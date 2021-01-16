X

Basketball scores from Friday

High School Sports Blog | 4 hours ago
By Score Atlanta

Boys

Appling County 76, Tattnall County 37

Arabia Mountain 64, Stephenson 48

Athens Christian 57, Loganville Christian 45

Calhoun 66, Woodland-Cartersville 27

Callaway 72, Haralson County 38

Camden County 59, Tift County 57

Clinch County 47, Brooks County 46

Columbia 64, Lovett 59

Commerce 78, Greene County 67

Coosa 64, Gordon Central 58

Douglas County 67, East Paulding 60

Drew 58, Banneker 47

Dublin 79, Montgomery County 58

Dutchtown 47, Locust Grove 44

Evans 70, Rockdale County 51

First Presbyterian 71, Deerfield-Windsor 35

First Presbyterian 88, Atlanta International 17

Forest Park 67, Creekside 62

Greater Atlanta Christian 60, Westminster 35

Greenbrier 68, Jackson County 63

Greenforest 96, Our Lady of Mercy 54

Grovetown 76, Lakeside-Evans 36

Hardaway 77, Troup County 71

Heritage-Conyers 93, Alcovy 85

Jasper County/Monticello 35, Dodge County 26

KIPP Atlanta Charter 67, Elite Scholars Academy 27

Lanier County 65, Atkinson County 41

Madison County 85, East Hall 49

McDonough 82, North Clayton 39

McIntosh 46, Harris County 43

Milton 78, Roswell 58

Monroe Area 56, Franklin County 52

Norcross 67, Meadowcreek 27

Pebblebrook 75, McEachern 72

Pope 43, Kennesaw Mountain 38

Putnam County 46, Glenn Hills 33

Richmond Hill 53, Effingham County 36

South Atlanta 49, Washington 37

South Paulding 57, Carrollton 44

Southwest Atlanta Christian 57, Whitefield Academy 55

Spalding 54, Howard 48

St. Anne Pacelli 76, Brookstone 16

Stratford Academy 87, Westwood (GISA) 52

Swainsboro 83, East Laurens 49

Thomasville 77, Berrien 59

Towns County 90, Lake Oconee Academy 44

Tri-Cities 58, Jonesboro 52

Trinity Christian 68, Heritage-Conyers 53

Veterans 56, Ware County 36

Warren County 68, Academy For Classical Education 43

Washington County 68, Northeast 61

Westside-Macon 51, West Laurens 44

Windsor Forest 83, Beach 54

Woodward Academy 69, Mundy’s Mill 61

Girls

Arabia Mountain 69, Stephenson 49

Armuchee 47, Drew Charter 24

Beach 47, Windsor Forest 23

Blessed Trinity 47, Cartersville 34

Brookstone 69, St. Anne Pacelli 15

Brookwood 62, Grayson 60

Buford 58, Shiloh 12

Burke County 48, Hephzibah 47

Butler 62, Laney 50

Cambridge 53, Riverwood 34

Carrollton 87, South Paulding 9

Cass 55, Hiram 48

Cherokee 37, Alpharetta 31

Clinch County 50, Brooks County 46

Coffee 56, Cook 12

Commerce 69, Greene County 27

Dalton 54, Paulding County 45

Discovery 55, Central Gwinnett 40

Dublin 45, Montgomery County 43

Dutchtown 70, Locust Grove 13

East Hall 61, Madison County 41

Fannin County 51, Model 30

Glascock County 49, Thomas Jefferson 32

Gordon Central 53, Coosa 24

Greenbrier 54, Jackson County 14

Grovetown 58, Lakeside-Evans 33

Habersham Central 47, Winder-Barrow 45

Heard County 50, Bremen 37

Heritage-Catoosa 52, Pickens 45

Jackson 54, Crisp County 49

Jefferson 66, North Oconee 42

Jonesboro 48, Tri-Cities 41

LaGrange 49, Columbus 21

Lanier 61, Dacula 24

Lanier County 47, Atkinson County 27

Loganville 54, Walnut Grove 27

Lumpkin County 60, Flowery Branch 54

M. L. King 60, Miller Grove 56

Marietta 59, Hillgrove 29

McIntosh 55, Harris County 50

Mill Creek 39, Mountain View 33

Monroe 44, Westover 39

Murray County 41, North Murray 35

New Manchester 69, Lithia Springs 33

Norcross 67, Meadowcreek 27

North Forsyth 45, South Forsyth 24

Northside-Warner Robins 55, Valdosta 40

Northview 39, Stone Mountain 36

Peach County 37, Mary Persons 33

Pope 59, Kennesaw Mountain 39

Redan 42, Sandy Creek 40

Richmond Hill 59, Effingham County 17

Rockdale County 65, Evans 39

Rutland 39, Perry 35

Savannah Country Day 49, Jenkins 28

Sonoraville 57, Coahulla Creek 55

Sprayberry 86, Osborne 60

St. Pius X 52, Chamblee 12

Statesboro 45, Brunswick 39

Tallulah Falls 54, George Walton Academy 28

Terrell County 47, Seminole County 42

Toombs County 52, Jeff Davis 26

Towers 48, Coretta Scott King 35

Trinity Christian 44, Heritage School-Newnan 35

Trion 56, Mt. Zion, Carroll 42

Troup County 41, Hardaway 32

Union Grove 50, Stockbridge 28

Vidalia 64, Wheeler County 14

Washington County 60, Northeast 39

Westlake 58, Langston Hughes 39

White County 76, Dawson County 50

Whitewater 60, Starr’s Mill 41

Woodstock 57, Etowah 39

