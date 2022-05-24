Baseball State Championship Results from Statesboro

In Game 1, Jordan Walden walked to open the top of the second inning and Kaleb Bennett drove him home on an RBI single to give Vidalia a 1-0 lead. Walden, Bennett, Kevin Cox, Ty Dailey, Hughes Graham and Walker Moncus all had RBI singles in the top of the third and the Indians closed out a 9-0 lead. Thomasville added two runs in the bottom of the third on an Anderson Everrett RBI single and an unearned score, but Vidalia was able to extend its lead again in the top of the fourth with Bennett and Bailey RBI doubles and a Bryson Whited run off a wild pitch to enjoy a 12-2 margin.

Thomasville’s Jason Lirette added an RBI single in the bottom of the fourth to shrink the defifcit to single digits (12-3), but Cox gave Vidalia a two RBI double in the fifth inning to increase the lead back to 14-3. Jace Lowe batted in a run on an RBI double in the bottom of the fifth and then Gabe Duncan flied out to center field to give Vidalia the 14-4 victory.