Baseball State Championship Results from Statesboro

Vidalia and Thomasville split Tuesday’s explosive doubleheader at JI Clements Field in Statesboro—combining for 43 hits and 31 total runs. Vidalia poured on eight runs in the top of the third inning in Game 1 and clinched the 14-4 victory after the fifth inning, but Thomasville jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead in Game 2 and kept its title hopes alive with a 10-3 victory. The teams will return to the diamond tomorrow for Game 3 and it will be an opportunity for Vidalia to win its first state title since 2003 and Thomasville to break a championship drought that dates back to 1999.
In Game 1, Jordan Walden walked to open the top of the second inning and Kaleb Bennett drove him home on an RBI single to give Vidalia a 1-0 lead. Walden, Bennett, Kevin Cox, Ty Dailey, Hughes Graham and Walker Moncus all had RBI singles in the top of the third and the Indians closed out a 9-0 lead. Thomasville added two runs in the bottom of the third on an Anderson Everrett RBI single and an unearned score, but Vidalia was able to extend its lead again in the top of the fourth with Bennett and Bailey RBI doubles and a Bryson Whited run off a wild pitch to enjoy a 12-2 margin.
Thomasville’s Jason Lirette added an RBI single in the bottom of the fourth to shrink the defifcit to single digits (12-3), but Cox gave Vidalia a two RBI double in the fifth inning to increase the lead back to 14-3. Jace Lowe batted in a run on an RBI double in the bottom of the fifth and then Gabe Duncan flied out to center field to give Vidalia the 14-4 victory.
Game 2 saw Thomasville’s Gabe Duncan pitched a complete game and earn the 10-3 victory. Duncan got plenty of offensive support as the Bulldogs opened up a 4-0 lead in the first inning and led 6-3 after the third. Thomasville later added two runs in the sixth and seventh inning to close out the 10-3 win. Lowe and Beck Nicholson each drove in three runs, catcher Witt Wetherington finished 2-for-4 at the plate with two RBI and Gus Novak also drove in a run. Vidalia’s Caden Spivey—who went 3-for-3 at the plate, pitched five innings and gave up six earned runs and nine hits. Bryce Morely took the mound for the final two innings and gave up two earned runs.
