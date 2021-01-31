Basketball scores from Saturday

Boys
Alexander 50, East Paulding 44
Butler 88, Oglethorpe County 40
Clarke Central 48, Cedar Shoals 45
Collins Hill 83, Rockdale County 75
Cook 50, Early County 47
Creekside 48, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 47
Dublin 68, Hawkinsville 28
Fayette County 82, Hampton 55
First Presbyterian 84, Howard 34
Greenforest 54, Whitefield Academy 41
Harris County 56, Whitewater 39
Harvester Christian 82, North Cobb Christian 72
LaGrange 72, Camp Jewell House 69
Lithia Springs 61, North Springs 38
M. L. King 57, Redan 55
McDonough 77, North Clayton 43
Memorial Day 67, Savannah Country Day 64
New Manchester 64, Chapel Hill 59
Pace Academy 74, Langston Hughes 47
Pebblebrook 63, Archer 40
Putnam County 54, Bleckley County 41
Schley County 50, Macon County 49
Starr’s Mill 46, Heard County 42
Thomas Jefferson 76, Glascock County 40
Trinity Christian 70, Eagle’s Landing Christian 55
Woodward Academy 87, Forest Park 66
Girls
Apalachee 57, Johnson-Gainesville 40
Beach 53, Calvary Day 50
Buford 65, St. Francis 51
Butler 67, Oglethorpe County 48
Cairo 47, Thomas County Central 40
Carrollton 81, Dalton 44
Columbia 86, Therrell 10
Dade County 58, Coosa 35
Decatur 45, Stone Mountain 34
Deerfield-Windsor 42, Strong Rock Christian 16
Dublin 38, Hawkinsville 14
Eagle’s Landing Christian 37, Trinity Christian 2
East Hall 49, North Oconee 44
East Laurens 50, Vidalia 35
Elbert County 61, Dawson County 60
Elite Scholars Academy 42, Washington 16
Flowery Branch 46, Jefferson 40
Harris County 51, Whitewater 49
Hebron Christian 80, Rabun Gap 33
Lithia Springs 56, North Springs 18
Macon County 37, Schley County 36
McDonough 55, North Clayton 45
Mundy’s Mill 41, Coretta Scott King 30
Murray County 70, North Murray 63
New Manchester 59, Chapel Hill 11
Riverwood 46, North Atlanta 35
Rome 65, Douglas County 39
Roswell 50, Alpharetta 43
Savannah Christian 48, Effingham County 31
South Atlanta 46, Banneker 26
Spring Garden, AL. 82, Cedartown 37
Stephens County 45, East Jackson 28
Tallulah Falls 67, Landmark Christian 52
Thomas Jefferson 65, Glascock County 49
Warner Robins 63, Veterans 37
Westminster 58, Redan 23
Woodstock 57, Creekview 29
