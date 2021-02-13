Basketball scores from Friday

Boys
Brunswick 59, Glynn Academy 49
Butler 83, Westside-Augusta 61
Cass 72, Woodland-Cartersville 35
Chattahoochee 72, Cambridge 59
Christian Heritage 55, Walker 49
Clinch County 67, Brooks County 37
Douglas County 55, Langston Hughes 44
Dublin 75, Telfair County 36
Dunwoody 60, Duluth 59
Effingham County 76, Bradwell Institute 42
Fitzgerald 50, Lee County 47
Galloway School 62, Hebron Christian 49
Grayson 76, Parkview 72
Greenforest 68, Landmark Christian 27
Jackson 72, Grady 59
Laney 73, Putnam County 66
Lincoln County 78, Greene County 69
M. L. King 96, Stone Mountain 51
Milton 70, Cedar Shoals 46
Mundy’s Mill 80, Creekside 43
Norcross 73, Peachtree Ridge 69
Portal 58, Screven County 41
Rockmart 59, Adairsville 57
Salem 71, Cedar Grove 52
Sandy Creek 76, Carver-Atlanta 61
Shaw 63, Columbus 62
Social Circle 64, Commerce 63
Spencer 86, Carver-Columbus 52
St. Pius X 67, Decatur 46
Turner County 57, Charlton County 27
Washington County 57, Northeast 54
Washington-Wilkes 67, Lake Oconee Academy 43
Wheeler 68, Kell 65
Woodville-Tompkins 54, Toombs County 32
Girls
Bowdon 52, Drew Charter 39
Bremen 43, Temple 30
Buford 55, Lanier 5
Burke County 56, Richmond Academy 14
Butler 60, Westside-Augusta 22
Campbell 71, Pebblebrook 53
Cass 67, Woodland-Cartersville 35
Deerfield-Windsor 43, Strong Rock Christian 18
Greater Atlanta Christian 67, Douglass 52
Griffin 55, McIntosh 34
Habersham Central 55, Central Gwinnett 27
Hancock Central 50, Academy For Classical Education 41
Islands 40, Jenkins 34
Jackson 56, Pike County 53
Jackson 77, Grady 38
Lake Oconee Academy 71, Washington-Wilkes 32
Lamar County 47, Southwest 23
M. L. King 70, Stone Mountain 43
Manchester 41, Chattahoochee County 19
McEachern 87, Newnan 38
Murray County 52, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 50
New Manchester 53, Lithia Springs 31
Norcross 57, Peachtree Ridge 39
Northwest Whitfield 45, Heritage-Catoosa 21
Pope 35, Kennesaw Mountain 30
Ringgold 50, Coahulla Creek 35
Savannah Country Day 56, St. Vincents 25
Screven County 32, Portal 26
Sprayberry 70, Osborne 48
St. Pius X 52, Decatur 39
Stephens County 49, East Jackson 47
Thomasville 60, Fitzgerald 45
Towers 68, KIPP Atlanta Charter 47
Troup County 67, Jordan 20
Union Grove 51, Jones County 47
Upson-Lee 59, Americus-Sumter 50
Washington County 66, Northeast 47
Wesleyan 64, Galloway School 56
Westminster 43, Redan 38
Woodville-Tompkins 55, Toombs County 38
Woodward Academy 71, Forest Park 46
