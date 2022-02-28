Basketball quarters ‘boiling with excitement’: 4 games match No. 1-No. 2 teams

“Hate that we drew Greenforest in this round, but it is what it is,” Galloway coach Andrew Tulowitzky said. “They are the most complete team (in Class A Private) with ridiculous size, athleticism and great guard play. ... We have played an extremely tough schedule this season to prepare us for this moment. Looking forward to competing against one of Georgia’s best.”

The other most notable boys game has defending Class 7A champion Milton at No. 1 Pebblebrook.

Pebblebrook (27-2) has won 20 straight games and is unbeaten against Georgia opponents. That includes a 64-47 victory over Milton on Dec. 4. Pebblebrook led by 20 at halftime.

But Pebblebrook coach George Washington said the December game will have no bearing on this one, especially with Milton now having star inside player L.T. Overton. The five-star football recruit missed the first game while playing his other sport.

This game feels more like a rematch of the 2021 semifinal, which Milton won 74-67.

“It is going to be crazy. The community is boiling with excitement,” Washington said. “The community wants revenge. We are not talking about revenge. We are just focusing on the moment.”

The second round was harsh for No. 1 and No. 2 teams. Two No. 1-ranked boys teams – Sandy Creek of 3A and Pace Academy of 2A – were eliminated.

Windsor Forest beat Sandy Creek 47-37 as part of a Savannah boys takeover of Class 3A. Also reaching the quarterfinals were Savannah teams Johnson, Beach and Groves, all from Region 3. Another Savannah team, Woodville-Tompkins, reached the quarterfinals in 2A.

Class 2A’s Emerald City is Augusta. Butler took out No. 1 Pace Academy, the defending champion, while Westside-Augusta beat No. 2 Columbia 82-72. Butler and Westside are now the highest-ranked teams remaining in the class. In the Class 2A girls bracket, Augusta’s Josey and Laney are still alive. Cross Creek, also from Augusta, has its boys and girls teams playing in 3A.

Other highly ranked teams dispatched in the second round were No. 2 North Forsyth’s girls (by No. 3 Grayson in Class 7A), No. 2 Westlake’s boys (by No. 1 Wheeler in 6A) and No. 2 St. Pius’ boys (by No. 5 Jonesboro in 5A).

Quarterfinal winners will advance to neutral-court semifinals Friday and Saturday. They will be played at the Buford Arena (7A, A Private), West Georgia (6A), Fort Valley State (5A, 4A), Georgia College (3A, 2A) and Valdosta State (A Public).