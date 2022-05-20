Baseball State Championship results from Truist Park

“It was pretty cool to see that World Series celebration,” said Pope head coach Chris Turco said of playing in Truist Park. “We talked about it tonight, wouldn’t it be incredible to have the place rocking and rolling and packed out to play there. But it was cool to celebrate on that field.”

In the first game, quality pitching and uncharacteristically cold hitting from Allatoona allowed Pope an easy victory to open the series. The Greyhounds held Allatoona to just three hits and after entering the bottom of the third inning tied at 0, Pope scored five runs to take control. The Greyhounds added three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and a run in each of the next two innings to secure the victory.