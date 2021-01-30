X

Basketball scores from Friday

By Score Atlanta

Boys

Alcovy 78, Rockdale County 68

Alexander 81, Carrollton 78

Bainbridge 49, Westover 47

Baldwin 69, Rutland 21

Berrien 62, Early County 57

Brunswick 75, Bradwell Institute 58

Butler 67, Josey 52

Callaway 65, Temple 49

Cartersville 54, Cass 53

Centennial 89, Johns Creek 63

Central-Carroll 46, Heritage-Catoosa 38

Chapel Hill 81, Cross Keys 31

Commerce 64, Lincoln County 61

Creekside 74, Forest Park 73

Dacula 60, Central Gwinnett 48

Dade County 80, Gordon Central 48

Drew Charter 94, Bowdon 52

East Laurens 52, Toombs County 48

Effingham County 50, Glynn Academy 42

Etowah 66, Cherokee 52

First Presbyterian 71, Mt. de Sales 54

Fitzgerald 40, Cook 36

George Walton Academy 57, Athens Christian 45

Glenn Hills 77, Oglethorpe County 44

Greene County 80, Lake Oconee Academy 33

Grovetown 88, Heritage-Conyers 63

Hancock Central 76, Twiggs County 57

Harris County 74, Northside-Columbus 43

Hephzibah 56, Richmond Academy 47

Hiram 62, Calhoun 48

Jordan 61, Carver-Columbus 42

Lanier County 77, Brooks County 64

Lithonia 59, Stone Mountain 42

Loganville Christian 56, Prince Avenue 39

Lovett 67, KIPP Atlanta Charter 45

McDonough 57, Luella 51

McEachern 87, Newnan 46

Milton 74, Woodstock 49

Mt. Paran Christian 50, Walker 47

Murray County 68, Adairsville 63

New Manchester 54, North Springs 43

Norcross 62, Discovery 58

North Gwinnett 62, Mountain View 47

Northeast 63, Dodge County 60

Northview 58, M. L. King 48

Oconee County 63, East Jackson 56

Pace Academy 94, Washington 52

Paulding County 60, East Paulding 59

Perry 62, West Laurens 58

Portal 58, Emanuel County Institute 33

River Ridge 46, Cambridge 26

Riverdale 64, North Clayton 36

Riverwood 80, Creekview 64

Roswell 80, Alpharetta 66

Salem 45, Greater Atlanta Christian 38

Shiloh 63, Habersham Central 22

South Atlanta 59, McNair 36

St. Francis 69, Mt. Pisgah Christian 55

Statesboro 54, Richmond Hill 49

Tallulah Falls 50, Athens Academy 39

Tri-Cities 81, Jonesboro 67

Tucker 60, Langston Hughes 54

Veterans 85, Ware County 43

Washington County 77, Jasper County/Monticello 36

Westlake 76, Morrow 60

Westside-Macon 81, Spalding 72

Wheeler County 68, Treutlen 60

White County 60, West Hall 44

Whitefield Academy 64, Landmark Christian 56

Winder-Barrow 64, Lanier 59

Windsor Forest 100, Liberty County 42

Woodward Academy 70, Mundy’s Mill 45

Girls

Allatoona 57, South Cobb 37

Americus-Sumter 61, Crisp County 40

Arabia Mountain 70, Miller Grove 28

Baldwin 66, Rutland 35

Bradwell Institute 49, Brunswick 46

Cairo 53, Dougherty 46

Callaway 43, Temple 23

Carrollton 63, Alexander 29

Coahulla Creek 60, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 27

Columbia 63, Towers 23

Dade County 59, Gordon Central 31

Deerfield-Windsor 42, Tattnall Square 30

Dougherty 77, Shaw 37

Douglas County 61, Dalton 39

Dublin 37, Telfair County 31

Eagle’s Landing 48, Dutchtown 24

East Paulding 74, Paulding County 37

Emanuel County Institute 66, Portal 22

Fannin County 49, Chattooga 29

Fitzgerald 66, Cook 41

Glynn Academy 64, Effingham County 16

Greenbrier 63, Clarke Central 22

Grovetown 64, Heritage-Conyers 46

Habersham Central 40, Shiloh 26

Hephzibah 58, Richmond Academy 8

Hiram 40, Calhoun 24

Jackson-Atlanta 73, Villa Rica 39

Johns Creek 58, Centennial 31

Josey 57, Butler 33

Kell 72, Lassiter 25

Kennesaw Mountain 52, Osborne 44

Lanier 40, Winder-Barrow 37

Lanier County 56, Brooks County 44

Liberty County 50, Windsor Forest 47

Loganville 63, Jackson County 29

Mt. Paran Christian 62, Walker 12

Murray County 69, Adairsville 48

Norcross 56, Discovery 50

North Forsyth 54, Forsyth Central 36

North Paulding 46, Hillgrove 24

Peach County 54, Jackson 52

River Ridge 56, Cambridge 50

Riverwood 58, Creekview 41

Rockdale County 96, Alcovy 15

Rome 57, South Paulding 17

Savannah Country Day 32, Islands 27

Sonoraville 68, North Murray 35

Sprayberry 71, Wheeler 25

St. Francis 81, Mt. Pisgah Christian 46

Statesboro 43, Richmond Hill 26

Stratford Academy 63, Strong Rock Christian 24

Tri-Cities 51, Jonesboro 46

Union Grove 66, Ola 25

Veterans 56, Ware County 45

Wayne County 43, Coffee 42

Wesleyan 80, Atlanta International 11

Westlake 85, Morrow 18

Westminster 66, Carver-Atlanta 19

White County 77, West Hall 9

Woodstock 64, Milton 17

Woodward Academy 81, Mundy’s Mill 25

