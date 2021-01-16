Basketball scores from Friday

Boys
Appling County 76, Tattnall County 37
Arabia Mountain 64, Stephenson 48
Athens Christian 57, Loganville Christian 45
Calhoun 66, Woodland-Cartersville 27
Callaway 72, Haralson County 38
Camden County 59, Tift County 57
Clinch County 47, Brooks County 46
Columbia 64, Lovett 59
Commerce 78, Greene County 67
Coosa 64, Gordon Central 58
Douglas County 67, East Paulding 60
Drew 58, Banneker 47
Dublin 79, Montgomery County 58
Dutchtown 47, Locust Grove 44
Evans 70, Rockdale County 51
First Presbyterian 71, Deerfield-Windsor 35
First Presbyterian 88, Atlanta International 17
Forest Park 67, Creekside 62
Greater Atlanta Christian 60, Westminster 35
Greenbrier 68, Jackson County 63
Greenforest 96, Our Lady of Mercy 54
Grovetown 76, Lakeside-Evans 36
Hardaway 77, Troup County 71
Heritage-Conyers 93, Alcovy 85
Jasper County/Monticello 35, Dodge County 26
KIPP Atlanta Charter 67, Elite Scholars Academy 27
Lanier County 65, Atkinson County 41
Madison County 85, East Hall 49
McDonough 82, North Clayton 39
McIntosh 46, Harris County 43
Milton 78, Roswell 58
Monroe Area 56, Franklin County 52
Norcross 67, Meadowcreek 27
Pebblebrook 75, McEachern 72
Pope 43, Kennesaw Mountain 38
Putnam County 46, Glenn Hills 33
Richmond Hill 53, Effingham County 36
South Atlanta 49, Washington 37
South Paulding 57, Carrollton 44
Southwest Atlanta Christian 57, Whitefield Academy 55
Spalding 54, Howard 48
St. Anne Pacelli 76, Brookstone 16
Stratford Academy 87, Westwood (GISA) 52
Swainsboro 83, East Laurens 49
Thomasville 77, Berrien 59
Towns County 90, Lake Oconee Academy 44
Tri-Cities 58, Jonesboro 52
Trinity Christian 68, Heritage-Conyers 53
Veterans 56, Ware County 36
Warren County 68, Academy For Classical Education 43
Washington County 68, Northeast 61
Westside-Macon 51, West Laurens 44
Windsor Forest 83, Beach 54
Woodward Academy 69, Mundy’s Mill 61
Girls
Arabia Mountain 69, Stephenson 49
Armuchee 47, Drew Charter 24
Beach 47, Windsor Forest 23
Blessed Trinity 47, Cartersville 34
Brookstone 69, St. Anne Pacelli 15
Brookwood 62, Grayson 60
Buford 58, Shiloh 12
Burke County 48, Hephzibah 47
Butler 62, Laney 50
Cambridge 53, Riverwood 34
Carrollton 87, South Paulding 9
Cass 55, Hiram 48
Cherokee 37, Alpharetta 31
Clinch County 50, Brooks County 46
Coffee 56, Cook 12
Commerce 69, Greene County 27
Dalton 54, Paulding County 45
Discovery 55, Central Gwinnett 40
Dublin 45, Montgomery County 43
Dutchtown 70, Locust Grove 13
East Hall 61, Madison County 41
Fannin County 51, Model 30
Glascock County 49, Thomas Jefferson 32
Gordon Central 53, Coosa 24
Greenbrier 54, Jackson County 14
Grovetown 58, Lakeside-Evans 33
Habersham Central 47, Winder-Barrow 45
Heard County 50, Bremen 37
Heritage-Catoosa 52, Pickens 45
Jackson 54, Crisp County 49
Jefferson 66, North Oconee 42
Jonesboro 48, Tri-Cities 41
LaGrange 49, Columbus 21
Lanier 61, Dacula 24
Lanier County 47, Atkinson County 27
Loganville 54, Walnut Grove 27
Lumpkin County 60, Flowery Branch 54
M. L. King 60, Miller Grove 56
Marietta 59, Hillgrove 29
McIntosh 55, Harris County 50
Mill Creek 39, Mountain View 33
Monroe 44, Westover 39
Murray County 41, North Murray 35
New Manchester 69, Lithia Springs 33
Norcross 67, Meadowcreek 27
North Forsyth 45, South Forsyth 24
Northside-Warner Robins 55, Valdosta 40
Northview 39, Stone Mountain 36
Peach County 37, Mary Persons 33
Pope 59, Kennesaw Mountain 39
Redan 42, Sandy Creek 40
Richmond Hill 59, Effingham County 17
Rockdale County 65, Evans 39
Rutland 39, Perry 35
Savannah Country Day 49, Jenkins 28
Sonoraville 57, Coahulla Creek 55
Sprayberry 86, Osborne 60
St. Pius X 52, Chamblee 12
Statesboro 45, Brunswick 39
Tallulah Falls 54, George Walton Academy 28
Terrell County 47, Seminole County 42
Toombs County 52, Jeff Davis 26
Towers 48, Coretta Scott King 35
Trinity Christian 44, Heritage School-Newnan 35
Trion 56, Mt. Zion, Carroll 42
Troup County 41, Hardaway 32
Union Grove 50, Stockbridge 28
Vidalia 64, Wheeler County 14
Washington County 60, Northeast 39
Westlake 58, Langston Hughes 39
White County 76, Dawson County 50
Whitewater 60, Starr’s Mill 41
Woodstock 57, Etowah 39
