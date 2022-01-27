Basketball ratings say GHSA multiplier won’t deter top private-school teams or 3A/2A public teams

In the girls rankings, No. 1 Holy Innocents’ of Class A Private would be No. 1 in the new 4A. No. 2 Mount Paran Christian of A Private would be No. 1 in 2A. No. 1 Woodward Academy of 5A would be No. 2 in the new 6A.

The GHSA’s classification rules also targeted teams from city school systems, but the computer rankings indicate that a higher class won’t deter them, either. Buford’s girls, ranked No. 2 in 6A, would be No. 1 in the new 7A. Jefferson’s girls, No. 1 in 4A, would be No. 1 in the new 5A.

The ratings comparisons also don’t show a private takeover of classes 3A and 2A, which was the fear of many public schools. They lobbied to move larger private schools such as Lovett, GAC, Westminster and Pace Academy out of 3A and 2A and into higher classes, but the GHSA’s multiplier, applied for the first time to smaller private schools, resulted in several Class A privates such as Wesleyan and Eagle’s Landing Christian moving up into 3A and 2A to fill the void.

It’s just one sport, but the forecast for basketball indicates those fears are overblown. In the projected 3A and 2A top-10 rankings, public schools out-number private schools 20-0 in boys teams and 16-4 in girls teams.

The new reclassification will have a bigger impact on Class A. The GHSA currently has public and private divisions for Class A, meaning two public and two private basketball champions, but beginning next season, the two Class A divisions will mix public and private schools and classify them based on enrollment size.

According to the MaxPreps ratings, three of the four projected No. 1 Class A teams are from public schools (Social Circle, Elbert County, Lake Oconee Academy) and only one from a private school (Greenforest Christian).

The rankings below include 20 teams in each class. They show each team’s projected 2022-23 ranking to the left and current ranking from current classifications to the right. For example, Wheeler’s boys would be No. 10 in 7A, their 2022-23 classification, but they are currently No. 3 in 6A. The rankings also indicate each team’s current classification if it is different than its 2022-23 classification.

BOYS RANKINGS

Class 7A

1/1 Pebblebrook

2/2 Newton

3/3 North Gwinnett

4/4 Berkmar

5/5 Norcross

6/6 Grayson

7/7 Milton

8/2 Osborne [6A]

9/8 McEachern

10/3 Wheeler [6A]

11/5 Westlake [6A]

12/9 East Coweta

13/6 Buford [6A]

14/10 Hillgrove

15/11 South Gwinnett

16/12 West Forsyth

17/13 Archer

18/14 Cherokee

19/17 Parkview

20/18 Lowndes

Class 6A

1/1 Shiloh

2/4 Grovetown

3/2 St. Pius [5A]

4/7 Alexander

5/9 River Ridge

6/11 Sequoyah

7/4 Jonesboro [5A]

8/15 Roswell [7A]

9/16 Etowah [7A]

10/9 Marist [4A]

11/19 Newnan [7A]

12/14 Pope

13/16 Langston Hughes

14/17 Lee County

15/18 Effingham County

16/19 Evans

17/21 Lanier

18/20 Rome

19/22 Glynn Academy

20/23 North Atlanta

Class 5A

1/1 Eagle’s Landing

2/8 Centennial [6A]

3/10 Tucker [6A]

4/4 Greater Atlanta Christian [3A]

5/5 Tri-Cities

6/6 Lithia Springs

7/12 Statesboro [6A]

8/4 Jefferson [4A]

9/7 Chapel Hill

10/13 Kell [6A]

11/9 Jones County

12/10 Lithonia

13/12 Dutchtown

14/14 Mays [4A]

15/14 Warner Robins

16/15 Hiram

17/27 Chattahoochee [6A]

18/17 Northside-Columbus

19/18 Calhoun

20/20 Decatur

Class 4A

1/1 Pace Academy [2A]

2/1 McDonough

3/3 Woodland-Stockbridge [5A]

