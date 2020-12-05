X

Basketball scores from Friday

ajc.com

High School Sports Blog | 1 hour ago
By Score Atlanta

Boys

Adairsville 80, Ringgold 48

Bryan County 66, Jenkins County 32

Camden County 59, Bulloch Academy 52

Charlton County 61, Brantley County 54

Coahulla Creek 54, North Murray 46

Creekside Christian Academy, GA 89, Strong Rock Christian 35

Cross Creek 72, North Augusta, SC 44

Dacula 50, Mountain View 48

Dodge County 52, Twiggs County 51

Dutchtown 82, Locust Grove 59

East Jackson at White County, late

Effingham County 64, May River, SC 49

Fulton Leadership Academy 93, Armuchee 37

Hebron Christian 69, Mt. Paran Christian 57

Heritage-Conyers 68, Salem 55

Holy Innocents’ 53, Hillgrove 45

Jackson County 44, Westminster 39

Kell 100, Osborne 32

McDonough 47, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 38

Mt. Pisgah Christian 91, Brandon Hall 54

Newton 73, Rockdale County 59

North Atlanta 49, Lovejoy 39

North Cobb Christian 66, Southwest Atlanta Christian 58

North Paulding 54, East Paulding 41

Pace Academy 90, Elite Scholars Academy 26

Pebblebrook 82, Douglas County 57

Richmond Hill 79, Liberty County 44

Riverdale 68, North Clayton 59

Riverwood 65, Central Gwinnett 58

Sandy Creek 74, Fayette County 59

Social Circle 49, Jasper County/Monticello 37

South Cobb 54, Pope 47

South Gwinnett 51, Lithia Springs 41

South Paulding 62, Villa Rica 60

Stephens County 61, Habersham Central 53

Towns County 58, Union County 28

Tri-Cities 93, Banneker 68

West Laurens 60, Rutland 54

Wheeler 50, Allatoona 42

Whitewater 61, Northgate 57

Woodville-Tompkins 65, East Laurens 30

Girls

Bacon County 49, Toombs County 29

Baldwin 56, Westside-Macon 48

Cass 75, Lassiter 40

Chattahoochee 35, Meadowcreek 25

Chattooga 46, Gordon Central 35

Dacula 33, Mountain View 29

Deerfield-Windsor 50, Brookstone 45

Dodge County 61, Twiggs County 20

Dooly County 43, Treutlen 28

Douglas County 43, Pebblebrook 28

East Jackson 47, White County 45

Forest Park 75, Mundy’s Mill 31

Jackson 60, Pike County 51

Jenkins County 26, Bryan County 25

Jonesboro 57, Creekside 39

Loganville 54, Fannin County 33

Lovejoy 75, North Atlanta 11

Model 65, Coosa 50

North Clayton 59, Riverdale 43

Paideia 34, Grady 31

Pickens 72, Central-Carroll 45

Pope 62, South Cobb 35

Rockdale County 55, Newton 39

Savannah Christian 35, Windsor Forest 34

Sprayberry 59, Kennesaw Mountain 44

Stephens County 42, Habersham Central 32

Taylor County 58, Crawford County 35

Tri-Cities 56, Banneker 33

Union Grove 54, Stockbridge 33

Wayne County 41, Long County 26

Woodstock 63, Sequoyah 59

Woodville-Tompkins 51, East Laurens 34

