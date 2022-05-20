Baseball State Championship results from Truist Park

Pope is a state champion for a fifth time after the Greyhounds beat Allatoona 10-0, 9-2 in the 6A championship series at Truist Park, home of the World Series champion Atlanta Braves Thursday.
“It was pretty cool to see that World Series celebration,” said Pope head coach Chris Turco said of playing in Truist Park. “We talked about it tonight, wouldn’t it be incredible to have the place rocking and rolling and packed out to play there. But it was cool to celebrate on that field.”
In the first game, quality pitching and uncharacteristically cold hitting from Allatoona allowed Pope an easy victory to open the series. The Greyhounds held Allatoona to just three hits and after entering the bottom of the third inning tied at 0, Pope scored five runs to take control. The Greyhounds added three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and a run in each of the next two innings to secure the victory.
“Our pitchers have just been locked in all year,” Turco said. “The coaches have done a great job and they were able to locate three pitches tonight that kept everyone off balance.”
In Game 2, Pope had 11 hits and scored a run in each of the first three innings while keeping Allatoona from crossing the plate. Pope scored three runs in the top of the fourth inning to take a 6-0 lead but the Raiders responded with a run in the bottom of the inning to score its first run of the series. Pope put the game out of reach with a three-run top of the sixth inning to give the Greyhounds a 9-1 lead.
For Turco, who took over the head coaching job this season after a 19-year stint as an assistant coach, it’s a solid start to his career.
“This senior class has been to four final fours and lost out in the title game in 2019 (to Heritage-Conyers in three games). Being just that one step away, they were able to pull through. This season we did a few different things in the fall and a bit more in the weight room. The kids were just committed to the entire 52-week process. It was unbelievable.”
Pope had previously won titles in 2009, 2013, 2017 and 2018.
