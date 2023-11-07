Basketball coaches Martin, Jones selected for GACA Hall of Fame

Also to be inducted May 31-June 1 in Dalton will be baseball coach Terry Cadenhead, football coach Rayvan Teague, softball coach Tony Wolfe and track/cross country coach Chuck Buckle.

Martin led Norcross (2006-08), Greater Atlanta Christian (2010, 2011, 2013, 2014) and Buford (2017, 2019) to state championships and compiled a 852-263 record in a head-coaching career that began at Brookwood in 1981.

Martin’s nine boys state titles rank third all-time in Georgia behind Selby Buck (13) and Aaron Geter (10). Martin coached several future NBA players including Malcolm Brogdon, Jeremy Lamb and Al-Farouq Aminu. Martin retired after the 2021 season.

Jones’ record over 40 seasons was 751-318. He won state titles at Southwest Atlanta (1972, 1973, 1979), Southside (1990) and Greenforest Christian (2013). His most famous former player was Southside’s James Forrest, who starred at Georgia Tech.

Cadenhead was Sprayberry’s baseball coach for 27 seasons and won a state title in 1995 and was runner-up twice. Former major leaguers Marlon Byrd and Kris Benson played for Cadenhead.

Teague was football coach at Carrollton (2002-13), Swainsboro (1994-2001) and LaFayette (1990-93), and led each to region titles. His 2000 Swainsboro team won Class 3A championship. Teague’s record was 221-68-1 in 24 seasons.

Wolfe led Buford’s softball to 10 state titles in 14 seasons. His softball record was 429-78-2, and his baseball record was 441-192 with two state titles. Wolfe retired in 2021.

Buckle coached for 31 years at McIntosh and won four cross country state titles (two boys, two girls) and one boys track-and-field title. His boys track championship came in 2013, Buckle’s final season.