulding 22
East Coweta 84, Banneker 24
Jackson-Atlanta 80, New Manchester 61
Jefferson 65, Cedar Shoals 36
Johnson-Gainesville 43, Apalachee 33
Lithia Springs 62, Chapel Hill 16
Loganville 63, Clarke Central 27
M. L. King 49, Chamblee 28
Montgomery County 31, Hawkinsville 20
Mundy’s Mill 47, Coretta Scott King 23
Murray County 51, Ringgold 44
New Hampstead 51, Savannah 45
North Hall 83, Tallulah Falls 52
North Paulding 55, River Ridge 52
Northwest Whitfield 46, Heritage-Catoosa 26
Peach County 40, Rutland 38
Richmond Hill 40, Glynn Academy 37
South Forsyth 59, Denmark 34
Tattnall County 51, Swainsboro 33
Trion 50, Drew Charter 44
Ware County 49, Charlton County 27
West Forsyth 55, Lambert 12
Westlake 67, Lakeside-DeKalb 35
