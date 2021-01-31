X

Basketball scores from Saturday

Wheeler's Nash Kelly (10) scores a free throw at the end of the fourth quarter during 2020 GHSA State Basketball Class Championship game at the Macon Centreplex in Macon on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Wheeler won 60-59 over Grayson. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

High School Sports Blog | 1 hour ago
By Seth EllerbeeScore Atlanta

Boys

Alexander 50, East Paulding 44

Butler 88, Oglethorpe County 40

Clarke Central 48, Cedar Shoals 45

Collins Hill 83, Rockdale County 75

Cook 50, Early County 47

Creekside 48, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 47

Dublin 68, Hawkinsville 28

Fayette County 82, Hampton 55

First Presbyterian 84, Howard 34

Greenforest 54, Whitefield Academy 41

Harris County 56, Whitewater 39

Harvester Christian 82, North Cobb Christian 72

LaGrange 72, Camp Jewell House 69

Lithia Springs 61, North Springs 38

M. L. King 57, Redan 55

McDonough 77, North Clayton 43

Memorial Day 67, Savannah Country Day 64

New Manchester 64, Chapel Hill 59

Pace Academy 74, Langston Hughes 47

Pebblebrook 63, Archer 40

Putnam County 54, Bleckley County 41

Schley County 50, Macon County 49

Starr’s Mill 46, Heard County 42

Thomas Jefferson 76, Glascock County 40

Trinity Christian 70, Eagle’s Landing Christian 55

Woodward Academy 87, Forest Park 66

Girls

Apalachee 57, Johnson-Gainesville 40

Beach 53, Calvary Day 50

Buford 65, St. Francis 51

Butler 67, Oglethorpe County 48

Cairo 47, Thomas County Central 40

Carrollton 81, Dalton 44

Columbia 86, Therrell 10

Dade County 58, Coosa 35

Decatur 45, Stone Mountain 34

Deerfield-Windsor 42, Strong Rock Christian 16

Dublin 38, Hawkinsville 14

Eagle’s Landing Christian 37, Trinity Christian 2

East Hall 49, North Oconee 44

East Laurens 50, Vidalia 35

Elbert County 61, Dawson County 60

Elite Scholars Academy 42, Washington 16

Flowery Branch 46, Jefferson 40

Harris County 51, Whitewater 49

Hebron Christian 80, Rabun Gap 33

Lithia Springs 56, North Springs 18

Macon County 37, Schley County 36

McDonough 55, North Clayton 45

Mundy’s Mill 41, Coretta Scott King 30

Murray County 70, North Murray 63

New Manchester 59, Chapel Hill 11

Riverwood 46, North Atlanta 35

Rome 65, Douglas County 39

Roswell 50, Alpharetta 43

Savannah Christian 48, Effingham County 31

South Atlanta 46, Banneker 26

Spring Garden, AL. 82, Cedartown 37

Stephens County 45, East Jackson 28

Tallulah Falls 67, Landmark Christian 52

Thomas Jefferson 65, Glascock County 49

Warner Robins 63, Veterans 37

Westminster 58, Redan 23

Woodstock 57, Creekview 29

