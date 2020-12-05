Basketball scores from Friday

Boys
Adairsville 80, Ringgold 48
Bryan County 66, Jenkins County 32
Camden County 59, Bulloch Academy 52
Charlton County 61, Brantley County 54
Coahulla Creek 54, North Murray 46
Creekside Christian Academy, GA 89, Strong Rock Christian 35
Cross Creek 72, North Augusta, SC 44
Dacula 50, Mountain View 48
Dodge County 52, Twiggs County 51
Dutchtown 82, Locust Grove 59
East Jackson at White County, late
Effingham County 64, May River, SC 49
Fulton Leadership Academy 93, Armuchee 37
Hebron Christian 69, Mt. Paran Christian 57
Heritage-Conyers 68, Salem 55
Holy Innocents’ 53, Hillgrove 45
Jackson County 44, Westminster 39
Kell 100, Osborne 32
McDonough 47, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 38
Mt. Pisgah Christian 91, Brandon Hall 54
Newton 73, Rockdale County 59
North Atlanta 49, Lovejoy 39
North Cobb Christian 66, Southwest Atlanta Christian 58
North Paulding 54, East Paulding 41
Pace Academy 90, Elite Scholars Academy 26
Pebblebrook 82, Douglas County 57
Richmond Hill 79, Liberty County 44
Riverdale 68, North Clayton 59
Riverwood 65, Central Gwinnett 58
Sandy Creek 74, Fayette County 59
Social Circle 49, Jasper County/Monticello 37
South Cobb 54, Pope 47
South Gwinnett 51, Lithia Springs 41
South Paulding 62, Villa Rica 60
Stephens County 61, Habersham Central 53
Towns County 58, Union County 28
Tri-Cities 93, Banneker 68
West Laurens 60, Rutland 54
Wheeler 50, Allatoona 42
Whitewater 61, Northgate 57
Woodville-Tompkins 65, East Laurens 30
Girls
Bacon County 49, Toombs County 29
Baldwin 56, Westside-Macon 48
Cass 75, Lassiter 40
Chattahoochee 35, Meadowcreek 25
Chattooga 46, Gordon Central 35
Dacula 33, Mountain View 29
Deerfield-Windsor 50, Brookstone 45
Dodge County 61, Twiggs County 20
Dooly County 43, Treutlen 28
Douglas County 43, Pebblebrook 28
East Jackson 47, White County 45
Forest Park 75, Mundy’s Mill 31
Jackson 60, Pike County 51
Jenkins County 26, Bryan County 25
Jonesboro 57, Creekside 39
Loganville 54, Fannin County 33
Lovejoy 75, North Atlanta 11
Model 65, Coosa 50
North Clayton 59, Riverdale 43
Paideia 34, Grady 31
Pickens 72, Central-Carroll 45
Pope 62, South Cobb 35
Rockdale County 55, Newton 39
Savannah Christian 35, Windsor Forest 34
Sprayberry 59, Kennesaw Mountain 44
Stephens County 42, Habersham Central 32
Taylor County 58, Crawford County 35
Tri-Cities 56, Banneker 33
Union Grove 54, Stockbridge 33
Wayne County 41, Long County 26
Woodstock 63, Sequoyah 59
Woodville-Tompkins 51, East Laurens 34
