Basketball rankings: Newton solidifies No. 1 ranking in New Orleans

The Rams (13-1) defeated Westminster Academy of Florida 65-36 and Beaumont United of Texas 67-54 over the weekend.

Beaumont is Texas’ defending Class 5A champion and ranked No. 23 nationally by MaxPreps, but Newton overcame a 17-4 deficit, and Indiana-committed guard Jakai Newton scored 25 points and had seven rebounds. Newton is No. 21 nationally.