Basketball scores from Friday

High School Sports Blog | 32 minutes ago
By Seth EllerbeeScore Atlanta

Boys

Brunswick 59, Glynn Academy 49

Butler 83, Westside-Augusta 61

Cass 72, Woodland-Cartersville 35

Chattahoochee 72, Cambridge 59

Christian Heritage 55, Walker 49

Clinch County 67, Brooks County 37

Douglas County 55, Langston Hughes 44

Dublin 75, Telfair County 36

Dunwoody 60, Duluth 59

Effingham County 76, Bradwell Institute 42

Fitzgerald 50, Lee County 47

Galloway School 62, Hebron Christian 49

Grayson 76, Parkview 72

Greenforest 68, Landmark Christian 27

Jackson 72, Grady 59

Laney 73, Putnam County 66

Lincoln County 78, Greene County 69

M. L. King 96, Stone Mountain 51

Milton 70, Cedar Shoals 46

Mundy’s Mill 80, Creekside 43

Norcross 73, Peachtree Ridge 69

Portal 58, Screven County 41

Rockmart 59, Adairsville 57

Salem 71, Cedar Grove 52

Sandy Creek 76, Carver-Atlanta 61

Shaw 63, Columbus 62

Social Circle 64, Commerce 63

Spencer 86, Carver-Columbus 52

St. Pius X 67, Decatur 46

Turner County 57, Charlton County 27

Washington County 57, Northeast 54

Washington-Wilkes 67, Lake Oconee Academy 43

Wheeler 68, Kell 65

Woodville-Tompkins 54, Toombs County 32

Girls

Bowdon 52, Drew Charter 39

Bremen 43, Temple 30

Buford 55, Lanier 5

Burke County 56, Richmond Academy 14

Butler 60, Westside-Augusta 22

Campbell 71, Pebblebrook 53

Cass 67, Woodland-Cartersville 35

Deerfield-Windsor 43, Strong Rock Christian 18

Greater Atlanta Christian 67, Douglass 52

Griffin 55, McIntosh 34

Habersham Central 55, Central Gwinnett 27

Hancock Central 50, Academy For Classical Education 41

Islands 40, Jenkins 34

Jackson 56, Pike County 53

Jackson 77, Grady 38

Lake Oconee Academy 71, Washington-Wilkes 32

Lamar County 47, Southwest 23

M. L. King 70, Stone Mountain 43

Manchester 41, Chattahoochee County 19

McEachern 87, Newnan 38

Murray County 52, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 50

New Manchester 53, Lithia Springs 31

Norcross 57, Peachtree Ridge 39

Northwest Whitfield 45, Heritage-Catoosa 21

Pope 35, Kennesaw Mountain 30

Ringgold 50, Coahulla Creek 35

Savannah Country Day 56, St. Vincents 25

Screven County 32, Portal 26

Sprayberry 70, Osborne 48

St. Pius X 52, Decatur 39

Stephens County 49, East Jackson 47

Thomasville 60, Fitzgerald 45

Towers 68, KIPP Atlanta Charter 47

Troup County 67, Jordan 20

Union Grove 51, Jones County 47

Upson-Lee 59, Americus-Sumter 50

Washington County 66, Northeast 47

Wesleyan 64, Galloway School 56

Westminster 43, Redan 38

Woodville-Tompkins 55, Toombs County 38

Woodward Academy 71, Forest Park 46

