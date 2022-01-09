Basketball rankings: Newton solidifies No. 1 ranking in New Orleans

Newton’s boys basketball team, fresh off two victories at the Super Bowl Classic in New Orleans, is Georgia’s No. 1 team in Class 7A.
The Rams (13-1) defeated Westminster Academy of Florida 65-36 and Beaumont United of Texas 67-54 over the weekend.
Beaumont is Texas’ defending Class 5A champion and ranked No. 23 nationally by MaxPreps, but Newton overcame a 17-4 deficit, and Indiana-committed guard Jakai Newton scored 25 points and had seven rebounds. Newton is No. 21 nationally.
Other No. 1 Georgia teams this week are defending champions Wheeler in Class 6A and Eagle’s Landing in 5A.
Also No. 1 are McDonough in 4A, Sandy Creek in 3A, Columbia in 2A, Greenforest Christian in A Private and Drew Charter in A Public.
McDonough, Sandy Creek and McDonough have never won state titles in boys basketball.
Class 7A
1. Newton (13-1)
2. Pebblebrook (12-2)
3. Berkmar (8-3)
4. Milton (9-5)
5. McEachern (8-4)
6. Grayson (11-4)
7. North Gwinnett (12-3)
8. Norcross (12-4)
9. Hillgrove (11-1)
10. South Gwinnett (13-2)
Class 6A
1. Wheeler (9-3)
2. Shiloh (12-0)
3. Buford (12-2)
4. Osborne (11-0)
5. Centennial (13-1)
6. Alexander (10-1)
7. Westlake (9-4)
8. Grovetown (14-3)
9. Statesboro (13-1)
10. Tucker (9-3)
Class 5A
1. Eagle’s Landing (13-2)
2. St. Pius (13-2)
3. Tri-Cities (9-2)
4. Woodland-Stockbridge (14-2)
5. Jonesboro (8-4)
6. Chapel Hill (11-2)
7. Lithia Springs (10-1)
8. Southwest DeKalb (10-3)
9. Walnut Grove (12-3)
10. Jones County (10-7)
Class 4A
1. McDonough (14-1)
2. Westover (13-0)
3. Baldwin (10-2)
4. Jefferson (15-1)
5. Monroe (12-2)
6. Spencer (10-2)
7. Bainbridge (14-2)
8. Marist (9-4)
9. Miller Grove (10-5)
10. Fayette County (9-7)
Class 3A
1. Sandy Creek (11-2)
2. Windsor Forest (10-3)
3. Sumter County (14-1)
4. Salem (10-3)
5. Cross Creek (10-4)
6. Greater Atlanta Christian (7-3)
7. Groves (7-2)
8. LaFayette (14-0)
9. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (14-0)
10. Thomson (7-2)
Class 2A
1. Columbia (13-3)
2. Pace Academy (10-4)
3. Westside (11-1)
4. Washington County (9-2)
5. Vidalia (15-1)
6. Thomasville (11-2)
7. Butler (7-5)
8. Callaway (8-4)
9. Therrell ()
10. Putnam County (11-3)
Class A Private
1. Greenforest Christian (10-4)
2. Galloway (10-4)
3. King’s Ridge Christian (13-2)
4. Darlington (11-2)
5. Heritage-Newnan (11-3)
6. Christian Heritage (10-3)
7. Mount Pisgah Christian (10-3)
8. W.D. Mohammed (6-3)
9. Eagle’s Landing Christian (10-3)
10. Tallulah Falls (11-1)
Class A Public
1. Drew Charter (10-1)
2. Calhoun County (10-0)
3. Dublin (13-1)
4. Social Circle (14-0)
5. Manchester (14-1)
6. Lanier County (13-1)
7. Chattahoochee County (7-2)
8. Washington-Wilkes (10-3)
9. Dooly County (6-2)
10. Towns County (9-4)