4/5 Baldwin

5/8 Southwest DeKalb [5A]

6/6 Druid Hills

7/7 Westover

8/8 Bainbridge

9/11 Walnut Grove [5A]

10/11 Madison County

11/10 Miller Grove

12/12 LaGrange

13/13 Fayette County

14/15 East Hall

15/16 Stockbridge [5A]

16/13 North Hall [3A]

17/9 Lovett [2A]

18/16 North Oconee

19/17 Benedictine

20/16 Burke County [3A]

Class 3A

1/1 Sandy Creek

2/2 Monroe [4A]

3/3 Salem

4/7 Cross Creek

5/8 LaFayette

6/9 Groves

7/10 Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe

8/11 Johnson-Savannah

9/12 Beach

10/8 Thomasville [2A]

11/15 Hart County

12/19 Dougherty [4A]

13/17 Oconee County

14/18 Peach County

15/21 White County

16/19 Calvary Day [A Private]

17/22 Liberty County

18/23 Carver-Atlanta

19/24 Franklin County

20/24 Savannah Country Day [A Private]

Class 2A

1/2 Columbia

2/2 Windsor Forest [3A]

3/3 Westside-Augusta

4/4 Washington County

5/5 Thomson [3A]

6/6 Sumter County [3A]

7/3 Spencer [4A]

8/5 Butler

9/6 Vidalia

10/4 Drew Charter [A Public]

11/5 North Cobb Christian [A Private]

12/9 Providence Christian [A Private]

13/7 Callaway

14/10 Walker [A Private]

15/14 Tattnall County [3A]

16/10 South Atlanta

17/15 Eagle’s Landing Christian [A Private]

18/11 KIPP Atlanta Collegiate

19/12 Therrell

20/14 Model

Class A Division 1

1/1 Social Circle

2/2 Mount Pisgah Christian

3/3 Dublin

4/3 Galloway [A Private]

5/4 King’s Ridge Christian

6/6 Tallulah Falls

7/8 Darlington

8/13 Mount Vernon

9/13 Chattooga [2A]

10/16 St. Francis

11/16 Rabun County [2A]

12/17 Heard County [2A]

13/18 Paideia

14/20 Whitefield Academy

15/19 Swainsboro [2A]

16/20 Woodville-Tompkins [2A]

17/18 Bryan County

18/25 Mount Bethel Christian

19/20 Pelham

20/27 Athens Christian

Class A Division 2

1/1 Greenforest Christian

2/2 Calhoun County

3/7 Christian Heritage

4/5 Manchester

5/6 Mitchell County

6/7 Lanier County

7/8 Turner County

8/9 Washington-Wilkes

9/10 Chattahoochee County

10/11 Wheeler County

11/12 Hancock Central

12/21 Southwest Atlanta Christian

13/22 W.D. Mohammed

14/13 Towns County

15/14 Portal

16/16 Dooly County

17/15 Warren County

18/17 Macon County

19/22 Early County [2A]

20/19 Charlton County

GIRLS RANKINGS

Class 7A

1/2 Buford [6A]

2/1 Brookwood

3/3 Grayson

4/4 Harrison

5/4 Carrollton [6A]

6/6 Norcross

7/7 Cherokee

8/8 West Forsyth

9/9 South Forsyth

10/10 Peachtree Ridge

11/12 Campbell

12/13 Lowndes

13/14 Archer

14/17 Valdosta [6A]

15/15 Hillgrove

16/17 East Coweta

17/18 McEachern

18/19 North Paulding

19/20 Marietta

20/21 Colquitt County

Class 6A

1/1 Brunswick

2/1 Woodward Academy [5A]

3/3 River Ridge

4/2 North Forsyth [7A]

5/5 Tift County [7A]

6/5 Lovejoy

7/7 Rome

8/9 Langston Hughes

9/11 Sequoyah

10/12 Houston County

11/3 Forest Park [5A]

12/3 Marist [4A]

13/11 Woodstock [7A]

14/14 Sprayberry

15/15 Lee County

16/16 Grovetown

17/18 Rockdale County

18/16 Roswell [7A]

19/19 Habersham Central

20/22 Alpharetta [7A]

Class 5A

1/1 Jefferson [4A]

2/6 Statesboro [6A]

3/8 Dalton [6A]

4/10 Kell [6A]

5/2 Jackson

6/4 Northside-Columbus

7/5 Calhoun

8/6 Warner Robins

9/13 Winder-Barrow [6A]

10/8 Greenbrier

11/7 Union Grove

12/9 Cass

13/20 Cambridge [6A]

14/21 Bradwell Institute [6A]

15/5 Greater Atlanta Christian [3AA]

16/12 Loganville

17/13 McIntosh

18/14 Ware County

19/16 Eagle’s Landing

20/15 Arabia Mountain [4A]

Class 4A

1/1 Holy Innocents’ [A Private]

2/2 Luella

3/5 Baldwin

4/10 Griffin [5A]

5/7 Cedar Shoals

6/11 Stockbridge [5A]

7/8 Westover

8/9 North Oconee

9/10 Trinity Christian [A Private]

10/10 Heritage-Ringgold

11/12 East Forsyth [3AA]

12/11 Bainbridge

13/13 Burke County [3AA]

14/12 Chestatee

15/15 North Hall [3AA]

16/14 Hardaway

17/15 Southwest DeKalb [5A]

18/16 West Laurens

19/17 Northwest Whitfield

20/25 Wayne County [5A]

Class 3A

1/1 Lumpkin County

2/2 Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe

3/4 Hebron Christian [A Private]

4/3 Cross Creek

5/6 Wesleyan [A Private]

6/4 Carver-Columbus [4A]

7/7 Calvary Day [A Private]

8/6 Pickens [4A]

9/7 Oconee County

10/8 Ringgold

11/10 White County

12/11 Savannah Country Day [A Private]

13/14 Hart County

14/16 Dawson County

15/14 Thomasville [2A]

16/20 Peach County

17/21 Morgan County

18/18 Monroe [4A]

19/19 Dougherty [4A]

20/23 Franklin County

Class 2A

1/2 Mount Paran Christian [A Private]

2/3 Fannin County

3/4 Pierce County [3A]

4/5 Josey

5/6 Northeast

6/6 Murray County [3A]

7/9 Sumter County [3A]

8/7 Union County

9/8 Callaway

10/11 East Jackson [3A]

11/9 Washington County

12/10 Laney

13/12 Dodge County

14/14 Athens Academy [A Private]

15/15 Landmark Christian [A Private]

16/17 Tattnall County [3A]

17/18 Thomson [3A]

18/19 Central-Macon [3A]

19/20 Fellowship Christian [A Private]

20/22 Redan [3A]

Class A Division 1

1/1 Elbert County [2A]

2/3 St. Francis

3/2 Swainsboro [2A]

4/5 Galloway

5/4 Rabun County [2A]

6/8 Darlington

7/12 Tallulah Falls

8/11 Heard County [2A]

9/13 Lamar County [2A]

10/15 Woodville-Tompkins [2A]

11/3 Screven County

12/4 Pelham

13/5 Bryan County

14/17 Mount Vernon

15/6 Dublin

16/19 Prince Avenue Christian

17/16 Bacon County [2A]

18/17 Oglethorpe County [2A]

19/19 Pepperell [2A]

20/12 Claxton

Class A Division 2

1/1 Lake Oconee Academy

2/2 Montgomery County

3/7 Taylor County

4/8 Telfair County

5/10 Clinch County

6/9 Mount Zion

7/11 Charlton County

8/13 Schley County

9/14 Hancock Central

10/23 Early County [2A]

11/16 Turner County

12/18 Central-Talbotton

13/19 Randolph-Clay

14/21 Seminole County

15/32 Greenforest Christian

16/33 Aquinas

17/23 Dooly County

18/24 Jenkins County

19/26 Manchester

20/27 Towns County