Basketball rankings: Newton solidifies No. 1 ranking in New Orleans

Photo illustration of a basketball goal.
Photo illustration of a basketball goal.

Credit: KeithJJ / Pixabay.com

Credit: KeithJJ / Pixabay.com

High School Sports Blog
By Todd Holcomb
33 minutes ago

Newton’s boys basketball team, fresh off two victories at the Super Bowl Classic in New Orleans, is Georgia’s No. 1 team in Class 7A.

The Rams (13-1) defeated Westminster Academy of Florida 65-36 and Beaumont United of Texas 67-54 over the weekend.

Beaumont is Texas’ defending Class 5A champion and ranked No. 23 nationally by MaxPreps, but Newton overcame a 17-4 deficit, and Indiana-committed guard Jakai Newton scored 25 points and had seven rebounds. Newton is No. 21 nationally.

Other No. 1 Georgia teams this week are defending champions Wheeler in Class 6A and Eagle’s Landing in 5A.

Also No. 1 are McDonough in 4A, Sandy Creek in 3A, Columbia in 2A, Greenforest Christian in A Private and Drew Charter in A Public.

McDonough, Sandy Creek and McDonough have never won state titles in boys basketball.

Class 7A

1. Newton (13-1)

2. Pebblebrook (12-2)

3. Berkmar (8-3)

4. Milton (9-5)

5. McEachern (8-4)

6. Grayson (11-4)

7. North Gwinnett (12-3)

8. Norcross (12-4)

9. Hillgrove (11-1)

10. South Gwinnett (13-2)

Class 6A

1. Wheeler (9-3)

2. Shiloh (12-0)

3. Buford (12-2)

4. Osborne (11-0)

5. Centennial (13-1)

6. Alexander (10-1)

7. Westlake (9-4)

8. Grovetown (14-3)

9. Statesboro (13-1)

10. Tucker (9-3)

Class 5A

1. Eagle’s Landing (13-2)

2. St. Pius (13-2)

3. Tri-Cities (9-2)

4. Woodland-Stockbridge (14-2)

5. Jonesboro (8-4)

6. Chapel Hill (11-2)

7. Lithia Springs (10-1)

8. Southwest DeKalb (10-3)

9. Walnut Grove (12-3)

10. Jones County (10-7)

Class 4A

1. McDonough (14-1)

2. Westover (13-0)

3. Baldwin (10-2)

4. Jefferson (15-1)

5. Monroe (12-2)

6. Spencer (10-2)

7. Bainbridge (14-2)

8. Marist (9-4)

9. Miller Grove (10-5)

10. Fayette County (9-7)

Class 3A

1. Sandy Creek (11-2)

2. Windsor Forest (10-3)

3. Sumter County (14-1)

4. Salem (10-3)

5. Cross Creek (10-4)

6. Greater Atlanta Christian (7-3)

7. Groves (7-2)

8. LaFayette (14-0)

9. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (14-0)

10. Thomson (7-2)

Class 2A

1. Columbia (13-3)

2. Pace Academy (10-4)

3. Westside (11-1)

4. Washington County (9-2)

5. Vidalia (15-1)

6. Thomasville (11-2)

7. Butler (7-5)

8. Callaway (8-4)

9. Therrell ()

10. Putnam County (11-3)

Class A Private

1. Greenforest Christian (10-4)

2. Galloway (10-4)

3. King’s Ridge Christian (13-2)

4. Darlington (11-2)

5. Heritage-Newnan (11-3)

6. Christian Heritage (10-3)

7. Mount Pisgah Christian (10-3)

8. W.D. Mohammed (6-3)

9. Eagle’s Landing Christian (10-3)

10. Tallulah Falls (11-1)

Class A Public

1. Drew Charter (10-1)

2. Calhoun County (10-0)

3. Dublin (13-1)

4. Social Circle (14-0)

5. Manchester (14-1)

6. Lanier County (13-1)

7. Chattahoochee County (7-2)

8. Washington-Wilkes (10-3)

9. Dooly County (6-2)

10. Towns County (9-4)

About the Author

Todd Holcomb
Investigations
