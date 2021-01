Basketball scores from Saturday

Wheeler's Juvon Gamory (12) gets off a pass against Grayson's Josh Smith (right) during 2020 GHSA State Basketball Class Championship game at the Macon Centreplex in Macon on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Westlake won 72-53 over Collins Hill. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC